Ahead of his first match in charge of the U.S. Men's National Team, Mauricio Pochettino is ready to get to work. After his first week on the ground with players in training camp, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager set expectations ahead of Saturday night's match against Panama.

Quotes have been lightly edited for clarity.

"Our first camp is about getting to know each other," said Pochettino from Austin FC 's St. David's Performance Center. "... Of course, soccer is always about competing and winning, because our fans for sure want to win. But at the same time, they need to understand that this is our first contact with the whole organization and player. We cannot push too much."

While Pochettino may not be pushing too much, that doesn't mean the camp has been easy.

"It's intense," laughed veteran defender Tim Ream on Tuesday. "I mean, we had a pretty long session. I'd say one of the longer ones we've had with the national team set up."

"One thing that we've really rehashed is the intensity that we want to play at," added Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson on Wednesday. "We want to play at a high intensity. We want to play in the other team's half. We want to have possession of the ball. I think what he wants is just a confident team."

While Pochettino's teams have had a clearly defined style — high pressing, confident on the ball, able to build out of the back — he's determined not to become an ideologue. Saturday's match against Panama, and then Tuesday's clash against Mexico, are about taking stock of the player pool and assessing their abilities, tweaking the style of play around the personnel available.

"From the beginning I think it's important to try to find the best way to build from back, respecting our ideas but also building the confidence of the players," he said. "... We need to find a way that they feel comfortable and start to build the house from the structure, because it's really important.

"Yes we are going to try respecting our philosophy but I am a coach and the priority always in soccer is to win," he added. "... People sometimes say, 'No, that is my philosophy, my idea! I go I'm going to die with my idea!' No, I want to live, because life is amazing! I want to be clever and I want to win, I don't want to die!"

As have previous USMNT managers, Pochettino will surely build around Christian Pulisic . The 26-year-old winger is off to a red-hot start for AC Milan , logging six goals and two assists in just eight matches this season. His form is set to be a huge boost for the Yanks.

"A great player, fantastic player, a player that is going to help now and in the future to put the team in a place that we want," said Pochettino. "... He's one of the best offensive players in the world. And his current form with Milan? He's playing every single game, every single minute... And the quality is there because he has an enormous talent, he's a fantastic player."

After a week of training camp, Pochettino will get his first taste of real match action, taking on 37th-ranked Panama on Saturday night in Austin (9 pm ET) and 17th-ranked Mexico on Tuesday (10:30 pm ET). For all the intensity of training, it's impossible to replicate the level of real matches, and seeing the squad in real game action will give Pochettino a new angle from which to judge the player pool.

"The challenge is is to create a team, today to until the the World Cup. Of course, official competitions like [CONCACAF Nations League] and the Gold Cup also, they are going to be an objective for us to win," he said. "Because it's about winning and winning every single game. But the goal today for the first camp is to get to know each other and to settle the principles for the future."