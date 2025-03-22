The Canada Football men's national team and United States Soccer men's national team square off in the Concacaf Nations League 3rd-place match on Sunday, in a game that could have considerably more edge than your typical bronze-medal fixture.

Canada lost to Mexico Football for the first time in four meetings thanks to a brace from Raul Jimenez, but will be playing for a fanbase that will still crave a win over the Americans for recent geopolitical reasons.

Canada vs. United States odds Sunday, 6 p.m. ET - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. TV: OneSoccer (Canada), Paramount+, Univision, TUDN (UnitedStates) Canada +245 United States +106 Draw +235 Over/Under 2.5 goals -110/-120 Odds via Caesars

Meanwhile, the USMNT will be looking for an emotional response following its most disappointing performance of the Mauricio Pochettino era, a shock 1-0 upset defeat to Panama Football decided by Cecilio Waterman's dramatic, viral 94th-mintue winner .

This series has been relatively even in recent years, with the USA holding a 2W-1L-0D record in Concacaf Nations League meetings specifically. The third of those came in the 2022-23 final, which the Americans won 2-0.

Creative Differences

Conceding early was the worst-possible scenario for Canada

While the final score perhaps flattered Mexico, what Thursday's second semifinal showed is that, despite the increasing talent level within manager Jesse Marsch's Canada squad, the positional distribution of that talent makes it harder for Canada to play from behind.

This is a group that is most dangerous playing vertically and at times on the counter. But Jimenez's first-minute goal allowed the Mexicans to force the Canadians to dictate the play, which was clearly an uncomfortable posture.

The central problem — pun intended — is that neither Jonathan David, Ismael Kone or Stephen Estaquio are truly suited to playmaking in the attacking midfield and breaking lines in tight spaces. As a result, a ball-dominant Canada becomes one that plays primarily down the flanks and becomes predictable to defend.

Marsch could choose to rotate his squad given the circumstances, and if so, we may see AFC Bournemouth 's Daniel Jebbison make his first start following his Canada debut off the bench on Thursday. But there may be enough riding on this for the Canadians, given how their fans are feeling about recent foreign relations with the U.S. government, to convince Marsch to send out his strongest XI again.

Familiar Foil

Panama has been a particularly meddlesome USMNT opponent

Gary A. Vazquez - Imagn Images

For all the shock over how the USA's loss to Panama ended , the fact the Americans had difficulty breaking down Los Canaleros should not have been terribly surprising. After all, our top wager for that match was the U.S. to score exactly one goal, based on the trend that the Americans had scored exactly that number in nine previous competitive fixtures outside of World Cup qualifying.

Even so, it was a little unnerving to see the Americans look so impotent against manager Thomas Christiansen's low block. And it was equally perplexing to see Pochettino not call either Diego Luna or Gio Reyna off the bench given their skill sets, which may have been the most equipped to solve the Americans' problems in tight spaces.

While we don't know if Pochettino will rotate the squad, perhaps striker Patrick Agyemang will find his way into the XI regardless of the circumstances. He was the brightest attacker for the Americans after his entrance midway through the second half, even if he probably should have made Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera work harder to stop his two best chances.

USA vs Canada Betting Prediction and Pick

What we can and can't assume in odd circumstances

This is a hard game to handicap because it's just not clear how each side will approach it. And no matter what side you might like, it may be best to wait until the lineups are announced, in case it turns out one manager puts out a squad far closer to his first-choice XI than the other.

And though it's hard not to like Canada right now as an underdog against a U.S. team missing its top two strikers and arguably its second-best player overall in left back Antonee Robinson, it's possible the price on Marsch's group becomes even more favorable closer to kickoff.

What I do think we can assume, though, is that even if the squads are rotated, the intensity of the occasion will skew closer to a traditional final than a traditional third-place match. And in that case, where there may be value, it is to try to middle the total goals number.

My top play is a goal-band wager on 2-3 goals at +100 odds and an implied 50% probability. It has cashed on four of seven occasions in competitive fixtures between these sides since 2019. And in the times it hasn't, the total went higher — an outcome I think is unlikely here because of the occasion as well as the Americans' injuries.