The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) January camp has always been a proving ground for domestic talent. This year, under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, it carries even greater weight as players compete for spots in the last two official tournaments before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With 24 players called into camp, including 23 from MLS rosters, this is an opportunity to build depth, identify rising stars, and establish cohesion as the team marches toward hosting the world’s biggest soccer spectacle.

Among the highlights are three players each from Columbus Crew SC and CF Montreal , exemplifying the heavy reliance on clubs that have developed and showcased top American talent. The camp begins in Ft. Lauderdale on January 7, with matches against Venezuela on January 18 and Costa Rica on January 22. These games provide a critical stage for players to demonstrate their readiness to contribute as the USMNT eyes glory on home soil.

MLS Foundations: Columbus Crew and CF Montréal Lead the Way

Columbus Crew Call-Ups

• Patrick Schulte (Goalkeeper): At 23, Schulte is no stranger to the national team environment, having represented the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics and earning his fifth senior team call-up. Schulte’s stellar 2024 MLS season, where he emerged as a reliable starter, solidified his reputation as one of the league’s top young goalkeepers. His shot-stopping ability and calm demeanor under pressure will make him a critical piece for the future of the USMNT’s goalkeeping depth chart.

• DeJuan Jones (Defender): Jones, traded to Columbus midseason in 2024, brings valuable experience with eight senior caps. Known for his speed and versatility, Jones can play as a fullback on either side, making him a flexible option for Pochettino’s tactical plans. His ability to contribute in attack, especially with pinpoint crosses, has earned him a reputation as one of the most well-rounded defenders in MLS.

• Max Arfsten (Defender): A first-time call-up at any level, Arfsten was a breakout star for Columbus in 2024, starting 22 regular season games. Originally a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick, his rise has been meteoric, showcasing his adaptability as both a wing-back and a wide midfielder. Arfsten’s tireless work rate and confidence in one-on-one situations make him an exciting prospect for the USMNT.

CF Montréal Call-Ups

• George Campbell (Defender): At 23, Campbell earns his first senior team call-up after years of promise in the youth ranks. He established himself as a reliable defender in MLS with CF Montréal, where his physicality and aerial dominance stood out in 2024. Campbell’s composure on the ball and ability to read the game make him a strong candidate for minutes in Pochettino’s system.

• Jalen Neal (Defender): Neal returns to the national team setup after a strong showing in the 2023 Gold Cup, where he played four matches. Known for his maturity beyond his years, Neal has been a consistent performer at both the youth and senior levels, contributing to the U.S.’s defensive success. His ability to step into midfield with the ball and initiate attacks adds a modern twist to his defensive skill set.

• Caden Clark (Midfielder): After years of excelling in youth competitions, including helping the U.S. win the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship, Clark could make his long-awaited senior debut. Despite limited opportunities in recent years, he remains a highly regarded creative talent who thrives in tight spaces. Clark’s vision and knack for scoring critical goals make him one of the more intriguing players to watch in this camp.

A Mix of Veterans and Rising Stars

The roster is a mix of established leaders and new faces, blending experience with untapped potential. Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), the most-capped player with 66 appearances, leads the group and has captained the USMNT under Pochettino. Ream is joined by Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), and Jesús Ferreira (reported to be joining Seattle Sounders), all of whom played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On the other end of the spectrum are players like Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC) and Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire), both earning their first USMNT call-ups. Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis CITY) adds intrigue as another debutant, with his pace and creativity offering something different to the forward line.

The roster also includes Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), the reigning MLS Young Player of the Year. Luna’s composure and vision in midfield will be crucial as the USMNT continues to develop its tactical identity under Pochettino.

The Curious Case of Matko Miljevic

Perhaps the most intriguing name on the roster is Matko Miljevic, currently unattached after a string of tumultuous club stints. While his talent is undeniable, his career has been marred by controversy. Most notably, Miljevic allegedly played under an assumed name for an amateur team while under contract with CF Montréal, leading to his dismissal. His stint with Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, Pochettino’s former club, also ended due to reported disciplinary issues.

Despite these challenges, Miljevic’s technical skill and creative flair have earned him another chance. This camp offers him an opportunity to reset his career trajectory under Pochettino’s guidance.

Testing Ground: Venezuela and Costa Rica

The USMNT’s friendly against Venezuela marks their first meeting since 2019, when the Vinotinto triumphed 3-0. Venezuela comes into the match on the back of an impressive 2024, including a quarterfinal run in the Copa América and draws against Brazil and Argentina in World Cup qualifying.

The second match pits the U.S. against Costa Rica, a historic rival with a near-even all-time record. Costa Rica has been a formidable opponent in past World Cup qualifiers, and their experience will provide a stern test for Pochettino’s squad.

Position Battles to Watch

Goalkeepers

Schulte faces stiff competition from Drake Callender (Inter Miami) and Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids). Steffen’s experience could make him the front-runner, but Schulte’s Olympic credentials shouldn’t be overlooked.

Center-Backs

With Zimmerman, Robinson, Neal, and Campbell in the mix, the fight for starting spots will be intense. Neal, with six senior caps, has an edge among the younger players, but Campbell’s raw potential makes him a wildcard.

Midfield Creativity

Luna and Clark represent the new wave of USMNT playmakers. Their ability to link midfield and attack will be crucial, especially against teams like Venezuela that excel defensively.

Forward Depth

Ferreira remains the most reliable scoring option, but players like Agyemang and Vassilev have an opportunity to make their mark with strong performances.

Pochettino’s Vision: Building Toward 2026

The January camp has historically been a launchpad for players to establish themselves within the national team setup, and this year’s roster continues that tradition. For Columbus Crew and CF Montréal, the inclusion of three players each highlights their contributions to the USMNT pipeline.

As Pochettino shapes the team’s identity ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, these players have a chance to define their roles. The friendly matches against Venezuela and Costa Rica will test their resolve, technical ability, and readiness to compete at the highest level.

For some, this camp could be the beginning of long and storied international careers. For others, it’s an opportunity to leave a lasting impression. Either way, the journey toward 2026 starts here.