Highlights The USA faces Germany in an Olympic soccer semifinal, a rematch of their group stage meeting.

Fatigue could play a role due to the compact schedule and minimal substitutions used by USWNT.

The winner advances to the gold medal match to face Spain or Brazil, and history favors the USA with a strong record against Germany.

The USA women's Olympic soccer team will look to continue its winning run at the 2024 Olympics when it faces Germany in a semifinal match that will be held in Lyon, France. The winner advances to the gold medal match and the loser will play a bronze medal game.

The single-elimination showdown is a rematch of their group stage match won by the USA 4-1, showcasing the attacking prowess of its front three players. Sophia Smith (2 goals, 2 assists), Trinity Rodman (3 goals, 1 assist) and Mallory Swanson (3 goals, 1 assist) have stolen the show at these Olympics with their speed, dribbling, creativity, and weaving runs which have produced plenty of offensive production for the USWNT.

But Germany were still a threat in that match, and they will be a live underdog in this semifinal. The Germans entered the Olympics ranked higher by FIFA (No. 4) than the USA (No. 5) and they feature world-class talent all over the field despite missing their best player, Lena Oberdorf, who suffered a knee ligament injury just before the tournament.

Having reached the semifinals, fatigue will be an important factor given the compact schedule of the tournament (five matches in 12 days). Both teams also were forced to play 30 minutes of extra time in their respective quarterfinal — the USA downed Japan in the extra session thanks to Rodman, while Germany needed a penalty shootout to overcome Canada. New USWNT manager Emma Hayes, who only took over on June 1, has also opted for minimal substitutions in these Olympic matches in order to help the starters develop cohesion.

The USA and Germany have faced off in major tournament semifinals before with some memorable encounters. This battle of powerhouses — the USA and Germany have combined to win 11 of the 16 major women's tournaments that have been held dating back to 1991 — should be no different.

USWNT vs Germany TV Channel and Stream

Fans can watch the Olympic semifinal on TV or stream the match

The match from the Stade de Lyon will take place at noon EDT in the USA, ensuring a captive audience nationwide.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. EDT

12 p.m. EDT English-language TV: USA Network

USA Network Spanish-language TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Live Stream: Peacock (English- and Spanish-language)

The match will be televised in English (USA Network) and Spanish (Telemundo), and both telecasts will be available to stream on NBC's Peacock.

If the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, the teams will play 30 minutes of extra time. If the two sides are still level after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty kick shootout. The team that converts the most penalty attempts after five rounds will move on.

USA Women's Soccer Gold Medal Quest

USWNT looks to extend Olympic record medal haul

If they can advance past Germany, the USA Olympic soccer team will meet No. 1 Spain or No. 9 Brazil for a gold medal on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The bronze medal match will take place the day before in Lyon.

Stage Date Match Time Venue TV & Stream (USA) Group B Thu, July 25 USA 3-0 Zambia 3 p.m. EDT Nice HIGHLIGHTS Group B Sun, July 28 USA 4-1 Germany 3 p.m. EDT Marseille HIGHLIGHTS Group B Wed, July 31 USA 2-1 Australia 1 p.m. EDT Marseille HIGHLIGHTS Quarterfinal Sat, Aug. 3 USA 1-0 Japan (a.e.t.) 9 a.m. EDT Paris HIGHLIGHTS Semifinal Tue, Aug. 6 USA vs. Germany 12 p.m. EDT Lyon USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock Bronze Medal Fri, Aug. 9 Semifinal losers 9 a.m. EDT Lyon TBD Gold Medal Sat, Aug. 10 Semifinal winners 11 a.m. EDT Paris TBD

The U.S. women hold the record for Olympic soccer gold medals with four conquests across the seven tournaments held since 1996. Germany (2016), Canada (2021) and Norway (2000) won the other three Olympic golds.

On the other side of the bracket, defending World Cup champions Spain and Brazil are both in search of their first Olympic gold medal in women's soccer. Spain is actually seeking its first women's soccer medal of any color, while Brazil has two silvers.

Women's Olympic Soccer All-Time Medal Winners Year Host Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal 1996 Atlanta USA China Norway 2000 Sydney Norway USA Germany 2004 Athens USA Brazil Germany 2008 Beijing USA Brazil Germany 2012 London USA Japan Canada 2016 Rio de Janeiro Germany Sweden Canada 2021 Tokyo Canada Sweden USA

USWNT vs Germany Lineups

USA's Sam Coffey should return, but Tierna Davidson still a question

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Given how she's managed the previous matches, there's no reason to believe that manager Emma Hayes (above) will change things now that the team has reached the semifinals.

