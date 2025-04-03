Usain Bolt's 100m world record could be under threat due to a new 'smart track' being developed just outside Cambridge, England.

Bolt ran 100m in 9.58 seconds during the 2009 World Athletics Championships. The record has now stood for 16 years with no other sprinter coming close to breaking the Jamaican’s record, but that could be about to change.

Fastest 100m times (as of 03/04/25) Rank Athlete Time Nationality Venue Date 1. Usain Bolt 9.58s Jamaican Berlin, Germany 16/08/09 2. Usain Bolt 9.63s Jamaican London, England 05/08/12 3. Usain Bolt 9.69s Jamaican Beijing, China 16/08/08 4. Tyson Gay 9.69s American Shanghai, China 20/09/09 5. Yohan Blake 9.69s Jamaican Lausanne, Switzerland 23/08/12 6. Tyson Gay 9.71s American Berlin, Germany 16/08/09 7. Usain Bolt 9.72s Jamaican New York, USA 31/05/08 8. Asafa Powell 9.72s Jamaican Lausanna, Switzerland 02/09/08 9. Asafa Powell 9.74s Jamaican Rieti, Italy 09/09/07 10. Justin Gatlin 9.74s American Doha, Qatar 15/05/15

Feldspar Sport are developing a digital running surface where sensors in the track will provide real-time data for coaches and athletes. The technology can even give statistics and figures to fans in the crowd during events.

Meanwhile, researchers believe the 'super track' could even allow a sprinter to run the 100m in LESS than nine seconds. The track gives a 20 percent greater energy return to athletes than the surfaces currently used at an elite level.

What's Been Said About 'Super Track'

They believe a 100m run under 9 seconds could be possible

Feldspar founder and chief executive Alvina Chen said: "We see how running shoes have evolved a lot; training methods and nutrition, but one thing that hasn’t changed pretty much is the track surface – that hasn’t changed for like 60 years, from the 1968 Olympics.