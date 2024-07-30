Highlights USA men’s Olympic soccer team advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000.

The USA's quarterfinal against Morocco is set for Friday, August 2 at 9 a.m. EDT.

An eventual semifinal would pose a challenge for the USA with the potential of facing Japan or Spain.

The USA men's Olympic soccer team reached its first quarterfinal since 2000 after finishing in second place in Group A and advancing to face Group B winners Morocco with a spot in the medal rounds at stake.

The single-elimination quarterfinal match between the USA and Morocco will take place on Friday, August 2 in Paris (9 a.m. EDT), and there must be a winner on the day. If the teams are tied after 90 minutes, there will be 30 minutes of extra time and a penalty shootout, if necessary.

Date Match Time City TV & Streaming (USA) Fri, Aug. 2 Morocco vs. USA 9 a.m. EDT Paris USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock Fri, Aug. 2 D1 vs. Spain 11 a.m. EDT Lyon Peacock Fri, Aug. 2 Egypt vs. D2 1 p.m. EDT Marseille Peacock Fri, Aug. 2 France vs. Argentina 3 p.m. EDT Bordeaux Peacock

The USA had a strong showing in Group A, bouncing back from a 3-0 loss to hosts France and defeating New Zealand (4-1) and Guinea (2-0) to clinch a quarterfinal berth as group runners-up.

Morocco shocked Argentina 2-1 to start Group B in a match which featured a controversial ending. Then, after losing to Ukraine with more stoppage-time drama, Morocco crushed Iraq 3-0 to secure the top spot in Group B based on their head-to-head win vs. Argentina.

USA vs Morocco Olympic Soccer Quarterfinal

Can the USA win and advance to the medal round?

The Olympic quarterfinal between the USA and Morocco should be a barnburner of a match with both sides showing explosive attacks during the group stage. The USA scored seven goals, while Morocco scored six goals in their three matches.

Like the USA, Morocco have waited a while to reach another men's Olympic soccer tournament, missing out in 2016 and 2021 before qualifying for the 2024 event after winning the African Under-23 championship.

Coach Tarik Sektioui has opted for a 4-5-1 formation with forward Rahim Soufiane spearheading the attack and scoring four goals thus far.

Goalkeeper: 1-Monir El Kajoui

1-Monir El Kajoui Defenders: 2-Achraf Hakimi, 4-Mehdi Boukamir, 11-Zakaria El Ouahdi, 17-Oussama El Azzouzi

2-Achraf Hakimi, 4-Mehdi Boukamir, 11-Zakaria El Ouahdi, 17-Oussama El Azzouzi Midfielders: 8-Bilal El Khannouss, 10-Ilias Akhomach or 7-Eliesse Ben Seghir, 14-Oussama Targhalline, 16-Abde Ezzalzouli, 18-Amir Richardson

8-Bilal El Khannouss, 10-Ilias Akhomach or 7-Eliesse Ben Seghir, 14-Oussama Targhalline, 16-Abde Ezzalzouli, 18-Amir Richardson Forward: 9-Rahim Soufiane

Has USA Olympic Soccer Team Ever Won a Gold Medal?

A history of U.S. men's soccer at the Olympics

Credit: Reuters

Since the 1992 Barcelona Games, when the men's Olympic tournament was revamped to be an Under-23 event (with three overage roster exceptions), the American men's team only qualified for four of the eight tournaments held.

In those four appearances, the USA men's Olympic team only got out of their group once, in 2000. At those Sydney Olympics, the Americans finished top of their group and then ousted Japan in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout. However, they met their match against Spain in the semis, losing 3-1. Two goals by legendary Chilean striker Ivan 'Bam Bam' Zamorano eventually foiled the USA in the subsequent bronze medal match.

