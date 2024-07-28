Highlights The USA women's soccer team faces powerhouse Germany for the top spot in Group B.

Both teams bagged 3-0 opening wins in distinct ways, setting the stage for a titanic clash.

The USA will have star striker Sophia Smith available again after she left the opener with an injury.

The most anticipated group stage match of the 2024 women's Olympic soccer tournament takes place on Sunday when the No. 5-ranked USA women's national team takes on No. 4 Germany in a test of their respective gold medal aspirations.

A victory would give either side a commanding lead in Group B. The top two finishers in each Olympic women's tournament group will advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best third-place finishers.

Both the USA and Germany are coming off identical 3-0 opening day victories, though achieved in very different ways. The USA put on an effervescent attacking display against Zambia, while Germany frustrated Australia defensively and excelled on set pieces and in transition.

Sunday's match in Marseille represents the first big test for new USWNT manager Emma Hayes, who only coached her first match at the helm of the team on June 1. Hayes is attempting to reinvigorate the U.S. women's program after the Americans fell short of the title in their last three major international tournaments.

By comparison, Germany have actually won an Olympic gold medal more recently (2016) than the Americans (2012). Their major challenge will be overcoming the loss of influential midfielder Lena Oberdorf, who injured her knee ligaments the week before the start of the 2024 Olympics.

USA vs Germany TV schedule

Matchup of global women's soccer heavyweights gets top billing

All 12 participating nations in the women's soccer tournament will be in action on Sunday, July 28 for the second round of group matches. The USA vs. Germany match will receive the latest available window in France, translating to a 3 p.m. EDT kickoff in the USA.

Sunday's match will be televised in the USA in both English (USA Network) and Spanish languages (Telemundo), with both streams available online via NBC platform Peacock.

After Sunday's contest, the USA will close out Group B against Australia in a rematch of the 2021 Olympic bronze medal match which the Americans claimed by a 4-3 scoreline.

Date Match Time Venue TV & Streaming (USA) Sun, July 28 USA vs. Germany 3 p.m. EDT Marseille USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock Wed, July 31 USA vs. Australia 1 p.m. EDT Marseille USA Network, Universo, Peacock

If the U.S. women's soccer team advances to the tournament quarterfinals, they will begin the single-elimination knockout rounds on Saturday, August 3 in either Paris, Marseille, Lyon, or Nantes depending on where they finish in the

Women's Olympic Soccer Standings

A win against Germany would give the USWNT a commanding lead in Group B

The top two teams from each group in the Olympic women's soccer tournament (Groups A-C) are guaranteed passage to the quarterfinals. The two best third-place finishers will also make it through in order to round out the field of eight teams.

Here's how things stand after one matchday played in Group B, featuring the USA, Germany, Australia, and Zambia.

2024 Women's Olympic Soccer Standings — Group B Points Games Played W-L-D Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Difference 1. Germany 3 1 1-0-0 3 0 +3 2. USA 3 1 1-0-0 3 0 +3 3. Australia 0 1 0-1-0 0 3 -3 4. Zambia 0 1 0-1-0 0 3 -3

Should two teams finish the group stage tied on points, there is a list of seven tiebreakers that would come into play:

Goal Difference in all group matches Goals Scored in all group matches Points obtained in matches between teams tied on points Goal difference in matches between teams tied on points Goals scored in matches between teams tied on points Best team disciplinary conduct score (yellow cards and red cards received) Random draw

USWNT vs Germany Lineups

Sophia Smith returns from injury for the Americans

The U.S. women's national team will get star attacker Sophia Smith back from the injury which forced her out of the first half of the Zambia match. Hayes (above) confirmed that Smith trained and would be available for selection against Germany.

However, teenager Jaedyn Shaw has still not fully recovered from an undisclosed leg injury sustained in the lead-up to Zambia. Shaw's place on the matchday roster is expected to once again be assumed by Croix Bethune.

Although Hayes could always introduce a new lineup wrinkle designed specifically for Germany, the expectation is that the starting lineup largely mirrors the one that beat Zambia. The front five were especially exceptional in that first match, and they should all team up once more.

USA projected starting lineup (4-3-3, left to right): 1-Alyssa Naeher (GK) — 7-Crystal Dunn, 12-Tierna Davidson, 4-Naomi Girma, 2-Emily Fox — 10-Lindsey Horan, 17-Sam Coffey, 16-Rose Lavelle — 11-Sophia Smith, 9-Mallory Swanson, 5-Trinity Rodman

1-Alyssa Naeher (GK) — 7-Crystal Dunn, 12-Tierna Davidson, 4-Naomi Girma, 2-Emily Fox — 10-Lindsey Horan, 17-Sam Coffey, 16-Rose Lavelle — 11-Sophia Smith, 9-Mallory Swanson, 5-Trinity Rodman USA substitutes (7): 18-Casey Murphy (GK), 6-Casey Krueger, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 14-Emily Sonnett, 3-Korbin Albert, 20-Croix Bethune, 8-Lynn Williams.

Similarly, it's hard to believe that Germany's interim coach Horst Hrubesch will make many changes to his matchday squad against the USA. The lineup he rolled out in the opening victory over Australia was well-organized and absorbed everything that the Matildas threw their way. And Germany were equally dangerous at the other end of the field.

Germany projected starting lineup (4-4-2, left to right): 12-Ann-Katrin Berger (GK) — 2-Sarai Linder, 5-Marina Hegering, 3-Kathrin Hendrich, 15-Giulia Gwinn —17-Klara Buhl, 6-Janine Minge, 11-Alexandra Popp, 16-Jule Brand — 9-Sjoeke Nusken, 7-Lea Schuller

12-Ann-Katrin Berger (GK) — 2-Sarai Linder, 5-Marina Hegering, 3-Kathrin Hendrich, 15-Giulia Gwinn —17-Klara Buhl, 6-Janine Minge, 11-Alexandra Popp, 16-Jule Brand — 9-Sjoeke Nusken, 7-Lea Schuller Germany substitutes (7): 1-Merle Frohms (GK), 3-Kathrin Hendrich, 4-Bibiane Schulze Solano, 13-Sara Doorsoun, 8-Sydney Lohmann, 14-Elisa Senss, 18-Vivien Endemann, 10-Laura Freigang.

The two German fullbacks — Giulia Gwinn and Sarai Linder — showed that they were especially capable against Australia, and winger Jule Brand ran at the Aussies' back line all game. It's also notable that world-class forward Alexandra Popp has moved deep into central midfield to help make up for the absence of Lena Oberdorf, and she didn't look out of place against Australia.

These two powerhouses have met plenty of times in the latter phases of major tournaments, but this is the first time the USA and Germany lock horns during a group stage at the Olympics. In the 35-match history between these two nations, the USA has compiled a 23W-5L-7D record, with the most recent meetings coming via two friendlies played at the end of 2022 on U.S. soil. (They split the matches.)

The matchup in Marseille should be a fascinating watch: The USA will come up against a compact and organized German defense that will not give the electric American attacking players much room to maneuver. And the USA will be tested defensively on set pieces and in transition. None of this changes the fact that the USA are the oddsmakers' favorite to win the match.