The USA men’s Olympic soccer team was done in by a few moments of magic from host nation France, dropping a 3-0 Group A loss in Marseille despite logging an encouraging performance given the strength of the opponent.

French stars Alexandre Lacazette and Michael Olise scored on shots from outside the box — and from nearly the same spot — in a span of eight second-half minutes to secure all three points for Les Bleus, who are one of the favorites to win Olympic gold. Loic Bade’s corner kick header with five minutes remaining locked up the 3-0 result.

The Americans will feel especially hard done by, since they hit the woodwork just minutes prior to each of France’s first two goals. Djordje Mihailovic pinged the crossbar with the match still scoreless (59th minute) and John Tolkin headed a potential equalizer off the left post (64th minute).

The result left the Americans at the bottom of the Group A standings with a -3 goal differential, and now the USA will need to secure a result in their two remaining group matches against New Zealand (July 27) and Guinea (July 30) in order to have any chance to advance to the quarterfinals. Only the top two teams in each group earn a quarterfinal berth in the men’s tournament.

It was the first Olympic match for a U.S. men’s team since 2008 after the Americans failed to qualify for the last three tournaments. Unlike the women's Olympic teams, which are full-strength senior sides, men's Olympic teams are made up of squads of players aged 23 and under with three overage exceptions.

USA vs. France

2024 Men's Olympic Soccer — Group A

1st Half 2nd Half Final USA 0 0 0 France 0 3 3

Goals:

FRA - Alexandre Lacazette - 61'

FRA - Michael Olise - 69'

FRA - Loic Bade (Chotard) - 85'

Lineups:

USA (4-3-3, left to right): 1-Patrick Schulte — 5-John Tolkin, 12-Miles Robinson, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 2-Nathan Harriel — 14-Djordje Mihailovic (16-Jack McGlynn 76'), 8-Tanner Tessmann, 6-Gianluca Busio (4-Maximilian Dietz 71') — 11-Paxten Aaronson (9-Griffin Yow 76'), 13-Duncan McGuire (17-Caleb Wiley 86'), 7-Kevin Paredes (10-Taylor Booth 76')

France (4-3-3, left to right): 16-Guillaume Restes-GK — 3-Adrien Truffert, 2-Castello Lukeba, 4-Loic Bade, 5-Kiliann Sildillia — 13-Joris Chotard, 6-Manu Kone (17-Soungoutou Magassa 87'), 12-Enzo Millot (8-Maghnes Akliouche 71') — 7-Michael Olise (11-Desire Doue 82'), 10-Alexandre Lacazette (c), 14-Jean-Philippe Mateta (9-Arnaud Kalimuendo 71')​​​

How USA vs France Was Decided

The Americans appeared poised to spring an upset

The Americans played with poise in the first half, frustrating Les Bleus and silencing the sellout partisan crowd at the typically raucous Stade Velodrome.

The USA predictably retreated to defend deep in their own half for long stretches, but they were organized and orderly, and they were also comfortable playing the ball forward when the opportunities presented themselves. At halftime, it looked like an upset was very much in the cards.

But just when the USA were playing their best soccer in the second half, striking the bar through Mihailovic, the quality of the French side came shining through with a sudden hit from captain and former Arsenal star Lacazette, who had time to line up a drive that U.S. goalkeeper Patrick Schulte had no chance at stopping.

The Americans reacted to the deficit and pushed numbers forward, nearly securing an equalizer. First Paxten Aaronson saw his point-blank header saved by the French 'keeper (63rd min.), and then one minute later it was Tolkin who was unmarked at the far post, but he slammed his header against the post.

The USA's hopes were dashed shortly after when new Bayern Munich recruit Michael Olise curled an unstoppable strike inside the far post from nearly the same spot that Lacazette did his damage.

The third goal conceded on a corner kick header by central defender Loic Bade, put the USA in a truly precarious position in the Group A standings due to their negative -3 goal differential, which will prove a challenge to offset in the remaining matches. A goal by U.S. substitute Griffin Yow in stoppage time would have helped, but it was erased due to offside.

USA Men’s Olympic Soccer Team Remaining Schedule

American side still has a chance to advance to the quarterfinals

The Americans were never expected to come away with points from their opening match against France. Next, they get set to take on the two nations against which they can realistically earn results in Group A: New Zealand and Guinea.

With New Zealand beating Guinea 2-1 in the other Group A opening match, the Americans will need to come away with at least a draw in their head-to-head matchup against New Zealand on July 27 in Marseille. A loss in that Saturday match would virtually eliminate the Americans.

Group A Standings Team Points Games W-L-D Goals Scored Goal Differential 1. France 3 1 1-0-0 3 +3 2. New Zealand 3 1 1-0-0 2 +1 3. Guinea 0 1 0-1-0 1 -1 4. USA 0 1 0-1-0 0 -3

Two victories would likely see the USA advance, assuming favorites France also earn points in their remaining matches. However, a win and draw may not be enough unless the Americans can put away enough goals in a victory to erase the impact of the negative goal differential.

USA Men's Olympic Team Remaining Schedule Date Opponent City Time July 27 vs. New Zealand Marseille 1 p.m. EDT July 30 vs. Guinea Saint-Etienne 1 p.m. EDT

If the USA finish tied with another team for first or second place at the conclusion of the group stage, the tiebreakers according to the official tournament rules are as follows: