Head coach Mauricio Pochettino named his squad for the March international window on Tuesday as United States Soccer look to defend their Concacaf Nations League title and make it four-for-four in this competition.

The USMNT face Panama for a place in the final. Canada and Mexico play in the other semifinal.

With stars like Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest out injured, the depth of the pool will be tested and players get chances to impress. Here are the biggest takeaways from the squad.

White, Agyemang get their chance behind Sargent

Without Pepi and Balogun, it was anybody's best guess who would get the call behind Norwich City's Josh Sargent. Pochettino and the staff opted for two MLS-based players: Vancouver's Brian White and Charlotte's Patrick Agyemang.

Agyemang was the star of the January camp, scoring in both games in January and wrecking havoc in transition. Now, he gets the chance to be in training with the country's best creative attacking talent and potentially play in high-pressure games.

The 24-year-old hasn't scored yet in three games for Charlotte FC at the start of the 2025 MLS season.

As for White, he's scored three goals in five matches for Vancouver to kick off his season. He scored in January against Costa Rica.

The starting spot will be Sargent's, as the American forward has eight goals in his last eight league matches. This window is a big chance for him to take hold of the starting center forward job.

It'll be interesting to see who enters the game behind Sargent.

Aaronson, Downs, Vazquez among snubs

One regular not called into the squad is Leeds United attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, left off the squad as Diego Luna and Gio Reyna are the primary attacking midfield options.

Aaronson has eight goals and two assists for Leeds this season, adding goals to his constant high work-rate. He has appeared in all 36 of Leeds' Championship matches this year, starting 34 times.

Other potential snubs include center forwards Brandon Vazquez and Damion Downs.

Vazquez has experience with the senior national team, but due to a transfer from Monterrey to Austin , wasn't involved in the January camp. He is on the outside looking in at the moment.

As for Downs: The 20-year-old was a name fans were hoping to see on the squad as he's amidst a breakout season for FC Koln.

Downs has 10 goals and four assists in 1,610 minutes across all competitions. According to a report out of Germany, Downs is set to get surgery on his hand during the international break, which could explain the decision to leave him out of the squad.

There will be chances for him in the future, no doubt.

Can Cardoso or Tessmann break into the starting XI?

Perhaps a better question: Can Johnny Cardoso replicate his club form with the national team?

Cardoso has been excellent for Real Betis this season, particularly shining in a win over Real Madrid recently, but has struggled to hit the same heights in a national team shirt. He's still young at 23 years old, but now has 18 caps for the USMNT. Perhaps March can be the window he takes a step forward.

One issue is how packed the central midfield depth chart is, led by Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah, as well as Lyon's Tanner Tessmann.

Tessmann went from strength-to-strength in Europe this year, leaving Venezia for Lyon . He isn't quite as rangy defensively as Cardoso, but is superior in ball progression. He's probably a better fit next to Adams because of the differing profiles.