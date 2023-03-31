Usain Bolt is the greatest sprinter of all time. He’s broken almost every record possible and is still a global mega star today, but he didn’t break every record.

As per the nature of sport, people are constantly on the lookout for the next Usain Bolt, whoever that may be. Thankfully, the future of Jamaican sprinting looks incredibly bright, mainly owing to Bouwahjgie Nkrumie.

The 19-year-old has already achieved something spectacular at the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association Boys and Girls Championships in Kingston where he won gold in the 100m sprint.

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie achieves something Usain Bolt couldn’t

Bolt has of course won plenty of sprinting competitions and gold medals, but Nkrumie is already ahead of the curve, running 9.99 seconds in the 100m which saw him break a record the likes of Bolt and other Jamaican greats failed to do.

He’s the only teenage sprinter from Jamaica to run the 100m sub 10 seconds as a junior athlete, setting a new class 1 boys record. The fact Bolt himself was unable to do that shows how special Nkrumie’s talent is. He certainly has a bright future ahead of him, there really is no limit for how great he can become.

Obviously there’s no comparing him to Bolt just yet, but he clearly has the potential to be one of the greats in the sport, all he needs to do is continue on the same trajectory. If he can continue surpassing what Bolt has achieved then who knows what the sprinting record books will look like in a decade or so.

Video: Bouwahjgie Nkrumie runs the 100m under 10 seconds

After the race: Nkrumie claimed: “I can’t explain the feeling right now. I can tell you, now, it was not easy to do. It will only get better from here. Felt good throughout the rounds but I wasn’t pleased with the execution in the final again. That’s what affected me last year but I promise you I will get it together at the right time.

“The journey has been rough to be honest, but if only some athletes in high school had the mindset that I have, they’d be so fantastic. But, as I said, I’m happy to achieve this time and it’s only going to get better from here."

There’s still a long way to go before he’s jogging over the line in the Olympics, but he certainly has the foundations to go straight to the top. Bolt was something else there, no one has been able to compete with him, even today he’s still the benchmark.