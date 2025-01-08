With just 18 months left until the 2026 World Cup, U.S. national team players who are considering changing clubs have a time crunch to make it happen.

Whether it’s this winter or the summer, players know they need ample time to settle in at new clubs. Several top players are settled — this isn’t like the summer of 2023 where Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Yunus Musah, Sergino Dest, Matt Turner and Tim Weah were all expected to move — but there are some interesting players on the market.

A few Americans have already moved clubs this winter, too. A couple of young center backs made transfers: USYNT center back Matai Akinmboni signed with Bournemouth from DC United , while Jalen Neal was traded to CF Montreal from the Los Angeles Galaxy .

Then there are some in-prime players looking to get back into the pool:

Jesus Ferreria, now 24, swapped FC Dallas for the Seattle Sounders

Shaq Moore went to Dallas from Nashville

James Sands signed for FC St. Pauli on loan from NYCFC

Brandon Vazquez became Austin FC’s new club-record signing after a $10 million move from CF Monterrey

Onto who else to watch this month.

Antonee Robinson

It would be a surprise if Antonee Robinson left Fulham in the January transfer window, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

A confluence of factors — happiness, club and player form, price tag, contract length, contract value, no obviously desperate suitor — make it unlikely. Robinson is happy at Fulham and the club are delighted with him. He extended his contract 18 months ago and has kicked on to a new level since, performing as arguably the best left back in England this season.

Liverpool like Robinson, but it would be a surprise if they moved in January at this stage. Sources believe it would take a fee north of €30 million (at least) to sign the left back.

Robinson, 27, was just named U.S. Soccer’s male athlete of the year. He has played every single minute of Fulham’s 20 Premier League games this season as the club sit ninth. He has seven assists.

Johnny Cardoso

There’s a big chance for Johnny Cardoso to leave Real Betis this month, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

In addition to Tottenham Hotspur , other Premier League teams have serious interest in Cardoso as well as clubs higher up the table in Spain, sources say.

The New Jersey-born midfielder only joined the Spanish club last winter from Internacional, but he impressed immediately. So much so that as part of Betis’ loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham this summer, Spurs negotiated a €30 million ($33 million) clause to sign Cardoso if they choose to trigger it.

Cardoso, 23, has made 39 appearances for Betis since arriving last winter. The midfielder has 18 caps with the U.S. national team and is seen as the primary backup in defensive midfield to Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams.

With the World Cup now 18 months away, Cardoso is a strong candidate to move soon, be it this winter or the summer.

Ricardo Pepi

Rumors continue to swirl over the future of PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi, with interest aplenty in Europe. Sources believe Pepi is more likely to stay than leave this month, though.

Fabrizio Romano reported PSV are considering to offer him a new contract amid interest.

Pepi, who turns 22 this week, still isn’t starting a ton of games but is productive when he’s on the field. He has 10 goals and two assists in just 634 league minutes. He has one goal in 81 Champions League minutes.

One wildcard is that Pepi has gotten a couple moves when it seemed unlikely. His initial transfer from FC Dallas to FC Augsburg wasn’t planned by the club, but the fee got big enough and the player wanted to go that Dallas acquiesced to the sale. His exit from Augsburg to PSV was messy.

Malik Tillman

Staying at PSV, Malik Tillman is another player who could move on in the near future as clubs in Europe are also considering him.

It’s too early to say whether or not serious bids will arrive this month, but it’s a possibility.

Tillman, 22, joined PSV initially on loan 18 months ago before the Dutch club picked up his purchase option from Bayern Munich in the summer. Tillman has earned more minutes and starts this season and remained very productive.

The midfielder had nine goals and 11 assists in just under 1,600 league minutes last year and already has another seven goals and one assist in just under 1,300 minutes so far this year.

Tillman started all six Champions League games for PSV this year, with three goals and two assists to his name.

Richy Ledezma

One more American at PSV, midfielder/defender Richy Ledezma was subject a bid from Mexican giants Club America this month, but that bid was quickly rejected, sources say.

Ledezma’s contract expires in the summer and Club America didn’t offer much of a fee for a player they could potentially sign for free in six months. PSV have offered Ledezma a new deal, but it’s unclear whether or not he’ll stay.

At this stage, it makes the most sense that he stays at PSV until the summer before either re-signing or departing.

Ledezma has broken through as a right back this season, after spending his career as a promising attacking midfielder. His versatility is appreciated by Club America, who like him both in central midfield and right back.

John Tolkin

The expectation is for NY Red Bulls left back John Tolkin to make a transfer to a European club this month, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Two Bundesliga clubs are pursuing Tolkin, while there’s interest from elsewhere, including Italy and Belgium.

RBNY rejected an offer from Holstein Kiel for a loan with a purchase option in the summer, as it arrived after the MLS transfer window closed. Tolkin remained a crucial piece of the squad as RBNY made a shock run to MLS Cup, losing in the final to LA Galaxy.

Tolkin, 22, is a product of the Red Bulls academy and has made 135 first team appearances. He has been the unquestioned starter for the last four seasons and is ready to make the jump abroad.

Alejandro Zendejas

Club America rejected a bid from Orlando City SC for winger Alejandro Zendejas, sources told GIVEMESPORT last week.

Those talks cooled as Club America awaited a decision from manager Andre Jardine, whether he was going to stay or accept an offer from Brazilian giants Botafogo. Jardine opted to stay at Club America and that likely ends any possibility Zendejas would leave this month.

Zendejas, 26, is a key player on a hugely successful America side that has won three consecutive Mexican league titles. He has four goals and five assists across 19 appearances (1,455 minutes) so far this season. Last year, he had 14 goals and nine assists in 52 appearances (3,504 minutes).

The winger has 11 caps with the USMNT and has been called into each of the first two camps under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Brian Gutierrez

Chicago Fire FC attacking midfielder Brian Gutierrez is in an interesting position. There is interest abroad, both in Europe and Mexico, but with a new sporting regime in Chicago, he is likely to stay until at least the summer.

Last summer, Chicago turned down a sizable offer from Chivas for Gutierrez, who is also eligible for the Mexican national team.

Gutierrez, 21, is likely to be a key player for new Fire manager Gregg Berhalter this season. He has already accrued 129 first team appearances for the Fire.

Bryan Reynolds

Westerlo right back Bryan Reynolds is hopeful to find a January exit as he works to get back into the USMNT picture, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Sparta Prague has had multiple bids rejected and remain interested, sources say, while other clubs are presenting themselves in Europe as the window moves along.

Reynolds, 23, has been at Westerlo since 2022, initially on loan, before making the permanent move. The idea was always for this to be a club where he’d develop and then make another move forward, after he didn’t play much at AS Roma.

The attacking fullback has 88 appearances with Westerlo, a key starter. He has two goals and three assists in 20 appearances this season.