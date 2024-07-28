Highlights The USA vs. Germany match on Sunday pits the No. 4- and No. 5-ranked teams in the world.

The winner of this showdown between women's soccer powers will reach the quarterfinals.

This is the first group stage meeting between the USA and Germany in a major tournament.

The USA women's national team can lock up a spot in the 2024 Olympic quarterfinals with a victory on Sunday against global powerhouse Germany, ranked above the U.S. at No. 4 in the world.

Both teams are coming off 3-0 victories to kick off play in Group B and the winner of their head-to-head match in Marseille will have a good chance of advancing to the knockout rounds as first-place finishers, meeting Spain, Japan or Brazil in the quarters. The top two teams in each group and the two best third-place finishers make it to the quarterfinals.

The American women are coming off a convincing display against Zambia under new manager Emma Hayes, who formally took charge on June 1. The USWNT's front five attackers were the stars of the show as Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman found the back of the net.

Germany took care of Australia in their opener, putting away two corner-kick headers, before scoring on a counterattack through star winger Jule Brand.

The USA and Germany have crossed paths at major tournaments before, but this is the first time they will meet in the group stage.

USA vs Germany Live Score

1st Half 2nd Half Final USA 2 Germany 1

Goals:

USA - Sophia Smith (Trinity Rodman) - 10'

GER - Giulia Gwinn (Sjoeke Nusken) - 22'

USA - Mallory Swanson - 26'

USA vs Germany Lineups

USWNT manager Emma Hayes sticks with the same team that beat Zambia 3-0. Sophia Smith has fully recovered from the injury that forced her out of that last match, but teenager Jaedyn Shaw is still out with a leg injury picked up before the Zambia match.

Germany were forced to replace influential left back Sarai Linder due to an infection. Felicitas Rauch will fill in for her.

USA (4-3-3, left to right): 1-Alyssa Naeher (GK) — 7-Crystal Dunn, 12-Tierna Davidson, 4-Naomi Girma, 2-Emily Fox — 10-Lindsey Horan, 17-Sam Coffey, 16-Rose Lavelle — 11-Sophia Smith, 9-Mallory Swanson, 5-Trinity Rodman

Subs (7): 18-Casey Murphy (GK), 6-Casey Krueger, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 14-Emily Sonnett, 3-Korbin Albert, 20-Croix Bethune, 8-Lynn Williams.

Germany (4-4-2, left to right): 12-Ann-Katrin Berger (GK) — 19-Felicitas Rauch, 5-Marina Hegering, 3-Kathrin Hendrich, 15-Giulia Gwinn —17-Klara Buhl, 11-Alexandra Popp, 6-Janine Minge, 16-Jule Brand — 9-Sjoeke Nusken, 7-Lea Schuller

Subs (7): 1-Merle Frohms (GK), 3-Kathrin Hendrich, 4-Bibiane Schulze Solano, 13-Sara Doorsoun, 8-Sydney Lohmann, 14-Elisa Senss, 18-Vivien Endemann, 10-Laura Freigang.

Latest news and developments from Marseille

42nd min.: Now it's USA central defender Tierna Davidson who needs attention after a knee-on-knee blow. The teams take advantage and run to the sideline. Emily Sonnett looks to be warming up on the bench. It might be serious.

38th min.: The match has calmed a bit after Germany's Giulia Gwinn took a shot in the midsection and needed treatment. Teams are catching their breath.

33rd min.: CHANCE GERMANY. It's Giulia Gwinn again who cuts inside from her right back position and fires high over the bar. The Bayern Munich player is not afraid to let it fly from distance.

26th min.: GOAL USA! It's Mallory Swanson who pounces on a rebound allowed by the German 'keeper after a Sophia Smith shot. Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger should've done better on that shot, either parrying it or holding on to it.

23rd min.: YELLOW CARD to USA midfielder Sam Coffey for a foul on Germany captain Alexandra Popp in the buildup to the goal.

22nd min.: GOAL GERMANY! It's the right-back Giulia Gwinn with an accurate, angled drive from outside the box that beats the U.S. 'keeper. Gwinn is a right-footed specialist and can pick her spots on set pieces, but even during the run of play. Tierna Davidson couldn't close her down in time.

18th min.: YELLOW CARD to Germany central defender Kathrin Hendrich who takes down Sophia Smith before she could get by her into the open field. The U.S. attackers are going to be a handful for the Germans.

16th min.: The USA are now pouring it on. The goal has the USWNT playing looser and the spaces should begin to open up for the Americans.

10th min.: GOAL USA! Sophia Smith taps home a cross from Trinity Rodman, who breezes by the German left-back. Great far post run by Sophia Smith.

4th min.: Chance Germany! On a transition, U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher has to come up with a big kick save on a point-blank shot from Lea Schuller. That was Lindsey Horan with the giveaway.

1st min.: We're off from Marseille. The USA are in white, and Germany are in their alternate kits.

Olympic Soccer Group B Standings

USA and Germany contend for the top spot

Here's how things are shaping up thus far in Group B going into the USA vs. Germany match. The final matchday will see the USA take on Australia in a rematch of the 2021 Olympic bronze medal game, while Germany will meet Zambia, who last year defeated the European powers in a friendly.

2024 Women's Olympic Soccer Standings — Group B Points Games Played W-L-D Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Difference 1. Germany 3 1 1-0-0 3 0 +3 2. USA 3 1 1-0-0 3 0 +3 3. Australia 3 2 1-1-0 6 8 -2 4. Zambia 0 2 0-2-0 5 9 -4

If two teams are tied on points, there are seven tiebreakers available to separate them, beginning with overall goal difference and then overall goals scored, if necessary.

USWNT Olympic Soccer TV Schedule

How to watch USA women's team from France in quest for gold

Fans in the USA can watch the USWNT vs. Germany group match on TV in both English (USA Network) and Spanish (Telemundo). Both broadcasts are also available via stream on NBC platform Peacock.

Date Match Time Venue TV & Streaming (USA) Sun, July 28 USA vs. Germany 3 p.m. EDT Marseille USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock Wed, July 31 USA vs. Australia 1 p.m. EDT Marseille USA Network, Universo, Peacock

If the USA can advance to the quarterfinals, they will be in action on Saturday, August 3.