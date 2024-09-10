The U.S. men's national team is desperately seeking to halt a rough patch that has seen it rack up three straight defeats, including one suffered at home at the hands of Canada for the first time in 67 years. That most recent loss on Saturday in Kansas City had the interim coach, the media, and the players themselves questioning the character of the team.

But things could begin looking up starting on Tuesday with a match against No. 94-ranked New Zealand, against whom the USA have not lost in three all-time meetings. In addition, the U.S. Soccer Federation is expected to officially name Mauricio Pochettino as manager, and many fans expect the Argentine coach to set the team on course ahead of the all-important 2026 World Cup campaign.

Although he won't be on the touchline, the U.S. players will be auditioning for their new coach, and a more fiery display should be expected after their passive 2-1 loss to Canada. Captain Christian Pulisic promised as much in the lead-up:

“You’re gonna see a team that’s hungry and is not happy about the last result [vs. Canada] and is going to want to go out and fight and take this game very seriously." — Christian Pulisic ahead of New Zealand friendly.

USA vs New Zealand Odds

Americans are decided favorites with goals expected

The betting market makes the Americans clear favorites in this battle between No. 16 in the world and No. 94, and the Americans could be capable of taking the match's goals total over 2.5 all by themselves (+125 or 44 percent implied probability).

New Zealand are given an even chance of also getting on the board (-120 or 54 percent implied probability), and yet the Both Teams To Score "NO" is priced at -150 or 60 percent implied probability.

It's worth noting that both teams have scored in each of their previous three all-time matchups.

USA to win: -350

-350 Draw: +400

+400 New Zealand : +650

: +650 Over/Under 2.5 Total Goals: -150 / +115

-150 / +115 Both Teams to Score (Yes / No): +110 / -150

+110 / -150 Spread (Asian Handicap): USA -1.5 (New Zealand +1.5)

USA -1.5 (New Zealand +1.5) Goal Line: 2.75

2.75 USA Over 2.5 team goals: +125

+125 New Zealand Over 0.5 team goals: -120

It's worth keeping a close eye on the spread (Asian handicap) which currently sits at 1.5, with the expectation that it creeps up to 1.75 closer to game time.

USA vs New Zealand Prediction

If the U.S. players show a reaction, it could get ugly for Kiwis

This is not the full-strength U.S. lineup and the absence of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson and Gio Reyna has stripped the USMNT of some of their most experienced emotional leaders and brightest attacking options. This might help explain the lack of cohesion and team spirit seen against Canada.

The personnel situation will not improve drastically for the New Zealand match, but there are lineup changes that could help add a spark to the team, including: Haji Wright, Aidan Morris, Caleb Wiley, and Josh Sargent among the potential options. Will it be enough to get the USA attack clicking?

A few fresh faces, an attitude change, an inspired Christian Pulisic, the announcement of a new coach, and an average-to-poor opponent should help wake the Americans from their malaise.

Prediction: USA 3-1 New Zealand

USMNT vs New Zealand Picks and Best Bets

The U.S. players say there will be a reaction and so why not take them at their word

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The betting ideas below bank on the USA going full throttle and finding their goal-scoring touch against a weaker opponent. The question is whether New Zealand can also score, or whether the U.S. can get their third clean sheet in their 10th match of 2024.

USA -1.5 spread (Asian Handicap): -108

The USA does not have to worry about the Canadian press or their dangerous transitions because although New Zealand will try to do both, it won't be at the level of the Canadians. This should allow the Americans to keep possession, build attacks, make New Zealand work defensively and create dangerous looks in the opponent's area. Multiple goals are in the cards.

USA -0.5 1st Half spread (Asian Handicap): -121

Given the flack the U.S. players have taken in the days after the Canada loss, it'd be a shock that a fierce response didn't come within the first 45 minutes. They probably will not let their foot off the pedal in that opening half until they get that go-ahead goal, making the -0.5 spread an attractive play. The question at that point is whether they can keep a clean sheet for one half.

Both Teams to Score YES: +110

Between having an interim coach, an unfamiliar game plan, a potential rotation involving little-used defenders, and careless giveaways that don't just disappear overnight, it's feasible for New Zealand to get at least get one. It could come on a set piece, or it could come in garbage time. But the Kiwis will get a few balls in the box and create moments of havoc. Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood is a solid enough finisher if he gets a look. Plus, the USA have just two clean sheets in their last nine matches (vs. Bolivia and Mexico).

For those with this same lean, be careful not to grab the New Zealand Over 0.5 goal prop (-120) given the better odds for Both Teams to Score YES: -120 vs. +110 (assuming, of course, the USA hold up their part of the BTTS bargain).