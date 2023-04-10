Mallory Swanson, the top scorer for the United States this year, is a doubt for the Women’s World Cup after suffering a gruesome knee injury.

The 24-year-old went down in pain after a challenge with Aoife Mannion during a friendly match between the US and Ireland. Swanson’s teammates looked visibly upset as they comforted her.

She was forced to be carted off on a stretcher at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, and was taken straight to hospital.

US Soccer has confirmed that Swanson tore the patella tendon in her left knee, and she has now returned to club side Chicago Red Stars for further evaluation.

Will Mallory Swanson be able to play at the Women’s World Cup?

No timeline has been put on Swanson’s recovery. The young star could well need surgery, and the recovery period for a torn patella tendon can range from six weeks to six months.

As such, Swanson’s participation at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is seriously in doubt.

It would be a big blow for the US if Swanson was to miss the tournament, with the forward scoring seven goals in her country’s last five matches.

She would join a number of high-profile stars on the sidelines, including Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema and Canada’s Janine Beckie.

Alyssa Thompson has been called up in place of Swanson in the US squad, with the side set to play Ireland again tomorrow in St Louis.

Video: Watch Mallory Swanson’s nasty injury against Ireland

When is the Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 with New Zealand against Norway in Auckland, and Australia against Ireland in Sydney.

The US start their campaign against Vietnam on July 22, followed by matches against the Netherlands and Portugal.

England will also get underway on July 22 against Haiti, before matches against Denmark and China.

The Lionesses are still unbeaten under manager Sarina Wiegman, and will look to extend this impressive run against Australia tomorrow.

Group stage matches at the World Cup are set to run until August 3, with the knockout stages running from August 5 until the final on August 20.