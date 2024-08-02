Highlights USA men's soccer team lost 4-0 to Morocco in Olympic quarterfinals to end their medal dreams.

Mistakes by right back Nathan Harriel cost the USA in crucial situations.

The Moroccan quality and experience simply outshined the USA's depth and talent.

The USA men’s Olympic soccer team will be left wondering what could have been after dropping a heavy 4-0 result to Morocco in the 2024 men’s Olympic quarterfinals, bowing out of the tournament after a promising group stage run.

With a pro-Moroccan capacity crowd at the Parc des Princes, the American side was not as energetic and aggressive as they wilted in the early afternoon Paris sun. The USA were second best to Morocco on the day in every phase of the game and the load of a fourth match in nine days may have caught up to them.

A penalty conceded in the first half dealt the USA an early blow, and then the gap in quality came through in the second half as two of Morocco’s stars — Achraf Hakimi and Abde Ezzalzouli, who were both with the senior team at the 2022 World Cup — came up with the big plays to put the game out of reach with 20 minutes remaining.

Here are three reasons why the Americans fell short in their quest for a first-ever men’s soccer medal in the country’s history.

Mistakes doom USA in Olympic QF loss

Right back Nathan Harriel targeted on a day to forget

The USA were under pressure early, but they held their ground until about the half-hour mark, when the Americans gave away a penalty that could probably have been avoided. USA right back Nathan Harriel was late with his attempt to clear the ball, and instead he kicked Morocco’s star forward in the box, leading to a penalty kick.

Although USA goalkeeper Patrick Schulte guessed the right way, tournament top scorer Soufiane Rahimi angled his penalty attempt out of reach and the 1-0 lead buoyed the partisan crowd.

The Americans held strong under the continued pressure applied by the Moroccans, but another gamble by Harriel in the 63rd minute led to Morocco’s second goal. The USA right back missed a tackle along the sideline and Abde Ezzalzouli had a clear path to goal, sizing up a driven cross which found Ilias Akhomach for an easy finish and a 2-0 lead.

Less than 10 minutes later, it was the turn of winger Kevin Paredes to lose an aerial duel against Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi and the PSG right back pushed forward all the way to the USA penalty area and rolled a shot past USA goalkeeper Schulte, who some might argue should have reacted quicker to the attempt.

Then the final gut punch came when Harriel was harshly judged to have committed another penalty-kick offense in stoppage time via a hand ball in the box, allowing Morocco to round out the scoreline courtesy of Dynamo Moscow forward Mehdi Maouhoub.

Morocco makes quality and experience count

Team USA simply weren’t on the same level

Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Outside the goalkeeper (based in Morocco), the majority of Morocco’s starting lineup play their soccer in the top leagues in Europe — France, Spain, Italy and Belgium.

Even Morocco’s center forward, tournament top scorer Soufiane Rahimi (5 goals), plays on a world-class side. He led Al Ain to the recent Asian Champions League title.

In Hakimi, who plays for PSG at the Parc des Princes, and ex-Barcelona product Ezzalzouli (now at Real Betis), Morocco had the type of difference makers the USA weren’t able to recruit for the Olympics. Since the Olympic tournament is not part of an official FIFA men's international window, clubs around the world are not required to release players for the Olympics.

It’s not like the USA doesn’t have a deep talent pool — they just didn’t have them available for this tournament and they paid the price.

Morocco’s superior skill and technique on the ball forced the USA to be pinned in their own half when the match was still up for grabs. Players like goalscorer Ilias Akhomach, who plays for Villarreal in Spain, were able to wriggle past the Americans' challenges, find passes, draw fouls, and generally command the game: Morocco outshot the USA 9-1 in the first half and had nearly double the passes completed.

Although the USA pressed higher up the field in the second half, and could have capitalized on a chance to equalize through Miles Robinson in the 59th minute, the spaces that opened up played right into the hands of Morocco's transition game.

Morocco USA Monir El Kajoui ($927k) Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte ($3.8m) Achraf Hakimi ($65.6m) Right Back Nathan Harriel ($870k) Oussama El Azzouzi ($2.7m) Center Back Walker Zimmerman ($3.8m) Mehdi Boukamir ($654k) Center Back Miles Robinson ($5.5m) Zakaria El Ouahdi ($4.9m) Left Back John Tolkin ($4.4m) Amir Richardson ($6.5m) Center Mid Tanner Tessmann ($7.6m) Oussama Targhalline ($2.7m) Center Mid Jack McGlynn ($4.4m) Abde Ezzalzouli ($9.8m) Left Wing Griffin Yow ($4.4m) Bilal El Khannouss ($32.7m) Attacking Mid Djordje Mihailovic ($3.3m) Ilias Akhomach ($16.3m) Right Wing Kevin Paredes ($8.2m) Soufiane Rahimi ($8.7m) Center Forward Paxten Aaronson ($4.9m) TOTAL: $151.5 million Transfer Value* TOTAL: $51.2 million

* Transfer market values courtesy of Transfermarkt as of Aug. 2, 2024

Key injury hurts USA in Olympic quarterfinal

Gianluca Busio absence proves hard to overcome

Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

When there’s that much of a talent discrepancy, losing a player of Gianluca Busio’s quality hits especially hard.

Busio, who plays for Venezia in Italy, missed the group finale against Guinea due to a hamstring injury picked up against New Zealand, and he couldn’t recover in time for Morocco. His place in the lineup was taken by Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn, who never got into the match and didn’t help his cause by picking up an early yellow card.

Without Busio's quality passing, vision, and creativity in midfield, it was difficult to unlock the willing U.S. runners in the forward positions. Griffin Yow was invisible, Paxten Aaronson (photo above) ran around to little effect, and Kevin Paredes was not a factor.

USA head coach Marko Mitrovic seemed to get a lot right during this tournament, but some will question whether he would have been better off replicating the formula that worked against Guinea by opting for the more defensively oriented Maximilian Dietz instead of McGlynn to start the match.

But a single player was probably never going to make a difference on this day. Even the five substitutes that were brought in later in the second half barely made an impact. Morocco were simply too good, and they will be considered one of the favorites for the gold medal along with host nation France.