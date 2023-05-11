Usain Bolt is the world's fastest man. There is no doubt about that.

He holds the 100m world record with a staggering time of 9.58 seconds (set in Berlin in 2009). And he set the benchmark on multiple occasions during his career.

He first captured the record in New York in 2008, with a time of 9.72 seconds, taking the record from Asafa Powell.

But another man came within a few notches on a wind gauge of setting a new world record.

Tyson Gay actually ran faster than Usain Bolt

American Tyson Gay, who holds the second-fastest 100m time behind Bolt (tied with Jamaican Yohan Blake, 9.69 seconds), actually bettered Bolt's 9.72 time.

At the 2008 US Olympic Trials, Gay ran 9.68 seconds in Portland, Oregon. It would have counted as a new world record. Apart from one thing.

Why didn't Tyson Gay set new World Record?

The time was judged to be wind-assisted, which meant, though, Gay won the race, the time would not be recognised as an official world record.

For records to count, the wind speed must be no higher than 2 metres per second. On this occasion, Gay had a back wind of 4.1m/s.

Regardless of the circumstances, the commentators stated it was still the fastest time any human had covered 100m. Smashing the previous wind-aided best of 9.69 seconds set by Obadele Thompson in the 1990s, Gay still blew everybody away in an amazing run.

Gay would be eliminated in the semi-finals in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, as Bolt ran 9.69 seconds and won the gold medal.

Gay would also manage 9.69 in 2009 in Shanghai, but he, along with everybody else since, has not been able to take the record from Bolt, who retired from athletics in 2017.

The world record 9.58 was also 'beaten' but Justin Gatlin's time of 9.45 in 2016 actually came, not so much on the track, but on a Japanese game show, and was massively assisted by fans and a wind turbine! So obviously, this would be over the 2m/s limit, so of course the 'record' did not officially count.

Many have tried to beat the record set by the 'Lightning Bolt', and while some have gone close, it will take an exceptional effort by an exceptional athlete, with very little wind assistance, to take the crown.

One consolation for Tyson Gay is that he does still hold the fastest 100m time by an American with the 2009 Shanghai sprint. So that is something.

The year 2008 and in Oregon indeed saw an occasion where someone broke the world record, but it didn't actually count.