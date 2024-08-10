Highlights USA is favored by sportsbooks to win a low-scoring match in the Olympic gold medal final against Brazil.

Brazil is still a live underdog with their energetic play and in-form goalkeeper making them a wildcard.

Best bets focus on the USA winning the game and Lindsey Horan to be a factor in the scoring.

The USA women's soccer national team is back in a major tournament final and there is plenty of enthusiasm around the team once again after a five-year title match drought.

Brazil stands in the way of the USWNT and a record fifth soccer gold medal and the South American side has been on an improbable run in this tournament. They finished in third place in their group, losing two matches and barely advancing to the knockout stage. But they managed to beat host nation France and World Cup champions Spain to reach the gold medal showdown.

The American women have won all five matches thus far in the tournament, doing it in style during the group stage and then showing grit and endurance in the knockouts. The USWNT needed extra time in both the quarterfinals (vs. Japan) and semifinals (vs. Germany) to advance.

Sportsbooks have the No. 5-ranked USA as the favorites against No. 9 Brazil and that stands to reason given their record in the tournament and all-time. The USA have won two gold medal matches against Brazil in 2004 and 2008, but the South American side would love nothing more than to send out their 38-year-old legend Marta with a championship in her last Olympics.

USA vs Brazil odds for Olympic Soccer Final

Betting markets see USA taking gold in a low-scoring affair

A quick read of the odds across multiple sportsbooks shows that the USA are expected to claim the gold medal (-230) in a low-scoring game (under 2.5 total goals at -165).

Brazil to win gold medal: +180

+180 Brazil to win in 90 minutes: +370

+370 Draw in 90 minutes: +230

+230 USA to win in 90 minutes: -115

-115 USA to win gold medal: -230

-230 Both teams to score: Yes -105 / No -125

Yes -105 / No -125 Brazil to score a goal in 90 minutes: -175

-175 Brazil to be shut out in 90 minutes: +130

+130 USA to score a goal in 90 minutes: -475

-475 USA to be shut out in 90 minutes: +310

+310 2.5 total goals scored: Over +130 / Under -165

It is notable that the "Both Teams To Score" prop is a virtual tossup, even though Brazil has scored just one goal in the last four head-to-head meetings against the USA since 2019. The U.S. defense has also given up just two goals in five games at these Olympics. But Brazil's pressing attack has been lively in their five matches, and they have scored in four of the contests, and exploded for four goals in their semifinal win over Spain though a couple were the result of shambolic Spanish defending.

USA vs Brazil Prediction for Gold Medal Game

USA should win, but Brazil are very much a live underdog

Prediction: USA 1-0 Brazil

The U.S. team has generally been strong in these Olympics with fantastic attacking interplay from its front three, outstanding defending from most of its backline, and solid goalkeeping by Alyssa Naeher. But not everything has been perfect.

The U.S. midfield has struggled in stretches during matches, turning over the ball and struggling to stop the opposition. Also, fatigue has taken its toll on all the teams still left standing, and the USA is no exception. Captain Lindsey Horan has faded over the course of the tournament, and similarly Mallory Swanson has been less of a force though always a threat.

Central defender Naomi Girma, left back Crystal Dunn, and Naeher have all come up with some big defensive plays in emergency situations that have helped paper over some of these weaker points.

So the USWNT is vulnerable, and Brazil is the type of team that could take advantage with their aggressive high press, elevated work rate, and an in-form goalkeeper of their own in Lorena, who stopped a penalty in the quarterfinal against France. The only question is whether Brazil's attackers can take advantage of the few chances they will get.

Similar considerations were at play in the March 2024 final of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup final which the USA won 1-0. Brazil had a game-high 11 shots, and turned over the USA in key areas, especially early, but they were unable to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, the USA made their lone Horan header goal stand up as the winner. We might be looking at a similar script to play out in Paris.

USA vs Brazil Best Bets for 2024 Olympic Final

Ideas for how to play the USWNT against Brazil in Olympic final

The following best bet ideas are based on the thinking that a superior U.S. team with better overall attacking talent and defending quality will assert itself in the Olympic final. The Americans also have done some of their best work right out of the gates.

Double Chance 1st Half (Brazil or USA to win): -125

This is a bet that either team goes into the locker room at halftime with a lead. A draw at halftime, and this bet is a losing one.

The U.S. national team has produced more shots on target in the first half compared to the second half in all five matches thus far.

Understanding that fatigue is a factor, jumping out to an early lead in this final and managing it the rest of the way is their ideal scenario. And Brazil may be unbalanced and stretched to start, especially if they start out with an energetic high press. So the opportunities could be there.

While the USA is available to win the first half at around +170 odds, having the either/or scenario with Brazil to win the first half at -125 is a hedge against the South Americans potentially pressing their way to a shock early lead. Brazil will likely look to set the tone from the start and come out and challenge the U.S. all over the field, and that could produce a look or two at goal for the Brazilians if they can generate turnovers in key areas.

USA to win in 90 minutes: -115

In the end, the USA should have the quality, the in-form strikers, and the world-class talent in defense to eventually pull away at some point during the 90 minutes. If a USA win is parlayed with the Under 2.5 goals, the odds can jump up to +255 (meaning a $100 bet would win $255, a $10 bet would win $25.50, etc.).

Lindsey Horan to score or assist: +200

This is a flyer on the player who could factor in the scoring for the Americans. Horan is not one of the members of the now famed attacking trident, but there are a few considerations for this pick.

Horan is the penalty taker of the team in case Brazil's aggressive, energetic style is a bit overexuberant in their own box and results in a USA spot kick. Also, Horan is involved on set pieces, whether she's the one delivering them or receiving them in the box as a header target. And lastly, Brazil should have enough numbers defending in their box, where a player making a ghosting run from midfield could capitalize on a loose ball in or around the top of the box.