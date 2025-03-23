United States Soccer and Canada Football will renew their long rivalry in the Concacaf Nations League third-place game on Sunday.

Both nations will be disappointed not to be in the tournament final later in the day. The USMNT were shocked by Panama in the semifinal, losing 1-0 after a 94th-minute winner by Cecilio Waterman to sink the home crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Panama scored with their only shot on target, while the Stars and Stripes had nothing to show for 67 percent possession, nine corners and nine total shot attempts.

Clint Dempsey, former USMNT star and one of the panelists for CBS Sports on the night, did not mince his words when describing the performance, and what it means for the future of USA soccer.

Canada, meanwhile, fell 2-0 to Mexico later on Thursday night in Inglewood, with star striker Raul Jimenez nabbing a brace in front of a majority-Mexican crowd.

The Canadians were upset after what seemed to be a clear penalty was not given to them in the first half, after center-back Derek Cornelius was fouled in the box by Edson Alvarez. VAR decided not to intervene, and a foul was even given against Cornelius, despite him getting to the ball first.

The two countries last faced off in September 2024 in a friendly, with Canada winning 2-1 on the day. The Stars and Stripes defeated Les Rouges 2-0 in the Concacaf Nations League final in June 2023 — the second of their three consecutive Nations League titles.

Where to Watch USA vs Canada

The USA vs Canada Concacaf Nations League game will be broadcast on Paramount+ and Univision (spanish) in the United States.

Viewers wishing to tune in from Canada can find the action on OneSoccer, which can be accessed via their website, or with a FuboTV subscription.

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. SoFi Stadium is the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, and can hold over 70,000 spectators.

When : Sunday, March 23 – 6:00PM ET / 3:00PM PT

: Sunday, March 23 – 6:00PM ET / 3:00PM PT Where : SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Where to watch in the United States : Paramount+, Univision (spanish)

: Paramount+, Univision (spanish) Where to watch in Canada: OneSoccer

USA vs Canada Betting Odds

USA to win: +100

Draw: +240

Canada to win: +230

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -126 / -102

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +250 / -360

Patrick Agyemang first goalscorer: +500

Jonathan David anytime goalscorer: +200

Christian Pulisic to score or assist: +140

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Canada Projected Lineup vs USA

Credit: Stephane Mahe-REUTERS

Canada predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair (GK) – Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Joel Waterman, Alphonso Davies – Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone – Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Jacob Shaffelburg – Cyle Larin.

USA Projected Lineup vs Canada

USA predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Zack Steffen (GK) – Yunus Musah, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally – Tyler Adams, Jack McGlynn –Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna – Patrick Agyemang.