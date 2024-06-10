Highlights Usain Bolt's Soccer Aid performance ended with a ruptured Achilles, leaving him in a moon boot and on crutches.

Soccer Aid 2024 raised over £15 million, but Bolt's World XI suffered its first defeat in years against England.

Recovery for a ruptured Achilles could take up to 10 weeks in a moon boot, followed by months of physical therapy.

Usain Bolt’s Soccer Aid performance was cut short last night as he was carried off on a stretcher after rupturing his Achilles. The fastest man of all time was left in a heap after English striker Jermaine Defoe dribbled past him, and others, before scoring past Tony Bellew to make it 4-2.

At the time, Bolt appeared to have rolled an ankle as his boot got stuck in the turf while trying to tackle Defoe. However, the fact that the Jamaican did not get back up after the former Spurs man smashed the ball past the ex-boxer showed that something more serious had occurred.

The medical team whisked Bolt from Stamford Bridge’s pitch, carrying him down the tunnel to look into the issue. Later in the evening, Bolt posted a photo on social media of him in the changing rooms with a moon boot on his right leg, and holding a set of crutches.

He stated in the caption: “Ruptured Achilles but done know we a warrior.”

Soccer Aid 2024

England beat Rest of the World 6-3 at Stamford Bridge

Bolt was the captain of the World XI, and had already made himself useful by providing an assist for Alessandro Del Piero to make the tie 2-2. The former sprinter should really have scored before his injury, missing the target a handful of times in the first half. Paddy McGuinness also pulled off his best save of the match to deny Bolt early in the second half.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Soccer Aid 2024 raised an astonishing £15,049,590.

Bolt started the match up front, however, had moved to centre-back when the injury occurred. This led fans on X to speculate whether World XI manager Mauricio Pochettino’s bad luck with injuries had seeped into Soccer Aid.

Despite Bolt’s efforts, the World XI suffered their first defeat at the hands of the English side since 2018, with the final score being 6-3.

Steven Bartlett made a huge difference after coming on from the bench, scoring two goals for England. One of these came just moments after coming on, squeezing a shot in from a tight angle past Bellew.

Former England professionals Joe Cole and Jermaine Defoe were also on the scoresheet, and Ellen White netted the first goal for a female in Soccer Aid history. Defoe’s goal, the source of Bolt’s injury, was a moment of magic in which the striker danced through the World XI defence, before smashing the ball past a languishing Bellew to give England a two-goal advantage.

For the World XI, Eden Hazard scored on his return to Stamford Bridge from a free-kick, and Billy Wingrove slotted home from the spot.

Recovery For a Ruptured Achilles

A ruptured Achilles is a pretty gnarly injury, and the fastest man in history can expect to keep the moon boot pictured on his social media for up to 10 weeks. This bracing will then be supplemented with months of physical therapy and rehab.

He should be back to regular activity in about six months, leaving more than enough time for him to sharpen his skills before trying to lead the World XI to a positive result next year.

A ruptured Achilles has also become more common for track and field athletes of late, with GB athletes Callum Elson and Laura Zialor both suffering the injury within the past two years.