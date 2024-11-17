United States Soccer is in the driver's seat of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica after a 1-0 victory in the first leg. When the two sides meet again on Monday at St. Louis CITY SC 's Energizer Park, a draw will be enough to ensure the United States Soccer get through to the semi-final stage.

It wasn't a dominant performance from the United States in just their third match under Mauricio Pochettino , but Ricardo Pepi 's fifth-minute strike proved to be the winner, a result the Yanks will happily take home as they continue to develop under the new head coach. On home soil and with the advantage from the away leg, they'll feel confident in their ability to get a result over 61st-ranked Jamaica.

United States vs. Jamaica Odds

The USMNT are predicted to put in a strong performance at home

After getting the win in what should be the more difficult of the two legs, the Americans are favored heavily on Monday night. The return of Tim Weah from suspension gives them an added boost, while Mason Holgate 's red card in the first leg means the Reggae Boyz will be without one of their key defenders against a United States attack looking for a breakout showing under Pochettino.

With a record of 12 wins, two draws and three losses against Jamaica since 2011, the Yanks are heavy favorites. In that span, the U.S. have lost just two of eleven at home and have outscored Jamaica 18-6. In front of what should be a home-heavy crowd, the odds are stacked against the visitors.

USA to win: -300

-300 Draw: +370

+370 New Zealand : +650

: +650 Over/Under 2.5 Total Goals: -148 / +110

-148 / +110 Christian Pulisic anytime scorer : +170

: +170 Michail Antonio anytime scorer: +500

Roster Shakeups For Both Squads

Two players have departed the USMNT camp, while Ravel Morrison has joined Jamaica

The USMNT will be without two players on Monday. Johnny Cardoso has returned to Real Betis after a hamstring injury forced him off after 20 minutes in Thursday night's first leg match. Midfielder Aidan Morris will also return to Middlesbrough , unable to overcome an ankle issue he carried into camp. They will have a boost, though, as Leeds United FC attacker Brenden Aaronson recovered from an illness and is back in training, while Juventus winger Tim Weah is elligible to play after missing the first leg via suspension.

While Mason Holgate will miss Monday's match due to the needless red card he received in the 86th minute, manager Steve McClaren is hoping for a boost from Ravel Morrison . The former Manchester United and current United Arab Emirates Second Division midfielder was a late addition to the squad. He's scored two goals in 18 caps for the Reggae Boyz, but has struggled to make a real difference, and his club career has completely floundered, playing for 14 clubs since leaving United in 2012. It's unlikely he'll be able to swing things in Jamaica's favor.

USA vs Jamaica Prediction

Prepare for one-way traffic on Monday night

This isn't a full-strength United States lineup. Core players like Folarin Balogun n, Tyler Adams , Josh Sargent and Sergiño Dest are all missing. Still, they were the better side in Kingston on Thursday, and will have all the momentum heading into the second leg of the contest, not to mention a sizeable home-field advantage.

While Jamaica have sparked bigger upsets in the past, this team has struggled against decent competition recently, losing all of their last five matches against teams inside FIFA's Top 50. On the road against a United States team with a clear talent advantage, it's hard to see an upset in the cards.

Prediction: USA 3-1 Jamaica