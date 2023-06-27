Usain Bolt vs an 'average human' over 100m... how would that race go down?

Truly, we'll never really know, but fortunately for us, a YouTube channel has put together a simulation of the Jamaican sprinter up against an 'average human' and it's simply fascinating to watch.

The YouTube video comes from the account Speed Showdown with the caption reading: “A 3D race simulation showing the average person racing against Usain Bolt (The fastest human in history) in a 100-metre race.”

Usain Bolt vs 'Average human'

In the video, the average person, who has been coined Robert Smith by viewers, can be seen running a 100m sprint time of 15 seconds, before coming up against the world record holder Bolt.

As the race starts, it doesn’t take long for Bolt to build some distance between himself and his opponent.

As the face-off continues, the gap only becomes larger, with Robert finishing over five seconds after Bolt, who runs his world record time of 9.58 seconds in the clip.

YouTube viewers were quick to react to the clip, with the majority standing up for the average person Robert Smith.

“Not fair that Robert wasn’t allowed to use the starting blocks. Our man Smith was robbed,” “Congrats to Robert for coming second against Usain Bolt!” and “It’s not fair that Robert Smith has to run twice,” were just a handful of the amusing comments.

However, some viewers were slightly less sympathetic to Smith, with one viewer commenting: “Bolt had time to go get a coffee,” and another stating: “Dude. I’m some guy and I clocked 10.94 100 when I was in track in college. Is the average person that pathetic??”

Bolt broke the 100-metre world record at the Berlin World Championships in 2009, with scientists recently concluding no one will ever break the Jamaican athlete’s incredible time.

The Lightning Bolt retired from professional sprinting in 2017, before enjoying a brief stint as a footballer for Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

How do you think you would have fared against the fastest man in history?