When the US national team and Canada face off in a friendly on September 7, the roles will be slightly reversed this time.

The USA, normally the favorites in these head-to-head matchups, are on the heels of a massively disappointing summer, knocked out of the group stage at the 2024 Copa América and without a permanent coach after Gregg Berhalter was fired in the wake of the early elimination.

Contrast that with Canada, who made a surprise run to the Copa América semifinals and look rejuvenated under American manager Jesse Marsch. Only time will tell whether the impending announcement of Mauricio Pochettino as USMNT head coach will swing the pendulum once again.

USA vs Canada Rivalry History

The U.S. has dominated the series on both the men's and women's sides

The US men have had the better of this border rivalry thus far. They've won 17, drawn 12 and lost 11 all-time against Canada, outscoring Les Rouges 62-40.

In recent years, though, Canada have closed the gap, particularly during their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, when they topped the CONCACAF qualifying table ahead of the USA and Mexico. In their last 10 meetings, the USMNT have won five, drawn three and lost two, outscoring the Canadians by just three goals.

USMNT vs Canada (last 10 matches) Date Competition Result July 9, 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup USMNT 2-2 CanMNT (USMNT win 3-2 on penalties) June 18, 2023 CONCACAF Nations League USMNT 2-0 CanMNT Jan. 30, 2022 World Cup Qualifying CanMNT 2-0 USA Sept. 5, 2022 World Cup Qualifying USMNT 1-1 CanMNT July 18, 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup USMNT 1-0 CanMNT Nov. 15, 2019 CONCACAF Nations League USMNT 4-1 CanMNT Oct. 15, 2019 CONCACAF Nations League CanMNT 2-0 USMNT Feb. 15, 2016 International Friendly USMNT 1-0 CanMNT Jan. 29, 2013 International Friendly USMNT 0-0 CanMNT June 3, 2012 International Friendly USMNT 0-0 CanMNT

The US women have been decidedly dominant against Canada. Since their first meeting in 1986, the USWNT have played Canada more than any other opponent, and have compiled a commanding record of 53 wins, nine draws and just four losses, scoring a whopping 188 goals.

USWNT vs. CanWNT (last 10 matches) Date Competition Result April 9, 2024 She Believes Cup Final USWNT 2-2 CanWNT (USA win 5-4 on penalties) March 6, 2024 CONCACAF W Championship Semifinal USWNT 2-2 CanWNT (USA win 3-1 on penalties) Feb. 16, 2023 SheBelieves Cup Group Stage USWNT 2-0 CanWNT July 18, 2022 CONCACAF W Championship USWNT 1-0 CanWNT Aug. 2, 2021 Tokyo Olympics Semifinal CanWNT 1-0 USWNT Feb. 18, 2021 SheBelieves Cup Group Stage USWNT 1-0 CanWNT Feb. 9, 2020 Olympic Qualifying USWNT 3-0 CanWNT Oct. 17, 2018 CONCACAF W Championship USWNT 2-0 CanWNT Nov. 12, 2017 Friendly USWNT 3-1 CanWNT Nov. 9, 2017 Friendly USWNT 1-1 CanWNT

Related Who is new US soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino? All about the USMNT World Cup manager The USA men's national team's new boss is from Argentina with experience coaching top teams in England and France.

USA vs Canada Rivalry Is Only Intensifying

With the Canadian program making strides, matches are more even ... and heated

Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The American and Canadian women have a longer history of epic showdowns, especially in the Olympics. The CanWNT knocked out the USA in the 2021 Olympic semifinals to avenge extra-time losses in the 2008 (quarterfinals) and 2012 (semifinals) editions.

In their last six head-to-head matchups, there are three 1-0 results and the USWNT also needed penalties to down Canada in the She Believes Cup final and the CONCACAF W Championship semifinal.

The dynamic has also become fairly balanced on the men's side. Much like the USMNT in recent decades, the CanMNT made significant strides in youth development, with plenty of emerging talent now playing at the top levels in Europe.

Alphonso Davies, 23, is arguably the best player in the CONCACAF region, holding down a starting spot for Bayern Munich where he's won five Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy. There's also 24-year-old Jonathan David, who has made a name as one of the more exciting young strikers in Europe, scoring 72 league goals for Lille and routinely linked with moves to some of the top teams in Europe.

Aside from those two, the Canadians have several players like Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Ismaël Koné (Marseille), Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan) and Stephen Eustáquio (FC Porto), who are becoming important players for their European clubs.

So it's no surprise that Canada have managed to win two and draw two of the last seven head-to-head matches between the men's sides. And not only did Canada finish ahead of the Americans in World Cup qualifying by claiming four of six available points from the USA, but they nearly knocked the USA out of the 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinals. The USMNT needed penalties in that instance, and heroics from goalkeeper Matt Turner, to survive.

Now with American Jesse Marsch on the CanMNT touchline and a memorable Copa América run under their belts in which they outperformed the USA, Canada aren't going anywhere. Much like fellow co-hosts USA, they'll head into the 2026 World Cup looking to turn heads and shock the world with a performance to remember.