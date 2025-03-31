Usain Bolt still holds the title of the fastest sprinter alive to this day, but he did once name someone who he thought could be faster and beat him in a race during his prime years.

The towering and charismatic Jamaican wowed the world stage on many occasions, winning multiple track and field titles, Olympic gold medals, and smashing world records in both the 100m and 200m sprints, which he still holds to this day.

The thought of someone being faster than Bolt doesn't feel believable, yet the man himself apparently believed that one of his greatest rivals was capable of accomplishing the feat. In an era where he faced off against the likes of Tyson Gay and Justin Gaitlin, it was his compatriot Asafa Powell who Bolt believed could be faster than him on his day.

Usain Bolt's Toughest Opponent?

According to the man himself, Bolt was 'scared' of him