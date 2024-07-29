Highlights Team USA will face stiffer competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to more global NBA talent.

While there was mostly dominance from the USA from 1992 to 2012, international teams have caught up.

The rise of NBA talent outside the USA makes gold harder to attain in 2024.

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games advance through their first week, the USA Men's Basketball Team faces a task unlike any other team before them.

Never before has Team USA faced such talent from other countries, and never before has there been such a large number of NBA players scattered across the world.

Although this year's version of Team USA might be the deepest and most versatile team ever assembled, the talent from national teams worldwide could mean one of the toughest tests since NBA players were allowed to participate in the Olympics in 1992.

The American Dream

Team USA routinely dominated due to lack of international NBA talent

NBA players were first allowed to compete in the Olympics in 1992. As a result, the Dream Team was born.

Winning each game by an average of 44 points, no other team could match the star power Team USA sent to Spain.

Sure, other teams, like Croatia, had multiple NBA players on the roster. But they were rotational players at best, and not every team showcased NBA talent like Croatia.

In the end, the Dream Team only played nine NBA players en route to their Gold Medal.

Dream Team Dominance Opponent Score Margin of Victory Angola 116-48 68 Croatia 103-70 33 Germany 111-68 43 Brazil 127-83 44 Spain 122-81 41 Puerto Rico 115-77 38 Lithuania 127-76 51 Croatia 11785 30

But things changed significantly in 2004.

Led by Hall-of-Fame guard Manu Ginobili and NBA veteran Luis Scola, Argentina took gold after a 15-point victory over Italy.

Argentina had a wealth of NBA talent. With players like Carlos Delfino and Andres Nocioni, almost half of Argentina's roster consisted of players with substantial NBA experience.

That experience came into play when Argentina beat Team USA 89-81 in the semifinals.

Team USA would rebound by defeating Lithuania to earn bronze, but 2004 would go down as one of the more disappointing outings by USA Men's Basketball in Olympic history.

In fact, 2004 was such an underwhelming year for Team USA that it earned the nickname "The Nightmare Team" as opposed to the "Dream Team" after a lopsided 19-point loss to Puerto Rico, the largest in team history.

However, as poorly as Team USA played in 2004, they played just as well in 2008. That is the year Team USA was nicknamed the "Redeem Team".

A gauntlet of Australia, Argentina and Spain provided tests Team USA had never seen before during international play. Australia showcased considerable NBA talent with veterans like Patty Mills , Joe Ingles and Andrew Bogut. Argentina sent a team similar to the 2004 version with added NBA player Pablo Prigioni.

And Spain, the most talented team outside of the USA, sent a loaded roster with Pau and Marc Gasol , Ricky Rubio and Jose Calderon.

Team USA beat all three en route to its first Gold Medal since 2000.

The 2012 men's team was similar to the 2008 team. From roster makeup to the opponents faced, the 2012 Olympics provided little resistance for Team USA, and the 2012 team saw similar results.

Australia was a top-heavy team with NBA talent in Ingles, Mills and Aron Baynes. Argentina was led by aging stars in Ginobili, Nicioni and Scola. Spain once again sent an exceptional team led by the Gasol brothers and Serge Ibaka, the best shot blocker in the NBA at the time.

However, the top-heavy talent of other international teams wasn't enough as Team USA took home gold once again.

An NBA Arms Race

A rise in international talent means a more challenging Olympics

However, the success of Team USA didn't come as easy after the 2012 Olympics due to the best of the NBA deciding not to participate and talent emerging in different countries.

No LeBron James or Stephen Curry . No James Harden or Damian Lillard . Team USA still took home gold in 2016, but it was the beginning of the rise of global talent that has led to some of the top players in the NBA coming from outside the USA.

This led to an underwhelming outing by the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team won gold, but it also went 2-1 in the preliminary round, with the loss coming to a loaded France team that included players such as Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier .

However, Team USA would get its revenge in the gold medal game by defeating France 87-82.

From facing five NBA players in 1992 to 61 in 2024, the rest of the world is ready to show they can compete with Team USA on the court.

Canada has 10 NBA players on its international roster. Germany has the Wagner brothers as well as Dennis Schroder . France has an impressive big-man rotation that includes Gobert and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama .

No longer will Team USA play countries with little to no NBA talent. Even Team USA's first-round matchup, Serbia, includes significant talent in the form of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and wing Bogdan Bogdanović. Sure, Team USA won 110-84, but it needed to overcome a slow start.

Team USA 2024 Last Three Games Opponent Score Margin of Victory South Sudan 101-100 1 Germany 92-88 4 Serbia 110-84 26

Team USA is expected to take gold in the 2024 Olympics. However, with multiple slow starts during international play this year, the path to gold may not be as easy as expected. Teams like South Sudan, Germany and Australia have more NBA talent than in previous years and played Team USA well until the final minutes.

This year's team is considered one of the deepest the USA men have ever sent to the Olympics. However, the rise of NBA talent from other countries has made this year more competitive than any other.