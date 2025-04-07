Usain Bolt is the greatest sprinter that has ever lived, dominating the world of athletics and claiming eight Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career.

He holds the world record for the 100m and 200m, having captured them in 2008 and 2009 respectively, smashing the previous records in the process, and no one has got near them since.

The Jamaican star has competed with and beaten the very best sprinters this world has to offer, but he has revealed that there is one current Premier League star who could beat him in a race.

In a 2023 talkSPORT interview, former footballer Darren Bent asked Bolt: "I read an article where you said that [Marcus] Rashford could beat you over 20 yards, is that correct?"

Bolt replied: "Yeah! Rashford is quick out the blocks, that is what he does. He has that burst of speed, but after that, I told him, you could probably get me in 20 [yards]. But after that, it is over!"

Usain Bolt's Olympics record Olympics Event Medal 2008 Beijing 100m Gold 2008 Beijing 100m Gold 2012 London 100m Gold 2012 London 200m Gold 2012 London 4x100m relay Gold 2016 Rio 100m Gold 2016 Rio 200m Gold 2016 Rio 4x100m relay Gold

According to UEFA, Rashford reached a top speed of 21.32mph in the Champions League, while Bolt was recorded at 27.33mph during a 100m race in 2011.

The former Olympian is a self-proclaimed Manchester United supporter, meaning he spent years watching Rashford rise through the academy ranks before becoming a regular for the first team. However, the fastest man alive will be disappointed that he has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and has since secured a loan move to Aston Villa.

Marcus Rashford Re-finding Form at Aston Villa

The winger fell out of favour at Old Trafford and secured a loan move in January