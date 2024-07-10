Highlights Gregg Berhalter will not continue as manager of the US national team, ending a tenure marked by highs and lows.

Berhalter saw success in continental competitions, winning Nations League titles and the Gold Cup, but faced criticism for playing style.

The federation will now conduct a coaching search to replace Berhalter, who had mixed results during his time in charge.

Gregg Berhalter will not continue as manager of the United States National Team, the federation announced Wednesday.

The USMNT were eliminated in the group stage at the Copa America, a huge disappointment considering expectations. Their group consisted of Bolivia and Panama as well as Uruguay.

“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Men’s National Team,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. “We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”

During his tenure, the United States excelled in continental competition. They won two Nations League titles (2020, 2024) as well as the Gold Cup in 2021. The USMNT also won the Nations League in 2023, but Berhalter was not the manager as the federation were deciding whether or not to bring him back after the 2022 World Cup.

At the World Cup in Qatar, Berhalter led his side to the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by the Netherlands. His contract expired after the tournament and was not immediately renewed, as the federation needed to hire a new sporting director first, then conduct a coaching search in which Berhalter was eventually brought back. Matt Crocker was named sporting director and retained Berhalter after a coaching search.

Gregg Berhalter USMNT Overview (2018 – 2024) Stat Total USMNT All-Time Manager Rank Matches 74 5th Record 44W-17D-13L 3rd-Most Wins Win % 59.45 1st (Min. 18 Games Managed) Time in Post (Cumulative) 1834 Days 3rd All Stats via Transfermarkt

“We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the Men’s National Team and to U.S. Soccer,” said Crocker. “Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward. We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavors, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position.”

Berhalter was initially hired by the federation at the end of 2018 with his debut match coming in January 2019.

Under his reign, the USMNT has had ups and downs. The ups were the continental trophies and securing commitments from several high-profile dual-nationals, including Folarin Balogun, Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi. He inherited a program at rock bottom after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

There were plenty of lowlights as well, the worst of which was the team’s performance at the Copa America with heightened expectations. A more defensively-sound, conservative possession-based playstyle drew criticism from fans. His relationship with Gio Reyna, and then a feud that turned public with Reyna’s father, Claudio Reyna, a USMNT legend and someone who used to be very close with Berhalter, further tainted his perception.

The federation will conduct a coaching search to replace Berhalter now. They considered hiring Jesse Marsch in 2023, but ultimately stuck with Berhalter. Marsch ended up taking the Canadian national team job and, in his first tournament, led his side to the semifinals at this year’s Copa America.

“Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process,” said Crocker.