Usain Bolt can boast of being the fastest man alive after breaking the 100m world record at the Beijing Olympics, but he once revealed who he felt was his toughest rival.

The Jamaican star proved time and time again that he is without doubt the fastest person on the planet - winning eight Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career. He holds the world records for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, claiming the gold medal for each distance at every Olympics he has attended.

Throughout his career, Bolt was challenged to defend his crown with each newcomer believing they had what it took to dethrone him. Despite 'Lightning Bolt' dominating in his discipline, setting the world record for the 100m at 9.58 seconds, he has revealed who pushed him the furthest in his career.

Usain Bolt on His Toughest Opponent

One man stood above the rest in the eyes of Bolt

In an interview from 2021, Bolt said: "Justin Gatlin, for me, was my toughest rival. I think because, mentally, he was always there. He’s always ready to go, and he has proven himself to be a championship person.

"I think he was one of my toughest rivals that I ever had, and I really enjoyed it. It was fun."

The 38-year-old stated that the rivalry with Gatlin made competing more interesting as it added an extra fire and competitiveness to the sport.

Gatlin was the Olympic champion after winning the 100m at the 2004 Athens Games, but shortly afterwards he received a four-year ban from athletics after testing positive for banned substances.