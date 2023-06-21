US star Megan Rapinoe has been selected to play at her fourth Women’s World Cup.

Rapinoe will celebrate her 38th birthday just days before football’s flagship tournament gets underway in Australia and New Zealand.

She was chosen by head coach Vlatko Andonovski to feature in his star-studded squad, with Alex Morgan and Kelley O’Hara also set to play in their fourth World Cup.

The trio have enjoyed world glory twice, emerging victorious in 2015 and 2019 after losing to Japan in the 2011 final.

Their fourth World Cup appearance came in 2007, when the US finished third behind Germany and Brazil.

US squad for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle were the other members of the US’s winning squad from 2019 to be selected by Andonovski.

But 14 members of the 23-woman squad will be playing at their first World Cup, including young talents Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson.

“The task of selecting a World Cup Team is never easy, but I’m proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for doing the work to put together the best team possible,” said Andonovski.

“It’s the players that make the biggest impact on our environment, they push each other to be better and I know as a group they are extremely motivated to make our country proud at the World Cup.

“Every player has a different journey to get to this point so our roster has some amazing stories and we have a really good mix of veterans and younger players.”

Megan Rapinoe’s most iconic World Cup moments

Rapinoe has scored nine goals at the Women’s World Cup, including six in 2019. Two of these goals came during the US’s quarter-final win against hosts France.

The star had spent the days prior defending the comments she had made about going to the White House if her country won the World Cup.

“No, I’m not going to the White House,” Rapinoe had said after initially using a profanity to express the same sentiment.

The USWNT are on the hunt for their fifth trophy. Credit: Getty

Donald Trump, who was US President at the time, later wrote on Twitter that Rapinoe “should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”

In the end, the US ended up winning the World Cup and snubbing an invitation to visit Trump.

Rapinoe excelled on the pitch, receiving the Golden Ball award. While she may be given less minutes at this year’s tournament, she still remains one of the World Cup’s most prolific players.