The Mauricio Pochettino era is here for the USMNT .

The U.S. Men's national team is holding its first camp under their new head coach this week as the squad prepares for a pair of friendly games, beginning with Panama on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

USA vs Panama Details When Saturday Oct. 12 - 9PM ET/6PM PT Where Q2 Stadium, Austin TX Where to Watch TNT, Max, Peacock

Pochettino has called up a young squad for his first international break, with an average age of only 25 years old, and representing clubs from 10 different countries.

Tanner Tessman, Brandon Vazquez and Alex Zendejas have since been added to the squad, replacing Florian Balogun, Johnny Cardoso and Timothy Weah, who will miss the international break through injury.

The Americans are looking to get back to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Canada and drawing 1-1 with New Zealand during the September international break.

The USMNT has a 17-3-7 record all-time against Panama, who last qualified for a FIFA World Cup in 2018 (their only appearance), bowing out in the group stage.

Panama is currently 37th in the FIFA rankings, third-highest among CONCACAF nations behind Mexico (17th) and the United States (18th).

Panama Lineup vs USMNT

Panama head into their battle with the USA with a point to prove, hoping to justify their lofty world ranking.

Panama manager Thomas Christiansen's squad represents clubs from 19 different countries, with each member playing outside their home country.

The Panamian roster includes a number of players from notable clubs across Europe and North America, including Michael Amir Murillo at Marseille , captain Anibal Godoy at Nashville SC , and Eduardo Guerrero at FC Dynamo Kyiv .

Forward Eduardo Fajardo, who plays his club football for Universitad Catolica in Ecuador, is the current leader in scoring, with 13 goals in 52 appearances.

Panama starting lineup (5-4-1): Orlando Mosquera (GK) – Michael Amir Murillo, Edgardo Fariña, Jose Córdoba, Roderick Miller, Eric Davis – Anibal Godoy, Cristian Martinez, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Yoel Barcenas – Eduardo Guerrero.

Panama substitutes: Cesar Samudio, John Gunn, Fidel Escobar, Cesar Blackman, Jiovany Ramos, Ivan Anderson, Jose Rodriguez, Abdiel Ayarza, Freddy Gondola, Kahiser Lenis, Jose Fajardo, Tomas Rodriguez.

USMNT Lineup vs Panama

The USMNT heads into its clash with Panama with a number of its core players in good form for their club teams.

No player in Europe is hotter right now than Christian Pulisic , who has scored in four consecutive Serie A games for AC Milan . Josh Sargent has seven goals in nine appearances for English Championship side Norwich City this season, and Haji Wright has gotten on the scoresheet three times for Coventry City this campaign in England's second division.

Expect Pochettino to roll with the prolific trio in his first game in charge.

Veteran defender — and the oldest player on the squad at 37 years old — Tim Ream is likely to start on the bench as the USMNT hands the reins to a pair of young center-backs in Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie.

USMNT starting lineup (4-3-3): Patrick Schulte (GK) – Joe Scally, Auston Trusty, Mark McKenzie, Antonee Robinson – Aidan Morris, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musa – Haji Wright, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic.

USMNT substitutes: Ethan Horvath, Zack Steffen, Matt Turner, Marlon Fossey, Kristoffer Lund, Tim Ream, Miles Robinson, Brenden Aaronson, Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, Brandon Vazquez, Alejandro Zendejas.