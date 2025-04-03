Usain Bolt's 100m world record could be under threat due to a new 'smart track' being developed just outside Cambridge, England.
Bolt ran 100m in 9.58 seconds during the 2009 World Athletics Championships. The record has now stood for 16 years with no other sprinter coming close to breaking the Jamaican’s record, but that could be about to change.
|
Fastest 100m times (as of 03/04/25)
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Time
|
Nationality
|
Venue
|
Date
|
1.
|
Usain Bolt
|
9.58s
|
Jamaican
|
Berlin, Germany
|
16/08/09
|
2.
|
Usain Bolt
|
9.63s
|
Jamaican
|
London, England
|
05/08/12
|
3.
|
Usain Bolt
|
9.69s
|
Jamaican
|
Beijing, China
|
16/08/08
|
4.
|
Tyson Gay
|
9.69s
|
American
|
Shanghai, China
|
20/09/09
|
5.
|
Yohan Blake
|
9.69s
|
Jamaican
|
Lausanne, Switzerland
|
23/08/12
|
6.
|
Tyson Gay
|
9.71s
|
American
|
Berlin, Germany
|
16/08/09
|
7.
|
Usain Bolt
|
9.72s
|
Jamaican
|
New York, USA
|
31/05/08
|
8.
|
Asafa Powell
|
9.72s
|
Jamaican
|
Lausanna, Switzerland
|
02/09/08
|
9.
|
Asafa Powell
|
9.74s
|
Jamaican
|
Rieti, Italy
|
09/09/07
|
10.
|
Justin Gatlin
|
9.74s
|
American
|
Doha, Qatar
|
15/05/15
Feldspar Sport are developing a digital running surface where sensors in the track will provide real-time data for coaches and athletes. The technology can even give statistics and figures to fans in the crowd during events.
Meanwhile, researchers believe the 'super track' could even allow a sprinter to run the 100m in LESS than nine seconds. The track gives a 20 percent greater energy return to athletes than the surfaces currently used at an elite level.
What's Been Said About 'Super Track'
They believe a 100m run under 9 seconds could be possible
Feldspar founder and chief executive Alvina Chen said: "We see how running shoes have evolved a lot; training methods and nutrition, but one thing that hasn’t changed pretty much is the track surface – that hasn’t changed for like 60 years, from the 1968 Olympics.
"We believe we are creating the first major advancement. With our track, we anticipate that it will be 20 percent faster than the Paris Olympic track, depending on athlete ability and external conditions. Our vision is to have the track become the universal standard all over the world. We have the world’s fastest running surface."