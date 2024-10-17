After the October international window, Mauricio Pochettino and United States Soccer have plenty of questions facing them about the current status of their player pool.
A 2-0 loss to Mexico highlighted the issues this squad has with depth — with several key starters like Christian Pulisic , Weston McKennie , Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna all missing, the United States looked worryingly flat, unable to match the level of a Mexico team that is nowhere near its past levels.
A depth chart I recently posted on X sparked discussion about the depth of the player pool and the unsettled state of the roster.
With just 10 international windows left before the 2026 FIFA World Cup and painfully few competitive matches to play, there are two major concerns about the United States player pool that need to be addressed at some level.
Key USMNT Players Are Not Key Club Players
Many of the USMNT's most important players are rotational or infrequent players for their club teams
With few exceptions, many of the write-in-pen starters for the national team are not nearly as important for their club teams. Christian Pulisic for AC Milan has been one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe for the last year, while Antonee Robinson is one of the Premier League 's best left backs for Fulham .
Perhaps AS Monaco 's Folarin Balogun could be included in that category, although it may be a stretch. Aside from that, are there any players who play crucial roles for some of the top teams in Europe?
Below is a breakdown of how many matches and minutes Americans have played for their club teams since the start of August. Players who are "core players" for the USMNT are bolded (and note that those designations are ultimately subjective).
|
USMNT Playing Time at Club Level
|
Player
|
Club
|
League
|
Apps
|
Mins
|
Malik Tillman
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
Eredivisie
|
11
|
866
|
Aidan Morris
|
Middlesbrough
|
EFL Championship
|
11
|
802
|
Haji Wright
|
Coventry City
|
EFL Championship
|
11
|
698
|
Ricardo Pepi
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
Eredivisie
|
11
|
329
|
Patrick Schulte
|
Columbus Crew
|
MLS
|
10
|
900
|
Brenden Aaronson
|
Leeds United
|
EFL Championship
|
10
|
715
|
Miles Robinson
|
FC Cincinnati
|
MLS
|
9
|
810
|
Josh Sargent
|
Norwich
|
EFL Championship
|
9
|
799
|
Christian Pulisic
|
AC Milan
|
Serie A
|
9
|
710
|
Kristoffer Lund
|
Palermo
|
Serie B
|
9
|
596
|
Tim Ream
|
Charlotte FC
|
MLS
|
8
|
720
|
Auston Trusty
|
Celtic
|
Scottish Premier League
|
8
|
573
|
Folarin Balogun*
|
AS Monaco
|
Ligue 1
|
8
|
469
|
Johnny Cardoso*
|
Real Betis
|
La Liga
|
8
|
457
|
Brandon Vázquez
|
Monterrey
|
Liga MX
|
8
|
418
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Fulham
|
Premier League
|
7
|
630
|
Cameron Carter-Vickers*
|
Celtic
|
Scottish Premier League
|
7
|
625
|
Joe Scally
|
Borussia Mönchengladbach
|
Bundesliga
|
7
|
616
|
Chris Richards*
|
Crystal Palace
|
Premier League
|
6
|
436
|
Mark McKenzie
|
Toulouse
|
Ligue 1
|
6
|
426
|
Weston McKennie*
|
Juventus
|
Serie A
|
6
|
358
|
Yunus Musah
|
AC Milan
|
Serie A
|
5
|
147
|
Tanner Tessmann
|
Lyon
|
Ligue 1
|
5
|
110
|
Ethan Horvath
|
Cardiff City
|
EFL Championship
|
4
|
360
|
Gianluca Busio
|
Venezia
|
Serie A
|
4
|
348
|
Álex Zendejas
|
Club América
|
Liga MX
|
4
|
207
|
Timothy Weah*
|
Juventus
|
Serie A
|
4
|
134
|
Gio Reyna*
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Bundesliga
|
1
|
9
|
Luca de la Torre*
|
Celta Vigo
|
La Liga
|
0
|
0
|
Matt Turner
|
Crystal Palace
|
Premier League
|
0
|
0
|
Sergiño Dest*
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
Eredivisie
|
0
|
0
|
Tyler Adams*
|
Bournemouth
|
EFL Championship
|
0
|
0
|
Stats since August 1, 2024 per Transfermarkt
|
AVERAGE:
|
6
|
446
There aren't a ton of players who really jump off the page. Many of the players towards the top of the table like Malik Tillman , Brenden Aaronson and Aidan Morris have been given chances to turn their club usage into form with the national team, and the results have been inconclusive at best.
At the other end, Matt Turner , the seemingly clear starter in goal, hasn't played a minute for Crystal Palace this season. Gio Reyna has been injured again, stunting his development with Borussia Dortmund , but even when healthy last year he could hardly get on the field for a bad Nottingham Forest side.
Tyler Adams has been hurt for the better part of two years, missing crucial and formative years of his development. Tim Weah is always reliable for the national team, but he's been a rotational option for Juventus , where Weston McKennie always seems to fight his way back into the picture before being pushed out again.
Obviously, not every player can be a crucial piece of their club. Plenty of national teams are built around rotational pieces for Serie A clubs mixed with more regular starters in some of the lesser European leagues. But it's concerning how few players there are who are relied on to put in game-changing, match-winning performances every weekend. It's hard to see how the USMNT is supposed to develop without that happening.
No Clear Alternatives
Where are the players pushing for inclusion with the national team?
The other concerning piece to this puzzle is that there are few players, if any, who aren't starting and clearly deserve to be. Rotational players like Mark McKenzie, Gianluca Busio and Kristoffer Lund have had chances and haven't made an impact.
Others, like Johnny Cardoso, Luca de la Torre, Cameron Carter-Vickers or Joe Scally haven't been able to mount a real challenge for starting spots, even with players ahead of them struggling for form.
Are there any players that haven't received call-ups that clearly deserve them? It's hard to think of many obvious names. There are young players with potential to impact the first team down the road, like Real Salt Lake 's Diego Luna or Utrecht's Paxten Aaronson, but none of them are demanding to be called up with stellar club form.
Others were regularly in the national team picture, like Nashville SC 's Walker Zimmerman or Union Berlin's Jordan Pefok, but their recent club and national team performances haven't warranted a call back into camp.
With only a handful of dual national prospects, none of whom would significantly change the picture leading into 2026, there aren't many clear answers for Pochettino, who has to simply hope that his players start performing better and that things look drastically different in 19 months.
3 Takeaways From Mauricio Pochettino's First Games in Charge of USMNT
After a 2-0 win over Panama and 2-0 loss to Mexico, here's what we thought of Poch's first camp with the United States.