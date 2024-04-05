Highlights Sixteen-year-old Nickecoy Bramwell has smashed Usain Bolt's U-17 400m world record with a stunning time of 47.26 seconds at the Carifta Games.

Despite battling injury leading up to the race, Bramwell effortlessly surpassed Bolt's 22-year-old record, leaving spectators in awe.

Bramwell's calm composure and incredible technique during the race had fans and online viewers praising him as a rising Jamaican superstar.

One of Usain Bolt’s long-standing world records has been smashed by a 16-year-old Jamaican prodigy, and the footage of it is absolutely incredible. Nickecoy Bramwell, a student from Calabar High, Kingston, completed the historic achievement on the 30th of March, as he shattered Bolt’s record for the U17 400-metre race at the 51st Carifta Games.

Bolt’s time of 47.33 seconds had stood for 22 years, but Bramwell eased past it with a time of 47.26 seconds, landing him with the gold medal and the new world record. The teenager's competitors included Kemron Mathlyn from Grenada, who secured second place with a time of 47.96, while Eagan Neely from the Bahamas came third, finishing in 48.16 seconds.

Nickecoy Bramwell's Injury Concerns Ahead of the Race

The record-breaking feat is only made more impressive when Bramwell’s fitness leading up to the race is considered. He had struggled through several injury niggles, including an ongoing hamstring injury. After a lacklustre performance at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Competition, there were concerns about whether he would be ready for the Carifta Games at all, yet alone win the gold medal and smash the world record in the process.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Usain Bolt's top speed was during his insane 2009 100m run, where he reached 28mph.

Bramwell clearly put all those doubts to rest in the 400-metre event, however, on the first day of the Games, as he obliterated Bolt’s record that had stood since 2002. The significance of his achievement did not seem to be lost on him either. After the race, which took place at Kirani James’ Stadium in St George's Grenada, Bramwell told reporters that he had been aiming to break the record for a little while.

Close

“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that I finally broke the record. I’ve been eyeing it since last summer, so it’s a great feeling that I could come here and achieve it. I just took my mind off [the injury] and put my mind on the record. That’s all. Easy as that.”

While Bramwell may have simplified it all and made it seem like it wasn't a big deal, the spectators at Kirani James’ Stadium were well aware of the significance of his achievement as they stood up and applauded the young star’s performance.

Fans online also recognised Bramwell’s accomplishment, with one pointing out the high school student’s impressive technique: “Nickecoy Bramwell runs with such composure,” while another called his performance “jaw-dropping.”

3:02 Related Kylian Mbappe vs Usain Bolt 100m Race Simulated A 100m race between the fastest human in history and arguably the world's quickest footballer has been simulated.

Bolt set the record in 2002, just six years before he won his first Olympic gold medal in Beijing. If that is anything to go by, then 16-year-old Bramwell’s future certainly looks bright. Bolt, of course, still holds world records for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m, however, Bramwell’s achievement, especially if he is not 100% fit, may be the sign of a new Jamaican superstar coming through the ranks.