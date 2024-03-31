Highlights A 3D simulation shows how Olympic legend Usain Bolt would fare against a greyhound in a 100m race.

Bolt set the 100m world-record in 2009 with a time of 9.58 seconds.

However, the fastest human history would still look very slow against the world's quickest dog.

A fascinating simulation showing the jaw-dropping difference in speed between the fastest human in history, Usain Bolt, and the world's fastest dog has gone viral.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, retired from athletics in 2017, and it remains to be seen whether his stunning world records will ever be broken. The 37-year-old sensationally broke the 100m record in 2009, clocking a blisteringly-quick time of 9.58 seconds at the World Championships in Berlin.

Per the Olympic website, Bolt reached a staggering top speed of 47.72km/h when he set the 100m world record at the 2009 IAAF World Championships. That is roughly 29.65mph - an absolutely outrageous number. The Jamaican also set a new 200m record in the same year with a time of 19.19 seconds.

When you're the fastest human since records began, there's nobody to compare the Jamaican to. That's led to people wondering how he would fare in a race against various animals. A simulation once emerged of the legend racing a cheetah.

The speed comparison video, uploaded by Reigarw Comparisons, shows the contrast in speeds between a cheetah, Bolt and an average person. Between each of the competitors, there is around a five-second difference, with the average person taking 15 seconds to complete the race, Bolt 9.58 and the Cheetah 5.95 seconds.

Now, a fresh simulation has emerged of Bolt going head-to-head with a greyhound - the fastest breed of dog in the world. The footage shows the stark difference in speed between the two, with Bolt significantly slower than the four-legged animal from Great Britain. Watch the video here:

Bolt Comfortably Beaten by Greyhound

The greyhound proved why it's the fastest dog

According to Towcester Racecourse, a greyhound can achieve a top speed of approximately 45mph (72km/h). Widely recognised for its graceful movements, its exceptional acceleration is remarkable.

In comparison, during his world record-breaking effort in 2009, Bolt averaged a speed of roughly 29.65mph. When going head-to-head with the greyhound in the simulated race, the Jamaican was well and truly beaten.

In a straight one-on-one 100m race, the greyhound crosses the finish line after just 5.80 seconds, almost four seconds ahead of Bolt. Towards the end of the clip, the pair face off again, but the former sprinter was given a major head start. Even with the advantage, the 37-year-old was still pipped by the dog at the finish line.

Usain Bolt's Top Five 100m Times Rank Date Location Time 1. 16/08/2009 Berlin 9.58 2. 05/08/2012 London 9.63 3. 16/08/2008 Beijing 9.69 4. 31/05/2008 New York 9.72 5. 03/05/2008 Kingston 9.76

Simulation shows Bolt would comfortably beat Kylian Mbappe

In addition to the simulations against animals, another simulated race between Bolt and Kylian Mbappe, who is widely considered to be the fastest footballer in the world right now, also went viral on social media in 2023. In the video, the France star got off to a good start, but it didn’t take long before Bolt began to run away. In a short space of time, he opens up an increasingly large gap on the footballer, before crossing the line with ease.

That said, Mbappe wasn't a million miles away coming through to finish in 10.9 seconds. To put it into context, if the Frenchman had raced in the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics, he would have finished just over a second behind bronze medalist Andre De Grasse.

It only goes to show how magnificent Bolt was at his peak. And with scientists concluding that it will be some time before somebody breaks his world record, credit still has to be given to Mbappe's speed for making it look remotely competitive.