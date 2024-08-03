Highlights Trinity Rodman's sensational strike secured the USWNT's spot in the Olympic semis where they will face Canada or Germany.

The American women struggled against Japan's defensive organization, but Rodman's brilliance provided the breakthrough.

Despite the quarterfinal challenge, the USWNT's belief and fighting spirit remain intact as they head into the medal rounds.

It was looking like one of those games for the U.S. women’s soccer national team in its 2024 Olympic quarterfinal against a diligent, disciplined and organized Japanese team. But in a game with few bright spots, U.S. star forward Trinity Rodman provided the lone moment of brilliance the Americans needed in a 1-0 win to advance to the soccer tournament semifinals.

The Americans move on to face Canada or Germany in Lyon on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and are guaranteed to play for a medal the following weekend.

Deep in the first extra-time period, Rodman curled a sensational left-footed strike inside the far post and just out of the Japanese goalkeeper’s reach. The effort lit up a match that was seemingly dragging toward the inevitability of a penalty-kick shootout.

A big reason for the slog is that Japan let the USA have the ball for nearly the entirety of the match, but the American women once again struggled to break down an ultra defensive opponent, an issue which has plagued the USWNT in the past.

The American women never truly found a solution against Japan: play was slow, space was tight, movements were predictable, runs in behind were non-existent, combination play was an afterthought, the energy was fading, sharpness was lacking, and the attacking ideas were all dried up.

And faced with all that, there were no noticeable changes to the USA’s tactics after the halftime break, and there were also no substitutes to freshen things up until extra time. And in the end, U.S. manager Emma Hayes only made two of six available subs for a team that was visibly dragging, especially compared to a Japanese opponent that had implemented a greater rotation in its squad during the group stage, and made all six subs in the quarterfinal. The difference in sharpness between the two teams grew evident as the match wore on.

Hayes will have her reasons for this approach, and she’ll have to answer for it ahead of the semifinal in three days against Canada or Germany. Those teams — the reigning Olympic gold medalists and the European Championship runners-up — can physically match up well against the Americans, and they also can dip into the respectable depth of their squads as the tournament enters its closing stages.

Can the USA recover in time and go again with many of the same starters — if not all of them? After the USA’s group-stage romp, the quarterfinal struggle in Paris may have slightly dampened the conviction in a 2024 gold medal. But what’s clear is that this U.S. team has its belief and fighting spirit intact, and if they can get a game-breaking moment from its attacking trident, even on an off day like the one in Paris, then perhaps you can’t put the gold medal past them just yet.

USA Olympic Soccer Team Schedule

Stage Date Match Time Venue TV & Stream (USA) Group B Thu, July 25 USA 3-0 Zambia 3 p.m. EDT Nice HIGHLIGHTS Group B Sun, July 28 USA 4-1 Germany 3 p.m. EDT Marseille HIGHLIGHTS Group B Wed, July 31 USA 2-1 Australia 1 p.m. EDT Marseille HIGHLIGHTS Quarterfinal Sat, Aug. 3 USA 1-0 Japan (a.e.t.) 9 a.m. EDT Paris HIGHLIGHTS Semifinal Tue, Aug. 6 USA vs. Canada / Germany 12 p.m. EDT Lyon USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock

USA vs Japan

Americans eke a 1-0 win on a Trinity Rodman extra-time strike

Goals:

USA - Trinity Rodman (Crystal Dunn) - 106+2’

Lineups:

USA (4-3-3, left to right): 1-Alyssa Naeher (GK) – 7-Crystal Dunn, 14-Emily Sonnett, 4-Naomi Girma, 2-Emily Fox – 16-Rose Lavelle (13-Jenna Nighswonger 106’), 3-Korbin Albert, 10-Lindsey Horan – 9-Mallory Swanson (8-Lynn Williams 91’), 11-Sophia Smith, 5-Trinity Rodman

Japan (5-4-1, left to right): 1-Ayaka Yamashita (GK) – 13-Hikaru Kitagawa (19-Remina Chiba 106’), 3-Moeka Minami, 4-Saki Kumagai, 6-Toko Koga (5-H. Takahashi 91’), 20-Miyabi Moriya – 8-Kiko Seike (17-Maika Hamano 46’), 10-Fuka Nagano, 14-Yui Hasegawa (16-Honoka Hayashi 106’), 15-Aoba Fujino (7-Hinata Miyazawa 80’) – 11-Mina Tanaka (9-Riko Ueki 70’)

USWNT Player Ratings vs Japan

Rodman provided the bright spot, Dunn and Lavelle were the standouts

The U.S. women's Olympic soccer team played its fourth match in nine days with many of the same starters across each of the contests. That load took its toll on the USWNT players against Japan, despite their eking out a victory and clinching a spot in the semifinals.

