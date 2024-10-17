After the October international window, Mauricio Pochettino and United States Soccer have plenty of questions facing them about the current status of their player pool.

A 2-0 loss to Mexico highlighted the issues this squad has with depth — with several key starters like Christian Pulisic , Weston McKennie , Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna all missing, the United States looked worryingly flat, unable to match the level of a Mexico team that is nowhere near its past levels.

A depth chart I recently posted on X sparked discussion about the depth of the player pool and the unsettled state of the roster.

With just 10 international windows left before the 2026 FIFA World Cup and painfully few competitive matches to play, there are two major concerns about the United States player pool that need to be addressed at some level.

Key USMNT Players Are Not Key Club Players

Many of the USMNT's most important players are rotational or infrequent players for their club teams

With few exceptions, many of the write-in-pen starters for the national team are not nearly as important for their club teams. Christian Pulisic for AC Milan has been one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe for the last year, while Antonee Robinson is one of the Premier League 's best left backs for Fulham .

Perhaps AS Monaco 's Folarin Balogun could be included in that category, although it may be a stretch. Aside from that, are there any players who play crucial roles for some of the top teams in Europe?

Below is a breakdown of how many matches and minutes Americans have played for their club teams since the start of August. Players who are "core players" for the USMNT are bolded (and note that those designations are ultimately subjective).

USMNT Playing Time at Club Level Player Club League Apps Mins Malik Tillman PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie 11 866 Aidan Morris Middlesbrough EFL Championship 11 802 Haji Wright Coventry City EFL Championship 11 698 Ricardo Pepi PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie 11 329 Patrick Schulte Columbus Crew MLS 10 900 Brenden Aaronson Leeds United EFL Championship 10 715 Miles Robinson FC Cincinnati MLS 9 810 Josh Sargent Norwich EFL Championship 9 799 Christian Pulisic AC Milan Serie A 9 710 Kristoffer Lund Palermo Serie B 9 596 Tim Ream Charlotte FC MLS 8 720 Auston Trusty Celtic Scottish Premier League 8 573 Folarin Balogun* AS Monaco Ligue 1 8 469 Johnny Cardoso* Real Betis La Liga 8 457 Brandon Vázquez Monterrey Liga MX 8 418 Antonee Robinson Fulham Premier League 7 630 Cameron Carter-Vickers* Celtic Scottish Premier League 7 625 Joe Scally Borussia Mönchengladbach Bundesliga 7 616 Chris Richards* Crystal Palace Premier League 6 436 Mark McKenzie Toulouse Ligue 1 6 426 Weston McKennie* Juventus Serie A 6 358 Yunus Musah AC Milan Serie A 5 147 Tanner Tessmann Lyon Ligue 1 5 110 Ethan Horvath Cardiff City EFL Championship 4 360 Gianluca Busio Venezia Serie A 4 348 Álex Zendejas Club América Liga MX 4 207 Timothy Weah* Juventus Serie A 4 134 Gio Reyna* Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 1 9 Luca de la Torre* Celta Vigo La Liga 0 0 Matt Turner Crystal Palace Premier League 0 0 Sergiño Dest* PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie 0 0 Tyler Adams* Bournemouth EFL Championship 0 0 Stats since August 1, 2024 per Transfermarkt AVERAGE: 6 446

There aren't a ton of players who really jump off the page. Many of the players towards the top of the table like Malik Tillman , Brenden Aaronson and Aidan Morris have been given chances to turn their club usage into form with the national team, and the results have been inconclusive at best.

At the other end, Matt Turner , the seemingly clear starter in goal, hasn't played a minute for Crystal Palace this season. Gio Reyna has been injured again, stunting his development with Borussia Dortmund , but even when healthy last year he could hardly get on the field for a bad Nottingham Forest side.

Tyler Adams has been hurt for the better part of two years, missing crucial and formative years of his development. Tim Weah is always reliable for the national team, but he's been a rotational option for Juventus , where Weston McKennie always seems to fight his way back into the picture before being pushed out again.

Obviously, not every player can be a crucial piece of their club. Plenty of national teams are built around rotational pieces for Serie A clubs mixed with more regular starters in some of the lesser European leagues. But it's concerning how few players there are who are relied on to put in game-changing, match-winning performances every weekend. It's hard to see how the USMNT is supposed to develop without that happening.

No Clear Alternatives

Where are the players pushing for inclusion with the national team?

The other concerning piece to this puzzle is that there are few players, if any, who aren't starting and clearly deserve to be. Rotational players like Mark McKenzie, Gianluca Busio and Kristoffer Lund have had chances and haven't made an impact.

Others, like Johnny Cardoso, Luca de la Torre, Cameron Carter-Vickers or Joe Scally haven't been able to mount a real challenge for starting spots, even with players ahead of them struggling for form.

Are there any players that haven't received call-ups that clearly deserve them? It's hard to think of many obvious names. There are young players with potential to impact the first team down the road, like Real Salt Lake 's Diego Luna or Utrecht's Paxten Aaronson, but none of them are demanding to be called up with stellar club form.

Others were regularly in the national team picture, like Nashville SC 's Walker Zimmerman or Union Berlin's Jordan Pefok, but their recent club and national team performances haven't warranted a call back into camp.

With only a handful of dual national prospects, none of whom would significantly change the picture leading into 2026, there aren't many clear answers for Pochettino, who has to simply hope that his players start performing better and that things look drastically different in 19 months.