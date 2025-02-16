"That was one of the best experiences of my life. Just an unbelievable hockey game." That was the reaction from US forward Dylan Larkin following the United States' huge win over Canada in Montreal in front of a raucous Canadian crowd.

The 30-year-old Jake Guentzel scored twice as the United States ran out winners in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, which took place at Bell Centre on Saturday in front of over 21,000 hockey fans.

Not since the preliminary round of the 2010 Olympics held in Vancouver had the United States beat Canada in a best-on-best international tournament. The US victory over Canada comes on the back of a 6-1 win over Finland which was on Thursday and, as a result, puts the United States at the top of the standings. Canada, Sweden, and Finland each have two points.

The Championship game takes place on Thursday at TD Garden, in Boston. Following the win over Canada, US forward Brady Tkachuk said: “It's exciting to guarantee to be in Thursday, but we still have a big one Monday (against Sweden). I guess it can be easy to get complacent, but this group, I don't even think it's going to get into our minds that we're happy with where we're at. I think we know what's at stake here. We know what our goal has been right from the start, and I don't think we're going to stop until we get it.”

Canada and Finland meet on Monday and whoever wins the game will secure themselves a place in the final. Scorer for Canada during the US game, Connor McDavid, post-game said: “It was fast, tight-checking, competitive, emotional, it had everything you would want in a hockey game. It [stinks] it didn't go our way, but this thing's far from over.”

Three Fights in Nine Seconds

It was a feisty match between the two rivals

It didn’t take long for the emotion of the rivalry to reach fever point. Following the puck drop, two seconds into the game, US forward Matthew Tkachuk and Canada forward Brandon Hagel dropped gloves and started to fight. A second later, it was Matthew’s younger brother Brady who decided to do the same with Canada forward Sam Bennett. Then, only six seconds of game time later, US’ JT Miller and Canada’s Colton Parayko fought.

Canada coach Jon Cooper described the start to the game as “Mayhem!”