The expectation is that Sam Coffey retakes her spot in the holding midfield role after sitting out the last game due to a suspension for yellow card accumulation. Korbin Albert filled in at the position for all 120 minutes of the quarterfinal against Japan.

But the big question is whether Tierna Davidson's knee contusion will force her to miss a third straight start. The knee-on-knee blow came against Germany in the group stage and Davidson has since been replaced in central defense by the versatile Emily Sonnett.

USA projected lineup (4-3-3, left to right): 1-Alyssa Naeher (GK) — 7-Crystal Dunn, 14-Emily Sonnett, 4-Naomi Girma, 2-Emily Fox — 10-Lindsey Horan, 17-Sam Coffey, 16-Rose Lavelle — 11-Sophia Smith, 9-Mallory Swanson, 5-Trinity Rodman

USA subs (7): 18-Casey Murphy (GK), 6-Casey Krueger, 12-Tierna Davidson, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 3-Korbin Albert, 20-Croix Bethune, 8-Lynn Williams.

What is working for the USA, likely applies to Germany and manager Horst Hrubesch, who is coaching his final matches at the helm of Germany's women's team before handing the reins to Christian Wück following the tournament.

He fielded the same team in Germany's quarterfinal against Canada that he did against the USA, but this time he will have to do without influential captain Alexandra Popp due to what the German federation is calling an infection. Elisa Senss is likely to replace her in central midfield, where Popp has been filling in due to the injury absence of Lena Oberdorf.

It's unclear whether the infection that has struck Popp is at all similar to the one that sidelined world-class left-back Sarai Linder, who has missed three straight Olympic matches, including the previous group stage match against the USA. Felicitas Rauch served as the left back in her stead.

The main threats from Germany will come from the right flank, where Giulia Gwinn is a veritable playmaker from her right back position. Right midfielder Jule Brand is a game-breaker who can create chaos for opposing defenses with her lung-busting runs down the wing. And if goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger stands on her head, Germany can potentially cause an upset.

Germany projected lineup (4-4-2, left to right): 12-Ann-Katrin Berger (GK) — 19-Felicitas Rauch, 5-Marina Hegering, 3-Kathrin Hendrich, 15-Giulia Gwinn — 17-Klara Buhl, 14-Elisa Senss, 6-Janine Minge, 16-Jule Brand — 9-Sjoeke Nusken, 7-Lea Schuller

Germany Subs (7): 1-Merle Frohms (GK), 4-Bibiane Schulze Solano, 13-Sara Doorsoun, 8-Sydney Lohmann, 18-Vivien Endemann, 10-Laura Freigang, Nicole Anyomi.

USWNT vs Germany Olympic Soccer History

The two nations have faced off in several major semifinals

Meetings in the final phases of major competitions have become a regular occurrence for the USA and Germany dating back to the first World Cup held in 1991.

Tuesday's match will be the fifth semifinal showdown with the USA winning four of them. The one loss is especially painful for the Americans because it came in the 2003 World Cup hosted on U.S. soil. Germany ran out 3-0 winners in the semifinal en route to winning that tournament title.​​​​​

USA vs. Germany in Major International Competitions

Date Competition Stage City Result Nov. 1991 World Cup Semifinal Guangzhou (China) USA 5-2 GER July 1999 World Cup Quarterfinal Landover, Md. (USA) USA 3-2 GER Oct. 2003 World Cup Semifinal Portland, Ore. (USA) USA 0-3 GER Aug. 2004 Olympics Semifinal Heraklio (Greece) USA 2-1 GER (a.e.t.) June 2015 World Cup Semifinal Montreal (Canada) USA 2-0 GER July 2024 Olympics Group Stage Marseille (France) USA 4-1 GER

The USA has a dominant 24W-5L-7D all-time record against Germany. The last German win came in a November 2022 friendly, using an 89th-minute winner to claim a 2-1 result.

But Olympic losses are also rare for an American team that has only lost four of 42 Olympic matches in its history. Two of those losses came in a single tournament during a disappointing 2021 showing (vs. Sweden and Canada).