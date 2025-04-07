Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt snubbed Lionel Messi when naming his top three footballers of all time. The 100m and 200m world record holder is known to be an avid football fan and even attempted to make it as a professional following the culmination of his athletics career, even scoring in a friendly for Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

Manchester United fan Bolt was asked in a quickfire interview with Complex who his favourite footballers were and didn't hesitate when naming three of the absolute best to ever play the game, but still found no room for the eight-time Ballon d'Or-winning Messi.

Bolt Names Cristiano Ronaldo as One of the Three Greatest Players

The 38-year-old also named a Brazilian and Argentinian legend