Alyssa Naeher (Goalkeeper): 6

Not much to do on this day, but she did well to stay alert for the sudden attacks by Japan. Did well to stop a 35th minute shot by Japanese forward Mina Tanaka in the box. She was lucky not to get surprised by a chip shot with the last play of regulation.

Crystal Dunn (Left back): 6.5

She was busier defensively than she was in attack, where there was not much room to stretch her legs and get in behind. But Dunn had two key defensive interventions in the U.S. penalty area to thwart two of the most dangerous Japanese offensives. She had a big hand to play on the winning goal, delivering the diagonal ball to Trinity Rodman, and putting her teammate in position to attack the Japanese defender before scoring.

Emily Sonnett (Left center back): 6

Another solid defensive shift as a Tierna Davidson replacement and she made a big block in the box during extra time. No real major issues barring one glaring giveaway in the first half, another in extra time, and a yellow card for a tackle that stopped what could have been a dangerous Japanese attack.

Naomi Girma (Right center back): 6

She was on the ball a lot as the defenders were asked to do the playmaking with Japan ceding control of the ball. While generally clean on the ball, Girma has the skill to have tried to ping some diagonal balls or balls over the top of the high Japanese line. She was always ready to react defensively.

Emily Fox (Right back): 6

Like Girma, Fox had a lot of touches, but there were not many passing combinations or floated balls forward from her right back position. She was content maintaining possession. Meanwhile, Japan tried to attack down her flank instead of Dunn’s, but Fox was generally strong, outside of committing a risky foul on the edge of her own box in the first half. She went off injured after picking up a knock in the final minutes of extra time.

Lindsey Horan (Central midfield): 5.5

The captain was not sharp: There were missed passes, slow play and little in the way of imagination. Defensively, she allowed Japan their best chance when she didn’t close Japanese forward Mina Tanaka in the box, allowing her the space to get a shot off that was right at the U.S. goalkeeper.

Korbin Albert (Central midfield): 5.5

She was a fill-in at holding midfielder Sam Coffey, and in a pressure situation she did fine. But she could have shown more often for the ball, opened up passing lanes, and turned to face forward. Instead, she was stuck in a pocket and outside of a few forward passes in the first half, she played it safe by passing it backwards and horizontally the rest of the way. She overcame a leg cramp in extra time to finish the game.

Rose Lavelle (Central midfield): 6.5

While others were sluggish, Lavelle didn’t take her foot off the pedal. The effort was immense, and she turned it up even more later in the match, coming back to receive the ball and running back to cover defensively. But she was not quite sharp enough on the ball to deliver a final pass.

Mallory Swanson (Left wing): 5.5

There were no typical Swanson bursts of speed, penetrating runs, or quick combinations with the other forwards. There was a second-half spell of the match in which she pushed harder and came back for the ball, but the 1-on-1 dribbling moves and attacking ideas were hard to come by today.

Sophia Smith (Forward): 6

She only showed up in fleeting moments, but it always felt like if the USA were going to score, she would be involved. That was not the case, in the end. Credit to her for staying positive and continuing to sprint even with the U.S. attack clearly sputtering on the day.

Trinity Rodman (Right wing): 7

Given the conditions of the match, it’s a wonder that she had the presence of mind to come up with the moment of magic in extra time. Replays showed that she surprised herself when she saw her curler tuck into the corner. Up to that point, as the game turned into a slog, Rodman was cutting a frustrated figure. At times she was looking for calls from the referee that never came, but she kept at it and even chased back to defend in her own box when the energy from the U.S. squad was clearly waning. In the end, she gave her team the only spark it needed.

Substitutes

Lynn Williams (Forward): 6

Another hard-working stint off the bench in place of Mallory Swanson for the 30-minute extra time period. She could’ve done better with a rare ball that came her way in the box in extra time, taking the ball off Smith’s foot.

Jenna Nighswonger (Central midfield): 6

Came on for Rose Lavelle to help see out the result in the final extra-time period.

Casey Krueger: N/A

She closed out the final minutes of the match for Emily Fox, who came off injured after taking a knock.