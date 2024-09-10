The United States has officially (finally) announced Mauricio Pochettino as manager of the men’s team, taking over after Gregg Berhalter’s dismissal this summer.

Hope springs eternal and, with a new coaching staff coming together, it's a clean slate for all those in the current U.S. player pool. Obviously, the clear top players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams won’t change, but plenty will have the chance to earn more minutes or a more prominent role.

These are five (well, more than five) who have the biggest opportunity to gain ground from the managerial change.

Related Five biggest issues facing new USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino Pochettino is taking over a U.S. national team in need of a jolt, with a fanbase that could use an injection of belief.

Haji Wright

Will he be a winger or center forward under Pochettino?

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Haji Wright made the 2022 World Cup roster as a center forward, then was largely left off U.S. rosters until he began to be viewed primarily as a winger.

What will Pochettino and his staff decide is Wright’s most impactful position? Can the attack be reshuffled so he can play left wing with Pulisic on the opposite flank, or will he line up down the middle?

What’s clear is that Wright scores goals given opportunities. He had 19 across all competitions for Coventry City last year, 16 for Antalyaspor the season prior, and 15 for the same Turkish club in 2021-22.

How the forward hierarchy breaks down under Pochettino will be fascinating. Pulisic’s primary role is the first domino, then comes his preference at center forward between Folarin Balogun, Josh Sargent, Ricardo Pepi and Wright.

Malik Tillman

His future with the USMNT may come down to Pochettino's formation

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Malik Tillman has been a near-constant in terms of call-ups since the 2022 World Cup. He has started only four times.

That’s mostly down to the strength of other options in his position(s), but also that he didn’t have the most natural fit in Berhalter’s 4-3-3 formation. Three of his four starts came at attacking midfield after the system was tweaked to include a No. 10 rather than two No. 8s.

What formation will Pochettino play? If there’s a role as a goal-scoring No. 10 or inside forward on the wing, Tillman will have more opportunities at playing time. A new game model could suit him better as well.

Tillman, 22, has been extremely productive in non-starter minutes for his club PSV. He had nine goals and 11 assists in under 1,600 minutes last year and started with two goals and one assist in 311 minutes this year.

Johnny Cardoso / Tanner Tessmann / Aidan Morris

Who will be next in line as the natural fill-in at central midfield?

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Cheating a little here in naming three here, but truly, any of these 22-year-old midfielders — Johnny Cardoso, Tanner Tessmann and Aidan Morris — has the chance to firmly establish himself as the first alternate for the midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah. Particularly with Adams injured and McKennie left out of this camp to continue reintegrating with Juventus.

Johnny got the first crack, starting at the base of midfield against Canada on Saturday but he struggled again. The Real Betis midfielder was excellent for the Spanish club after joining in midseason last year, but hasn’t quite shown top form with the national team yet.

Tessmann, who just transferred to Lyon from Venezia, will be in the mix for this position. He was captain of the U.S. Olympic squad, he was integral to Venezia’s promotion and now is looking to win a regular role with Lyon.

Morris, who also just joined a new team as Middlesbrough signed him from the Columbus Crew this summer, has been excellent in his first games with Boro. Already a key starter, he’s quickly becoming a fan favorite in England.

Luca de la Torre, 26, has already established himself as a valued squad member over the last few seasons. Morris, Tessmann and Johnny are the next wave looking to earn their places.

Center Back alongside Chris Richards

Time to settle on one of the other options at central defender

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another one cheating a bit, the center back depth chart is completely up for grabs behind Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards.

Richards looks like a lock to start. Whoever partners him in central defense is up for debate.

Tim Ream has been the starter but, turning 37 next month, he will have questions asked after any subpar performance because of his age. Celtic duo Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty are in the mix, as is Toulouse center back Mark McKenzie and FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson. Is there a way back for 31-year-old Walker Zimmerman under the new regime?

Caleb Wiley

Young left back has competition for the reserve role

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The backup left back spot is still an open competition, though it is a positional battle of lower priority in the short term simply because of starter Antonee Robinson’s consistency both in quality and availability, as has been the case for several years now.

Thankfully, Robinson has been a regular as younger players in the pool continue developing, but between Caleb Wiley (age 19), John Tolkin (22) and Kristoffer Lund (22), Wiley seems primed to grasp the spot with both hands.

Wiley (photo above) just made an $11 million transfer from Atlanta United to Chelsea, with an immediate loan to Strasbourg in France. He is now a starter in the French Ligue 1, jumping up in quality from MLS after making 85 first-team appearances for Atlanta United (and another 33 with the second team) before turning 20.

The dynamic left back is similar in style to Robinson and surely has a higher ceiling than the others he’s battling with. If Wiley can impress the new staff in training, he’ll have the inside track.