The United States Soccer men's national team continues its attempt to win a fourth Concacaf Nations League title in as many opportunities when it faces Panama Football in Thursday's semifinal clash in Los Angeles.

The U.S. is still in its first 12 months under manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Thursday's match marking the most important in his tenure from a competitive standpoint.

United States vs. Panama Odds Thursday, 7 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States), OneSoccer (Canada) United States -300 Panama +800 Draw +360 Over/Under 2.5 goals -135/+105 Odds via Caesars

Meanwhile, Panama has been one of Concacaf's most stable national sides in recent years, with Thomas Christiansen having guided Los Canaleros since 2020.

Pochettino previously steered the U.S. to a 2-0 friendly victory against Panama last October, but the Americans have surprisingly come out on the losing end in three of the last four competitive fixtures between these sides.

Sargent at the Ready

Norwich striker likely to get his chance

Reuters - Action Images

The USMNT comes into the Concacaf Nations League with its healthiest midfield in recent memory, with Tyler Adams returning to the fold for the first time since the 2024 Copa América after recovering from back surgery. But Pochettino's group is short-handed elsewhere.

News broke Tuesday that defenders Antonee Robinson and Auston Trusty would both be leaving camp due to injury, possibly depriving Pochettino of half his first-choice back line. At striker, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi have both been on the shelf for a while, leaving Josh Sargent as the most likely starter.

If there's an early theme to Pochettino's tenure, it's that the U.S. attack has reverted a bit more to historical norms in terms of goal-scoring. Under Gregg Berhalter, the Americans' wins and losses were in line with historical averages, but the goals for and against were less plentiful.

You might also argue that, unlike Berhalter, Pochettino has won the matches he's supposed to win against lesser Concacaf foes so far, including that previous Panama friendly and both legs of the quarterfinal against Jamaica.

Battle Tested

Panama survived dramatic quarterfinal against Costa Rica

While the USMNT had an easy time of it against Jamaica, Christiansen's charges got to the semifinals after a bruising quarterfinal with neighboring Costa Rica Football , triumphing 3-2 on aggregate despite going down a man late in the second leg and holding on to a 2-2 draw.

Cesar Blackman and Jose Luis Rodriguez scored before halftime of that second leg last November, and after Adrian Martinez pulled the Ticos level in the 73rd minute, Fidel Escobar's 81st-minute dismissal led to some nervy final moments as Costa Rica had a chance to win the tie on away goals.

Christiansen's squad is one of the furthest flung in Concacaf, if not all of world football, with players plying their trade in domestic leagues from Chile to Israel. Among the most familiar faces are Jose Cordoboa, Sargent's club teammate at Norwich City , former Houston Dynamo turned Pumas midfielder Coco Carrasquilla and San Diego FC veteran midfielder Anibal Godoy.

The Danish manager is missing one key figure, Marseille right back Michael Murillo, who is out with a hamstring strain.

Goal Oriented

Attacking could prove a challenge for the short-handed USMNT

For the U.S., the loss of Robinson may have more of an impact in attack than defense. The left back is arguably the team's best crosser, and it's in matches where the U.S. is ball-dominant that his attacking skills prove pivotal: He has five goal contributions in a U.S. jersey since the fall of 2023, and all five have come in matches against Central American or Caribbean sides who typically try to play a deep block to combat their talent deficit.

Add a forward group that doesn't have a ton of experience at this level, and creating opportunities could be more of a problem than you might expect.

There's also a wild trend here that supports backing a lower-scoring U.S. effort: Excluding World Cup qualifiers home and away, the Americans have scored exactly one goal in nine consecutive competitive fixtures against Panama, eight of those coming in Concacaf Gold Cup play and the last in Copa América.

While not exactly the same, the conditions in Nations League are similar to the Gold Cup, and the personnel situation already has me leaning toward a challenging day for the American attack. So my top bet is on the U.S. to score exactly 1 goal at +260 odds and an implied 27.8% probability.

Pick: U.S. to score exactly 1 goal (+260, Caesars)