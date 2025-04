Legendary runner Usain Bolt named himself in his 'Mount Rushmore' of athletes in an interview with Time Magazine back in 2016, naming a boxer, a footballer, and a basketball player alongside himself.

The nine-time Olympic gold medallist and multiple-time world record holder has named who he thinks are the four best athletes of all time, and they all come from different sports.

Usain Bolt's Mount Rushmore of Sport

Four people from four different sports made the list