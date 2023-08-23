Highlights Megan Rapinoe dismisses criticism of the US women's national team, calling it fake and disingenuous. She questions the contradictory nature of the criticism, highlighting that they were criticized for being confident in 2019 but lacking confidence in 2023.

Megan Rapinoe has responded to the criticism the United States received following their round of 16 exit from the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Spain were crowned world champions last weekend after beating England 1-0 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Captain Olga Camorna scored the match’s solitary goal to secure her country’s first ever world title.

The victory brought to a conclusion the most successful Women’s World Cup in history, but the tournament won’t be remembered fondly by fans of the US women’s national team.

The four-time Women’s World Cup winners crashed out of this year’s competition in the round of 16, losing to Sweden in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O'Hara all failed to score their respective spot-kicks, with Lina Hurtig stepping up to knock out the defending champions.

Her penalty was initially saved by US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, but the ball floated upwards and crossed the line by mere millimetres.

The crowd in Melbourne Rectangular Stadium held its breath as VAR checked to see if the ball had crossed the line, with the referee finally confirming Hurtig had scored the penalty.

The US players were devastated after their dramatic exit, with veteran stars such as Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz all in tears. To make matters worse, the team were immediately disparaged by their critics, including former US President Donald Trump.

Rapinoe has now responded to the criticism in an interview with The Atlantic.

Megan Rapinoe responds to post-Women’s World Cup criticism

Trump, who was also at loggerheads with Rapinoe during the 2019 Women’s World Cup, posted a critical message on social media after the US lost to Sweden.

He claimed the defeat was “emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden”, and that “woke equals failure”.

After being asked about Trump’s post, Rapinoe hit back: “What he’s saying is fake. It’s a compilation of hit words and hot-button words that don’t actually make any sort of sense or square with reality at all.

“I think, just in general, the way that our team was spoken about over the course of the tournament, it was fake.

“And it didn’t make sense to me: In 2019, we were ultra-confident, ultra-swaggy—and won everything. And even though we won, we did it in bad taste, according to our critics.

“This time, we weren’t confident enough, and we don’t have the right ‘mentality.’ And so we lost. It’s just so disingenuous. There’s no way for us to win, and there’s no way for us to lose.”

It wasn’t just Trump who criticised the US women’s national team. The side also came under fire from pundits on Fox Sport's coverage of the Women’s World Cup, including Rapinoe’s former teammate Carli Lloyd and retired men’s football player Alexi Lalas.

“Yeah, it was really disappointing—and the speed with which those comments got into the atmosphere,” Rapinoe said.

“Everybody on the right – and everybody who was using hateful language and these tropes – it’s like they have just been waiting since, I don’t know, 2016? 2019? They’ve been waiting for this team to stumble. But when we are perfect, then we are accused of thinking that we’re perfect.

"Really, what’s happening is that the right wing wants this to be true: They want women to believe that you can’t fight for things and be excellent; you can’t ask for what you deserve and be successful.

“But the reality is, we’re doing that. Beyoncé is doing that. Taylor Swift is doing that. Coco Gauff is doing that. We are still great on the field, and we’re fighting for equality, and it’s better for our bottom line and the sport’s."

Rapinoe, who will retire this year after finishing the NWSL season, added: “One thing that America does really well is backlash. I think there’s a huge backlash against women happening right now.

“I think we see that with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We’re seeing that with the trans argument in sports. Does Alexi know exactly what he’s saying? If I was saying stuff that anchors on Fox News are also saying … I would be worried about the cosign.”

Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup has been overshadowed by the behaviour of Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, who has been criticised after kissing Jenni Hermoso on the mouth during the trophy lift.

Rubiales later entered the dressing room and made a bizarre speech, telling the players they would be getting a paid trip to Ibiza, and he would marry Hermoso on the island.

The RFEF President has also been criticised for celebrating Spain’s win by grabbing his crotch while in the stands alongside Queen Letizia.

Rubiales has made a clumsy attempt to apologise for his behaviour, but there have been calls for his resignation, including from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Spain’s Women’s World Cup win had already taken place amid a dispute between the players and head coach Jorge Vilda, which meant several high-profile players were absent from the tournament.

Rapinoe addressed the controversy in her interview with The Atlantic.

“It made me think about how much we are required to endure,” she said. “Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: Some of the players who stood up way back last year [to protest poor treatment by their coach and federation] still aren’t on the team.

“Maybe that was something that galvanized them, but you shouldn’t have to have that.

“There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man [Rubiales] at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch.

“What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni [Hermoso] has to be physically assaulted by this guy.”