The growing rivalry between the USA and Canada men's soccer teams is taking on a new twist: The Canadians will take the field on Saturday against the USMNT with an American coach at the helm (4 p.m. EDT at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.)

Jesse Marsch was hired by Canada as head coach in May 2024, nearly a year after he was bypassed for the same role with the U.S. national team. And he never minced words that he felt he "wasn't treated very well in the process" by U.S. Soccer. Now he has no doubt that his "being the Canadian coach will bring energy to the game, it will bring energy to the players,” as he looks to show the USA what it lost out on.

In just eight games in charge, Marsch has already overseen a 0-0 friendly draw against world No. 2 France and a semifinal run at the 2024 Copa América, continuing the rapid rise of a Canadian program which reached the 2022 FIFA men's World Cup for the first time in 37 years. The Canadian players have embraced Marsch's full-throttle playing style, and they will prove a handful for a U.S. team in a coaching transition.

The Americans were eliminated in the group stage of the same 2024 Copa América and fired manager Gregg Berhalter, but his successor is not yet in place, although reports say that Mauricio Pochettino will be in Cincinnati to watch Tuesday's friendly against New Zealand. The USMNT is in the hands of caretaker coach Mikey Varas for these September friendlies.

Varas is assigned a difficult task in the USA's first game after their Copa América debacle, as several key USMNT players are missing, including starters Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, and Antonee Robinson. It's a prime opportunity for Marsch and Canada to pick up a first road win in nearly 67 years against their fellow 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts.

USA vs Canada Betting Odds

The Americans are favorites despite a long list of player absences

The USA are the odds-on favorites to win the match despite missing several key starters. It's a sign that the betting market is heavily weighing home-field advantage in this instance with the last Canada win on U.S. soil coming way back in 1957.

The U.S. team is also undefeated at Children's Mercy Park, including beating Canada there 1-0 in a Gold Cup match back in July 2021. The weather conditions are slated to be ideal with temperatures in the low 70s and low humidity.

USA to win: -112

-112 Canada to win: +333

+333 Draw: +230

+230 Over/Under 2.5 goals: +110 / -143

+110 / -143 Both Teams to Score (Yes/No): -110 / -125

-110 / -125 Spread: USA -0.5 goals

USA -0.5 goals Goal Line: 2.75 goals

2.75 goals USA to score over 1.5 goals: +100 (over 0.5 goals at -450)

+100 (over 0.5 goals at -450) Canada to score over 1.5 goals: +275 (over 0.5 goals at -188)

The odds also indicate that the market is waffling between two and three goals to be scored in the match. But it's clear that if there are goals, the Americans are expected to score at least two, with the "USA Over 1.5 Goals" prop pegged at even money.

USA vs Canada Prediction

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has USA right where he wants them

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Canada's men's team has not won a road match against the USA in nearly seven decades, but Saturday's match might be their best opportunity.

A Canadian team still riding the wave of their Copa América semifinal run meets a U.S. side that is still somewhat in a holding pattern as the players await the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino. With a caretaker coach at the helm and key players (and team leaders) missing, it's not the ideal way to head into a match against an hard-charging rival who desperately wants to win.

Canada are simply farther along as a team than the USA at this point, with Marsch hired on May 13 and already having eight matches under his belt to implement his high-energy, high-pressing brand of soccer which caused problems for opponents in the recent Copa América.

Between Canada having a clear idea of how to play, a chip on their shoulder, and a manager who wants to show the USMNT what they missed out on, it's hard to pick against Canada here. Their playing style could cause havoc in this game, and the USA may not be in position to deal with it too well.

Prediction: USA 1-2 Canada

USA vs Canada Picks and Best Bets

There are a few Canada props that jump off the page

If you buy into the scenario that Canada will bring it on Saturday and take the game to the USA, then there are a few pro-Canada prop ideas that will be of interest.

Canada Double Chance (Tie or Canada win): -110

The Canadian program has made some major progress in just a few short years: a FIFA World Cup berth, first place in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, a Copa América semifinal, and a CONCACAF Nations League final. It's safe to say that the team is competitive and recent results against the USA have proven as much. But the betting market is not yet ready to buy in, or the odds on the Canada double chance — against an American side decimated by absences — wouldn't be sitting at -110.

Canada Over 1.5 goals: +275

Canada create chances, but they don't always finish them. During the six matches at the 2024 Copa América, the Canadians generated 22 big chances and 8.35 expected goals (xG) per SofaScore, but only converted four goals, two of them scored by French Ligue 1 star Jonathan David (photo below).

Their current playing style is designed to create turnovers and chances, and that should continue to be the case against the USA. At +275 odds, this is a bet that they create enough of them on the day to give themselves a chance to finish at least two. For those seeking to double down on this angle, the "Jonathan David anytime scorer" prop is flashing +350.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Over 2.5 goals: +110

The aforementioned Canada playing style can also present opponents with more chances to score provided they can dodge the pressure and challenges dished out by Les Rouges. The Americans have enough skillful players on the field to be able to do that a few times a game, meaning the USMNT should also have enough looks at goal to get on the board.

While the "Both Teams To Score" at -110 would be a more conservative play on the above thesis, the +110 odds for over 2.5 total goals represent a potential greater reward if the match in fact turns out to be a truly helter-skelter affair from start to finish.

USA vs Canada Recent History

Les Rouges seeking a breakthrough on U.S. soil

Since their last friendly matchup in February 2016, the USA and Canada have met in seven competitive matches with real stakes, and the results have been fairly even with the USA winning three contests, Canada taking two, and the others ending in a draw.

It's worth noting that the only Canada victories in that span came on their home soil, blanking the USA 2-0 on both occasions in Ontario. The last time that Canada beat the USA on American soil was on July 6, 1957, in a World Cup qualifier played in St. Louis.

USA vs Canada recent matches Date Result Competition Stadium July 9, 2023 USA 2-2 Canada (USA won 5-4 on penalties) Gold Cup Quarterfinal TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) June 18, 2023 USA 2-0 Canada Nations League Final Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.) Jan. 30, 2022 Canada 2-0 USA World Cup Qualifying Tim Horton's Field (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada) Sept. 5, 2021 USA 1-1 Canada World Cup Qualifying Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) July 18, 2021 USA 1-0 Canada Gold Cup group stage Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) Nov. 15, 2019 USA 4-1 Canada Nations League group stage Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) Oct. 15, 2019 Canada 2-0 USA Nations League group stage BMO Field (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)