USA in Olympic Men's Soccer since 1992

Year Stage Reached Eliminated By 1992 (Barcelona) Group Stage 3rd Group A / Italy, Kuwait, Poland 1996 (Atlanta) Group Stage 3rd Group A / Argentina, Tunisia, Portugal 2000 (Sydney) 4th Place Spain (Semi), Chile (Bronze) 2004 (Athens) DID NOT QUALIFY N/A 2008 (Beijing) Group Stage 3rd in Group B / Japan, Netherlands, Nigeria 2012 (London) DID NOT QUALIFY N/A 2016 (Rio de Janeiro) DID NOT QUALIFY N/A 2021 (Tokyo) DID NOT QUALIFY N/A

USA Olympic Soccer Semifinal Scenarios

Who the Americans could face in the medal rounds

Credit: Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

If the USA can get past Morocco in the quarterfinals, it would next face one of the stronger teams of the tournament in the semifinals: the winner of the Japan vs. Spain quarterfinal (if Japan can finish top in Group D).

Spain were not expected to be on the USA's side of the bracket, but a surprising loss in their final group game against Egypt sent them to a date with Japan, who have won both of their Olympic matches thus far in shutout fashion (5-0 and 1-0).

2024 Olympic Soccer Semifinals Schedule

Date Match Time City Mon, Aug. 5 Morocco/USA vs. D1/Spain 12 p.m. EDT Marseille Mon, Aug. 5 France/Argentina vs. Egypt/D2 3 p.m. EDT Lyon

Olympic Soccer Medal Matches

Details of the gold and bronze medal games

If the USA can get past Morocco in the quarterfinals, they would be guaranteed to play in either the gold medal match or the bronze medal match.

The semifinal losers will meet in Nantes, with the winner taking third place and the bronze medal. The winners of each semifinal will face off in Paris for the gold medal.

Olympic Soccer Bronze Medal Match

Date Match Time City Thu, Aug. 8 Semifinal losers 11 a.m. EDT Nantes

Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Match

Date Match Time City Fri, Aug. 9 Semifinal winners 12 p.m. EDT Paris

2024 USA Men's Olympic Soccer Team

The players who have led the USA to the quarterfinals

The 18-man roster selections made by USA men's Olympic soccer head coach Marko Mitrovic are paying off in a big way in France.

Mitrovic settled on a core starting lineup with a few tweaks along the way and the squad has jelled together quickly with flowing, attacking movements and plenty of goals and chances created.

Patrick Schulte is the USA's starting goalkeeper and has been mostly sure-handed. His back four have been consistent throughout: Nathan Harriel (right back), Walker Zimmerman (right center back), Miles Robinson (left center back), John Tolkin (left back).

Captain Tanner Tessmann has anchored central midfield with playmaker and set-piece specialist Djordje Mihailovic to his left, and Gianluca Busio to his right, though a hamstring injury forced Busio to miss the final group match. The coach moved central defender Maximilian Dietz into midfield to replace Busio in that match. Jack McGlynn has typically been the first midfield substitute called upon.

The attackers have delivered plenty of running, movement, and direct attacking play. Paxten Aaronson and Kevin Paredes have been the fixtures on the forward line with hard-working center forward Duncan McGuire giving way to revelation Griffin Yow in the final group game. Yow was the man-of-the-match in that Group A finale against Guinea.

2024 USA Men's Olympic Soccer Roster

Goalkeepers (2): 1-Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea / England)

1-Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea / England) Defenders (6): Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth / Germany), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), John Tolkin (NY Red Bulls), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth / Germany), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), John Tolkin (NY Red Bulls), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) Midfielders (5): Gianluca Busio (Venezia / Italy), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia / Italy), Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids)

Gianluca Busio (Venezia / Italy), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia / Italy), Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids) Forwards (5): Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht / Netherlands), Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht / Netherlands), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City), Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg / Germany), Griffin Yow (Westerlo / Belgium)

Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht / Netherlands), Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht / Netherlands), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City), Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg / Germany), Griffin Yow (Westerlo / Belgium) Alternates (4 injury replacements on standby): Josh Atencio (Seattle Sounders), Jacob Davis (Sporting Kansas City), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig / Germany), John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City)