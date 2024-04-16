Highlights USA Basketball builds star-studded 2024 Olympics roster with LeBron, Curry, Durant, and more.

Embiid joins Team USA, giving a needed presence down low, while open spot may be kept.

Jalen Brunson could be a notable absence, despite leading American-born players in scoring.

USA Basketball is finalizing a star-studded roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the roster is set to include Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis.

Wojnarowski reports that the team may keep one roster spot open. The announcement hasn't been formally made.

LeBron James returns to the Olympics

The roster is undeniably the most star-studded in years. The 2016 Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics both fielded competitive rosters with big names, as the US took gold in both, but it lacked the star power of the 2012 London Olympics.

Perhaps most notably, this is James' first Olympic team since London 2012. And Curry has yet to play in the Olympics; he last competed for USA Basketball at the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

There were reports at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season that James wanted to return to the Olympic stage and had been recruiting stars like Durant and Curry.

Embiid joins Team USA

Embiid, who was born in Cameroon and holds French and American citizenship, is also a notable addition to the squad. Embiid had been weighing which country he wanted to represent at the Olympics.

ESPN reported in October that Embiid had an hour-long meeting with Team USA executive director Grant Hill during the Philadelphia 76ers training camp in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Embiid's presence gives Team USA a presence down low that has undeniably been missing in recent years. Adebayo and JaVale McGee manned the middle for the US in 2020, while the 2016 squad featured DeMarcus Cousins and Deandre Jordan.

Will Brunson be Included?

The most notable absence may be Jalen Brunson, who led all American-born players in scoring this year. Brunson, who competed on the 2023 World Cup team which did not medal, averaged 28.7 points per game this season, fifth most in the NBA.

Brunson has previously said he would want to play in the Olympics if he was invited.

However, it's unclear if USA Basketball will seek another ball-dominant scoring guard on what is already a loaded roster. In previous years, the team has looked for high quality role players to round out the roster, like Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, both of whom also played in the 2023 FIBA World Cup for Team USA.

Nonetheless, if the team keeps an open roster spot, Brunson stands to receive consideration.