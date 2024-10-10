The USMNT is beginning a new era with world-renowned head coach Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm.

Pochettino will be in charge of guiding the United States' golden generation of soccer , with a squad full of promising young talent currently working on their craft in some of the biggest leagues and teams in Europe.

One of the most pivotal pieces of this project, however, will be the captain and current leader in appearances, Christian Pulisic .

Christian Pulisic - Career USMNT Stats Appearances 73 Goals 31

Pulisic has held the hopes and expectations of American soccer fans on his shoulders for the better part of a decade, but the USMNT has failed to meet those lofty expectations on numerous occasions, coming up painfully short in major continental and international tournaments.

But the 26-year-old is arguably in the form of his life at the moment, tearing it up for AC Milan in Italy's Serie A. The timing is ideal for Pulisic and the USMNT as they embark on this new adventure.

Pulisic is Among the Best in Europe

Six goals in nine appearances for AC Milan this season

The Hershey, Pennsylvania native has been one of the most in-form forwards in Europe this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in seven Serie A games this campaign.

Pulisic has scored in four consecutive league games for the Rossoneri, with his latest marker coming in a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina on Sunday.

The winger had the opportunity to add to his goal tally — and even salvage some points for Milan — when his side was awarded two penalties in their clash with Fiorentina. Teammates Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham stepped up to the spot for both tries, instead of Pulisic, who is the designated penalty taker. Both attempts were saved by veteran keeper David de Gea, prompting angry remarks from Milan manager Paulo Fonseca after the final whistle.

"Our designated penalty taker is Pulisic," Fonseca said. "I don't know why the players changed their minds. I have spoken to them and told them that this can't happen again."

Pulisic is by far the most prolific scorer for Milan this season, three goals ahead of Hernandez and Álvaro Morata.

Milan currently sit in sixth place on 11 points in the Serie A standings with a 3-2-2 record, five points back of league leaders SSC Napoli .

His ability to play a more direct, quicker style — a far cry from the slower pace of the Premier League he experienced at Chelsea — has given the American captain the freedom to take on defenders one-on-one on the wing, or operate as the main ball-carrier through the middle in the attacking third.

Milan's No. 11 has also scored two goals in the UEFA Champions League so far this season, including the opening goal in his team's loss to Liverpool FC in September.

Pulisic's first season in Milan was a success under former manager Stefano Pioli, totaling 12 goals and eight assists across all competitions following his transfer from Chelsea. Despite a coaching change over the summer, Pulisic has hit the ground running this year, and is on pace for the best season of his senior career.

Christian Pulisic - Career Club Stats Club Appearances Goals Goals per Game Borussia Dortmund (2015-2019) 127 19 0.14 Chelsea (2019-2023) 145 26 0.17 AC Milan (2023-) 59 21 0.35

The Borussia Dortmund academy product is playing the best soccer of his career, and is the perfect figure to lead this generation of American talent, led by a world-class coach in Pochettino.