Highlights USC has produced more than 500 NFL players, including five No. 1 overall picks, tied for the most of any college program.

Ron Yary and O.J. Simpson, who were taken No. 1 in back-to-back years, put together Hall of Fame careers in the NFL.

Carson Palmer, Keyshawn Johnson, and Ricky Bell had solid pro careers but never quite lived up to their pre-draft hype.

The University of Southern California has long had one of the premier college football programs in the country. With 11 national titles and eight Heisman Trophy winners to its name, USC has sent more than 500 players to the NFL over the years, including five No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft, tied for the most of any program with Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

USC Players Taken No. 1 Overall in NFL Draft Year Player Position 1968 Ron Yary OT 1969 O.J. Simpson RB 1977 Ricky Bell RB 1996 Keyshawn Johnson WR 2003 Carson Palmer QB

The Trojans will soon take the lead in that department, as 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It will naturally take some time to know precisely where Williams will ultimately land on this particular list. So, for now, let's rank the five USC players who've gone No. 1 overall based on how their respective NFL careers played out.

1 Ron Yary, 1968

The first USC player to go No. 1 overall takes the top spot

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Likely unknown to many NFL fans today, two-time All-American offensive tackle Ron Yary was the first USC player to be taken first overall when he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1968 NFL Draft.

Yary, a native of Bellflower, California, is a subtle reminder of just how far the game of football has come over the years. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, he might be mistaken for a run-blocking tight end today. But back in the '60s and '70s, he was a monster.

Ron Yary Career Stats and Accolades Games 207 Starts 180 Pro Bowls 7 All-Pro Teams 7

Over the course of 15 NFL seasons, 14 with the Vikings and one final year with the Los Angeles Rams, Yary made seven Pro Bowls, earned seven All-Pro selections (six First-Team, one Second-Team), and helped Minnesota to an NFL Championship in 1969.

He’s long been viewed as one of the best tackles of his time, was named to the 1970s All-Decade team, and is also a member of the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Although playing a non-skill position at a time when the NFL had a fraction of its present-day popularity may stop Yary from getting the proper recognition, it’s hard to deny the success he had throughout his professional career.

2 O.J. Simpson, 1969

Simpson was one of the most productive running backs of his time

USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Although the legal controversies that followed his career rightfully tarnished his name, O.J. Simpson’s success on the gridiron was undeniable.

A two-time All-American at USC and the 1968 recipient of the Heisman Trophy, Simpson was taken with the top pick in the 1969 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, and by 1972, he was the best running back in the game.

From 1972-76, Simpson made five consecutive Pro Bowls and was a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He also won NFL MVP in 1973.

O.J. Simpson Career Stats and Accolades Rushing Yards 11,236 Rushing Touchdowns 61 Yards Per Carry 4.7 Pro Bowls 5 All-Pro Teams 5

During that same five-year period, Simpson won four rushing titles. His statistical output becomes even more impressive when accounting for the shorter seasons. Simpson was the first running back to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season and did so in only 14 games during his MVP campaign in '73. All other members of the 2,000-yard club did so in 16 games, leaving Simpson in a league of his own.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O.J. Simpson was the first player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards, running for 2,003 yards on 332 carries (6.03 yards per carry) in 1973.

There aren’t many players who accomplished as much as Simpson did in his amateur and professional career. He won the Heisman Trophy, was selected first overall in the draft, and won an MVP. Going solely off his on-field accomplishments, Simpson handily secures a top spot here, essentially only losing out on the No. 1 slot due to Yary's longevity.

3 Carson Palmer, 2003

Palmer is the only Trojan quarterback to go first overall...for now

The Enquirer/Cara Owsley via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Before Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush embarked on one of the greatest runs in college football history, the beginning of USC’s resurgence on the college football scene in the early 2000s was led by Carson Palmer.

After a tumultuous start to his career with the Trojans, Palmer found his footing as a fifth-year senior, throwing for 3,942 yards and 33 touchdowns. His success didn’t go unnoticed, as he won the 2002 Heisman Trophy and was taken first overall in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carson Palmer Career Stats and Accolades Passing Yards 46,247 Passing Touchdowns 294 Interceptions 187 Pro Bowls 3 All-Pro Teams 1

Whether Palmer met expectations at the pro level depends on who you ask. He made three Pro Bowls and started for 14 years in the NFL, feats that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

However, some feel Palmer had the potential to be even better than just a quality starter. It wasn’t until 2013, when he joined the Arizona Cardinals, that he became a categorically elite performer.

Palmer finished runner-up in the NFL MVP voting in 2015 and led the Cardinals to an NFC Championship Game appearance. It’s clear that Bruce Arians and Palmer forged a strong connection. Unfortunately, Palmer was already 36 and didn’t have much football left in him.

Perhaps if Palmer had found an Arians-type offensive mind earlier, he could’ve had a more accomplished career. Still, he was an above-average starter for well over a decade, making his spot on this list well-deserved.

4 Keyshawn Johnson, 1996

The wideout enjoyed an NFL career that spanned more than a decade

© Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

A wide receiver going No. 1 overall in the NFL draft is almost unthinkable today. It’s not that receiver isn’t a valuable position, but with so much emphasis placed on quarterback, edge, and offensive tackle, receivers tend to fall out of the top three.

In 1996, however, the intrigue surrounding two-time All-American Keyshawn Johnson made him impossible to ignore. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds with a 40-yard dash time in the 4.4s range, Johnson was genuinely one of the first “unicorn” receivers.

Keyshawn Johnson Career Stats and Accolades Receptions 814 Receiving Yards 10,571 Receiving Touchdowns 64 Pro Bowls 3 All-Pro Teams 0 Championships 1

Johnson was coming off a 1,218 receiving-yard season at USC in 1995, which saw him take Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

By all accounts, Keyshawn, who was taken first overall in '96 by the New York Jets, had a successful NFL career. He made three Pro Bowl teams and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

For a top overall pick, Johnson never quite lived up to the hype, but four 1,000 receiving-yard seasons and 10,000 career receiving yards are nothing to dismiss.

5 Ricky Bell, 1977

Heart issues led to a short-lived NFL career for Bell

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Bell was taken No. 1 overall in 1977 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were coming off their inaugural season, which was one of the worst in NFL history at 0-14.

Bell, a two-time All-American and a national champ at USC, had a perfectly respectable NFL career, playing six seasons and amassing 3,063 rushing yards.

Unfortunately, these numbers don’t stack up well in comparison to the other players on this list who made Pro Bowls, the Hall of Fame, or both. Bell came close to winning the Heisman at USC, finishing in the top three in his final two seasons.

Ricky Bell Career Stats and Accolades Rushing Yards 3,063 Rushing Touchdowns 16 Yards Per Carry 3.7 Receiving Yards 842 Receiving Touchdowns 3 Pro Bowls 0 All-Pro Teams 0

This production made him an enticing NFL prospect, but Bell failed to live up to his pre-draft hype and only surpassed 700 yards once in his career, rushing for 1,263 yards and a career-best seven touchdowns in 1979.

He retired following the 1982 season and tragically passed away in 1984 at the age of 29 due to heart failure caused by dermatomyositis. Bell was posthumously inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.