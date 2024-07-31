Highlights The USWNT gets set to face Japan in the 2024 Olympic quarterfinals, which has been a historically favorable matchup.

Canada and Germany are the possible opponents in a potential Olympic soccer semifinal.

The USA is hoping to end a 12-year Olympic soccer gold-medal drought, and win their first major tournament since 2019.

The USA women's Olympic soccer team has made a perfect start to the 2024 tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals, where the American women will face Japan on Saturday, August 3 in Paris.

The USWNT finished as the top team in Group B, defeating Zambia (3-0), Germany (4-1) and Australia (2-1) in round-robin play. As the group winners, the bracket dictates that the USA meet the Group C runners-up, Japan, in the quarterfinals.

The Japanese women opened their tournament with a narrow 2-1 loss to defending World Cup champions Spain, and then proceeded to win their next two games against Brazil (2-1) and Nigeria (3-1). Japan have scored in all three games and their six goals thus far have come from six different players.

2024 Women's Olympic Soccer Quarterfinals Schedule

Date Match Time City TV & Streaming (USA) Sat, Aug. 3 USA vs. Japan 9 a.m. EDT Paris USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock Sat, Aug. 3 Spain vs. Colombia 11 a.m. EDT Lyon Universo, Peacock Sat, Aug. 3 Canada vs. Germany 1 p.m. EDT Marseille Telemundo, Peacock Sat, Aug. 3 France vs. Brazil 3 p.m. EDT Nantes Universo, Peacock

Watch USA vs Japan TV and streaming

USA Network and Telemundo will carry the USWNT's Olympic quarterfinal

The USA vs. Japan women's Olympic soccer quarterfinal will be televised and streamed via NBC's platforms on Saturday morning in the United States.

The match will be available on linear TV in English (USA Network) and Spanish (Telemundo), with streams of both feeds accessible via NBC platform Peacock.

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Saturday, August 3, 2024 Time: 9 a.m. EDT

9 a.m. EDT English-language TV: USA Network

USA Network Spanish-language TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Live stream: Peacock (English and Spanish feeds)

The match will be the first of four women's quarterfinals that will be played on the day. As with all knockout round matches, if the teams are level after 90 minutes, then 30 minutes of extra time will be played, followed by a penalty shootout, if necessary.

USWNT vs Japan Olympic soccer quarterfinal

History favors the U.S. women's team in their knockout round match

Carli's three goals made the difference in the Women's World Cup final. Credit: Getty

Entering the 2024 Olympics, the U.S. women's national team has a dominant 31-1-8 (W-L-D) record against their senior Japanese counterparts. That's one loss in 40 matches, and that lone setback came in a friendly played on March 2012 (Algarve Cup).

The two nations have met eight times in major international tournaments (World Cups or Olympics) and the USA have won seven of the matches. The other match was the 2011 World Cup final, which ended in a 2-2 draw and needed a penalty-kick shootout, which the Japanese won for their first world title.

Since that dramatic 2011 championship match, the USA and Japan met in an Olympic final (2012) and another World Cup final (2015), and the Americans got their revenge by winning both titles.

USA vs. Japan in major tournaments Date Competition Round Result Nov. 21, 1991 World Cup Group Stage USA 3-0 JPN June 13, 1995 World Cup Quarterfinals USA 4-0 JPN Aug. 20, 2004 Olympics Quarterfinals USA 2-1 JPN Aug. 9, 2008 Olympics Group Stage USA 1-0 JPN Aug. 18, 2008 Olympics Semifinal USA 4-2 JPN July 17, 2011 World Cup Final USA 2-2 JPN (JPN win 3-1 on penalties) Aug. 9, 2012 Olympics Final USA 2-1 JPN July 5, 2015 World Cup Final USA 5-2 JPN

Since those showdowns with the USA between 2011-2015, the Japanese women's team has struggled to reach those heights again. They were eliminated in the knockout rounds in both the 2019 World Cup (Round of 16) and 2023 World Cup (Quarterfinals), and they were also knocked out of the 2021 Olympics at home (Quarterfinals), after failing to qualify for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Still, the Japanese are one of the most technically gifted nations on the international women's soccer scene and, because of those elite skills, they can pass, score and attack opponents effectively. When you couple that with the players' high work rate and tactical organization, then it becomes evident as to why they've successfully challenged the USA and other soccer powers.

