New manager, same problem.

The United States Soccer men's national team fell to a shock 1-0 loss against Panama Football in Thursday's first Concacaf Nations League semifinal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Americans entered as heavy favorites to advance in pursuit of their fourth consecutive Nations League title. But with a late injury to influential left back Antonee Robinson, and strikers Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi out long term, the Americans struggled to turn possession dominance into dangerous chances.

And in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, Cecilio Waterman punished that inability with an exceptional finish for one of the most famous goals in the history of Los Canaleros.

While it was ecstasy for Panama, USMNT fans and analysts were left to digest the latest setback against a team the Americans were supposed to beat, and the first under Mauricio Pochettino. Not that Panama is some cupcake, having now emerged victorious from three consecutive fixtures against the Americans.

And MLS Season Pass lead analyst Taylor Twellman suggested overconfidence may have been a factor both within the side and the fans.

Some fans also pointed out that Pochettino has been relatively outspoken about his optimism for the U.S. team during this international window, even telling Sky Sports he would tell U.S. President Donald Trump that he believed his team could win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And that maybe, it created some of that overconfident tone.

There were some who also lamented that the Americans played before a largely empty stadium, in a match that began at 4 p.m. local time, with most of those who paid for tickets coming to see the second semifinal between Canada and Mexico, a sentiment ESPN analyst and former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez echoed.

In one of the funnier responses to the evening, one fan lamented how the USMNT was starting to remind viewers of another team Pochettino once managed that, let's just say, has a history of suffering in big matches.

And yes, one fan even went there, invoking the perfect Concacaf Nations League manager of the guy who used to coach the USMNT.

While the result was unnerving for a U.S. squad edging closer to playing a World Cup on its home soil, no one could deny the joy of Panama and particularly Waterman, who celebrated his first goal in nearly a year by embracing his childhood idol, Paramount+ analyst Thierry Henry.

The Panama hero and former Arsenal and FC Barcelona star were even able to reunite on the Paramount+ postgame show.