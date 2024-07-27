The USA men's Olympic soccer team got the bounceback performance it needed to stay in contention to qualify out of Group A with one match remaining. Only the top two teams in each Olympic group advance to the quarterfinals of the 2024 tournament.

The American men plastered New Zealand 4-1 in their second group match, helping to offset the 3-0 loss to hosts France in their opening match.

In addition to the three points obtained by virtue of the win, the USA was able to score enough goals against New Zealand to erase the negative goal difference that came with conceding three times to the French. This is critical for their qualification chances because goal difference is the first tiebreaker should teams finish level on points.

The USA will be full of hope heading into its final group stage match on Tuesday, July 30 against Guinea in the city of Saint-Etienne. The Americans will like their chances in the match given that Guinea lost to a poor New Zealand team in their opener.

Although the men's OIympic teams are Under-23 squads (with three overage exceptions to each roster), and a far cry from the quality of each respective nation's senior men's side, it's worth noting that while the USA men's senior team is ranked No. 16 in the FIFA rankings, Guinea ranks No. 77.

USA men's Olympics soccer Group A standings

Americans in strong position to advance to Olympic quarterfinals

As things stand entering the final matchday, the USA men's team has destiny in its own hands. If they take care of business and defeat Guinea, that should be enough to secure passage to the quarterfinals as one of the top two teams.

Assuming France will impose their quality over New Zealand in what shapes up to be a mismatch on paper, then even a draw for the USA against Guinea would do the trick.

If the USA lose to Guinea, then both nations would be level on points (including with New Zealand) on three points, and tiebreakers would come into play.

Points Games Played Record (W-L-D) Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Difference 1. France 6 2 2-0-0 4 0 +4 2. USA 3 2 1-1-0 4 4 0 3. New Zealand 3 2 1-1-0 3 5 -2 4. Guinea 0 2 0-2-0 1 3 -2

Olympic Soccer Tiebreakers

Qualification to the quarterfinals could come down to goal difference for the USA

According to the official tournament rules, goal difference will be the first tiebreaker used to separate teams that are tied on points.

If the teams are also tied on goal difference, then the next criteria used would be goals scored, followed by a list of five additional tiebreakers that can be used, if necessary.

Goal Difference in all group matches Goals Scored in all group matches Points obtained in matches between teams tied on points Goal difference in matches between teams tied on points Goals scored in matches between teams tied on points Best team disciplinary conduct score (yellow cards and red cards received) Random draw

USA Olympics soccer team qualifying scenarios

How the USA can qualify for the quarterfinals in their final group stage match

If USA win vs. Guinea

If the USA defeat Guinea, they would have six points in the standings, which would be enough to advance as group runners-up. The Americans would only pip France for first place if France somehow lose to New Zealand, which is unlikely.

If USA draw vs. Guinea

A draw against Guinea would give the USA four points in the table, and that should also be enough to advance as group runners-up, assuming New Zealand do not pull off the shock of the tournament and defeat France.

If USA lose vs. Guinea

This is the scenario that would require some serious number crunching. A loss to Guinea would put the USA, Guinea, and likely New Zealand (assuming the OlyWhites lose to France) level on three points. That means goal difference would come into play.

If the USA lose by a margin of two goals or more (2-0, 3-1, etc.), Guinea would advance on goal difference (again, assuming New Zealand lose to France).

(2-0, 3-1, etc.), on goal difference (again, assuming New Zealand lose to France). If the USA lose to Guinea by a margin of a single goal, total goals scored would be the tiebreaker necessary, since the USA and Guinea would be level on the goal difference tiebreaker at -1 each. The Americans would have the edge in that department, assuming New Zealand don't defeat France.

2024 Olympic Soccer Quarterfinals Schedule

Who the USA could potentially face in the knockout rounds

The USA men's Olympic team still has plenty of work to do simply to reach the quarterfinals, but here's a look ahead as to which opponents might be awaiting them in the knockouts if they make it that far.

The Men's Olympic Football Tournament will see the qualifiers from Group A and Group B face off in the quarterfinals. If the USA can qualify as the second-place team in Group A, the Americans would face the Group B winner. (Similarly, the Group A winner faces the Group B runner-up.)

Group B enters the final day of group play with all four teams level on three points, making the winner difficult to forecast. Pre-tournament group favorites Ukraine and Argentina will face off on the final matchday, while Morocco vs. Iraq is likely to determine the other qualifier from the group. Goal difference will probably come into play in Group B and there is not much separating the teams in that department.

Only the top two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Group 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 4th Place Remaining Matches Group A France (6pts / +4) USA (3pts / 0) New Zealand (3pts / -2) Guinea (0pts / -2) NZL vs. FRA

USA vs. GUI Group B Argentina (3pts / +1) Ukraine (3pts / 0) Morocco (3pts / 0) Iraq (3pts / -1) UKR vs. ARG

MAR vs. IRQ Group C Spain (6pts / +3) Egypt (4pts / +1) Dom. Republic (1pt / -2) Uzbekistan (0pts / -2) DOM vs. UZB

ESP vs. EGY Group D Japan (6pts / +6) Paraguay (3pts / -3) Mali (1pt / -1) Israel (1pt / -2) ISR vs. JPN

PAR vs. MLI

All four Olympic quarterfinal matchups will be played on Friday, August 2 in four different venues across France.

Date Match Time City Fri, Aug. 2 B1 vs. A2 9 a.m. EDT Paris Fri, Aug. 2 D1 vs. C2 11 a.m. EDT Lyon Fri, Aug. 2 C1 vs. D2 1 p.m. EDT Marseille Fri, Aug. 2 A1 vs. B2 3 p.m. EDT Bordeaux

Beginning with the quarterfinals, if matches end in a draw after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, followed by a penalty-kick shootout, if necessary.

Semifinals

Should the USA advance from a potential quarterfinal, it could meet the likes of Japan or Egypt in the semis.

Date Match Time City Mon, Aug. 5 B1/A2 vs. D1/C2 12 p.m. EDT Marseille Mon, Aug. 5 A1/B2 vs. C1/D2 3 p.m. EDT Lyon

Third-place Match

The bronze medal match takes place in Nantes on the eve of the gold medal showdown.

Date Match Time City Thu, Aug. 8 Semifinal losers 11 a.m. EDT Nantes

Final

The coronation of the 2024 Olympic men's soccer tournament champion will take place in Paris.

Date Match Time City Fri, Aug. 9 Semifinal winners 12 p.m. EDT Paris