There should be goals in this USA vs. Japan Olympic quarterfinal, but a U.S. team that's building momentum should have the overall quality to get past Japan once again.

USWNT path to Olympic soccer gold medal

What could lie ahead for USA women's soccer in semis and final

Credit: Reuters-USA TODAY Sports

If the USWNT can successfully get past Japan, the team would officially reach the medal rounds. The USA would then face either Canada or Germany in the semifinals for the right to play in the gold medal match.

Canada are the defending Olympic champions and have managed to advance from the group stage despite a six-point deduction due to a drone-spying scandal. The Americans will have revenge on their minds after Canada eliminated the USA at this same stage in the 2021 Olympics thanks to a late penalty kick.

Should the USA face Germany, it would be a rematch of their group stage meeting which saw the Americans run out 4-1 winners in a convincing display.

2024 Women's Olympic Soccer Semifinals

Date Match Time City TV & Streaming (USA) Tue, Aug. 6 USA / Japan vs. Canada / Germany 12 p.m. EDT Lyon Peacock Tue. Aug. 6 France / Brazil vs. Spain / Colombia 3 p.m. EDT Marseille Peacock

Barring massive upsets, host nation France and defending World Cup champions Spain are expected to reach the other semifinal. That would mean that one of the two European powers will play for gold (Aug. 10) and the other for bronze (Aug. 9).

Below is the schedule of the medal round matchups which are scheduled to be played on back-to-back days in Lyon and Paris.

2024 Women's Olympic Soccer Bronze Medal Match

Date Match Time City TV & Streaming (USA) Fri. Aug. 9 Semifinal losers 9 a.m. EDT Lyon Peacock

The storied Parc de Princes stadium in Paris will be the host venue for the gold medal match, and the locals will surely be hoping they get to see both the French men and women play for soccer gold in the stadium. The men's final will take place in the same venue on the day before the women's final.

2024 Women's Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Match

Date Match Time City TV & Streaming (USA) Sat. Aug. 10 Semifinal winners 11 a.m. EDT Paris Peacock

USA women's soccer Olympic gold medals

The Americans hope to add to their record women's soccer haul

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the USA women have their own designs of reaching their first Olympic final in 12 years.

Since the women's Olympic soccer tournament was introduced in 1996, the USA have reached five of the seven gold medal matches. The Americans have come away with the gold on a record four occasions.

The other women's soccer gold medals were won by Canada (2021), Germany (2016), and Norway (2000).

Year Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal 1996 USA China Norway 2000 Norway USA Germany 2004 USA Brazil Germany 2008 USA Brazil Germany 2012 USA Japan Canada 2016 Germany Sweden Canada 2021 Canada Sweden USA

The USA will be hoping to end their longest drought without an Olympic gold. The U.S. women haven't won a major tournament title since the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

But with a change at manager — Emma Hayes took over the reins on June 1 — and a squad changeover with a new crop of young players who have now become the face of U.S. soccer, there is optimism that the American women could be looking at another multi-year run as the world's best.

Year USWNT Finish Top Scorer Coach 1996 1st (Gold) Shannon MacMillan (3) Tony DiCicco 2000 2nd (Silver) Tiffeny Milbrett (3) April Heinrichs 2004 1st (Gold) Abby Wambach (4) April Heinrichs 2008 1st (Gold) Angela Hucles (4) Pia Sundhage 2012 1st (Gold) Abby Wamach (5) Pia Sundhage 2016 Quarterfinals Alex Morgan (2), Carli Lloyd (2) Jill Ellis 2021 3rd (Bronze) Megan Rapinoe (2), Carli Lloyd (2) Vlatko Andonovski