Highlights USA women's soccer team won its record fifth Olympic gold, clinching 1-0 victory thanks to Mallory Swanson's goal.

The USA defense somehow held Brazil at bay in the first half, ultimately leading to a different second half dynamic.

USWNT's victory adds to an incredible medal haul, with silverware in seven out of eight women's soccer tournaments since 1996.

The USA women's soccer team won its record fifth Olympic gold medal, surviving a harrowing first half against Brazil before a Mallory Swanson goal in the second half proved enough to clinch the 1-0 victory. It was the USA's first Olympic women's soccer gold medal since 2012.

Swanson ran onto a through ball from midfielder Korbin Albert in the 57th minute and coolly slotted it past the Brazilian goalkeeper for the breakthrough strike. Brazil reacted by introducing several subs, including 38-year-old legend Marta playing in her final Olympics, but they only mustered one late chance which was stopped by USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who has been a standout throughout the tournament.

Brazil had the USA on the ropes early in the game, through unrelenting pressure, running, and feisty challenges. New Chicago Red Stars acquisition Ludmila had a shot on goal in the second minute, she had a goal disallowed in the 16th minute for offside, and she nearly connected on a dangerous cross in the 18th minute. It seemed like a Brazil goal was only a matter of time.

Naeher came up with a sensational reflex save in first-half stoppage time to thwart a first-time shot from Gabi Portilho, allowing the Americans to regroup at halftime after Brazil outshot them 8-3 in the first half.

There was a very different tone to the second half and Brazil could not play the game on its chaotic terms. The USA began making runs in behind until they finally found the breakthrough via Swanson's run and finish.

USA vs Brazil Gold Medal Game 2024

Mallory Swanson goal is the difference as Americans survive Brazilian challenge

The USA weathered wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in the first half, and finally found a goal early in the second half through Swanson.

There was some controversy around it due to an offside position by Sophia Smith on the through ball from Korbin Albert. But Smith never touched the ball and left it to Swanson who finished clinically.

The USWNT defense held strong after the goal, and one last Alyssa Naeher save in the 94th minute on an Adriana header secured the shutout and the gold medal.

Goals:

USA - Mallory Swanson (Korbin Albert) - 57th min.

Lineups:

USA (4-3-3, left to right): Naeher (GK) — Dunn, Davidson (Sonnett 74'), Girma, Fox — Coffey, Horan, Albert — Swanson (Krueger), Smith (Williams 84'), Rodman

Naeher (GK) — Dunn, Davidson (Sonnett 74'), Girma, Fox — Coffey, Horan, Albert — Swanson (Krueger), Smith (Williams 84'), Rodman Brazil (3-4-3, left to right): Lorena (GK) — Thais, Tarciane, Lauren (Raffaelle 84') — Yasmim, Duda Sampaio (Angelina 61'), Vitoria Yaya (Ana Vitoria 50'), Adriana — Ludmila (Marta 61'), Jheniffer (Priscila 61'), Gabi Portilho

Women's Olympic Soccer Medal History

USWNT has medals in seven of eight tournaments held in history

With the 2024 victory over Brazil, the USA added to their record haul of Olympic gold medals, pushing it to five. In fact, the Americans have claimed a medal in seven of the eight women's soccer tournaments held since 1996.

The only time that the American women didn't medal was in 2016 when Sweden knocked them out in the quarterfinals in a penalty-kick shootout after a 1-1 draw.

The USA has women's soccer medals of every color, picking up a silver medal in 2000 after a crushing sudden-death defeat to Norway, and then the bronze in 2021 against Australia after falling short in the semifinals.

Women's Olympic Soccer All-Time Medal Winners Year Host Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal 1996 Atlanta USA China Norway 2000 Sydney Norway USA Germany 2004 Athens USA Brazil Germany 2008 Beijing USA Brazil Germany 2012 London USA Japan Canada 2016 Rio de Janeiro Germany Sweden Canada 2021 Tokyo Canada Sweden USA 2024 Paris USA Brazil Germany