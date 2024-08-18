The top leagues in European soccer have kicked off the 2024-25 season, and there are plenty of U.S. men's National Team players to track during the new campaign.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, it will be a crucial next two years for the members of the USMNT pool to continue their development, find the right club situations, and continue to fight for their place in the national team picture. Several players head into this season with questions surrounding their immediate futures.

Tyler Adams , who captained the team at the 2022 World Cup, has been hurt for the better part of two seasons, and the USMNT needs him healthy and playing regularly to be at their best. Goalkeeper Matt Turner and attacker Gio Reyna , two starters under former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, have struggled to get on the field for their clubs, and their performances with the national team have suffered.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Christian Pulisic has turned into a key player for a resurgent AC Milan team after his move to Serie A last year. Antonee Robinson has developed into one of the Premier League's top left backs, garnering interest from several high-profile teams. And players like Aidan Morris, Paxten Aaronson, Gabriel Slonina and Caleb Wiley have all recently made the move to Europe, looking to break into the national team picture with standout performances at the club level.

We're rounding up all the USMNT players to keep an eye on during the 2024-25 season here at GIVEMESPORT, looking at the top American players in each of Europe's top leagues and how they can improve their stock in the coming year.

Player Position Club League Country Brenden Aaronson Midfielder Leeds United EFL Championship England Paxten Aaronson Midfielder Utrecht Eredivisie Netherlands Tyler Adams Midfielder Bournemouth Premier League England Folarin Balogun Forward AS Monaco Ligue 1 France Taylor Booth Midfielder Utrecht Eredivisie Netherlands Gianluca Busio Midfielder Venezia Serie A Italy Johnny Cardoso Midfielder Real Betis La Liga Spain Cameron Carter-Vickers Defender Celtic Scottish Premiership Scotland Luca de la Torre Midfielder Celta Vigo La Liga Spain Sergiño Dest Defender PSV Eredivisie Netherlands Ethan Horvath Goalkeeper Cardiff City EFL Championship England Kristoffer Lund Defender Palermo Serie B Italy Lennard Maloney Midfielder FC Heidenheim Bundesliga Germany Weston McKennie Midfielder Juventus Serie A Italy Mark McKenzie Defender Toulouse Ligue 1 France Aidan Morris Midfielder Middlesbrough EFL Championship England Yunus Musah Midfielder AC Milan Serie A Italy Kevin Paredes Forward VfL Wolfsburg Bundesliga Germany Ricardo Pepi Forward PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie Netherlands Christian Pulisic Forward AC Milan Serie A Italy Giovanni Reyna Midfielder Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Germany Chris Richards Defender Crystal Palace Premier League England Antonee Robinson Defender Fulham Premier League England Josh Sargent Forward Norwich City EFL Championship England Joe Scally Defender Borussia Mönchengladbach Bundesliga Germany Gabriel Slonina Goalkeeper Barnsley EFL League One England Malik Tillman Midfielder PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie Netherlands Matt Turner Goalkeeper Nottingham Forest Premier League England Tanner Tessmann Midfielder Venezia Serie A Italy Tim Weah Midfielder Juventus Serie A Italy Caleb Wiley Defender Strasbourg Ligue 1 France Haji Wright Forward Coventry City EFL Championship England

USMNT players in England's Premier League

Tyler Adams

Age: 25 (February 14, 1999)

25 (February 14, 1999) Club: Bournemouth

Bournemouth Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2028

Expires June 30, 2028 Transfer market value: $16.5 million (Transfermarkt)

$16.5 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 42 / 2

When healthy, Adams is a top-tier midfield destroyer. The problem is he's rarely healthy. A string of hamstring and back injuries have cost him most of the last 18 months, playing under 200 minutes after enduring another hamstring surgery in October 2023. He finally got healthy at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, but he underwent back surgery two days after the USMNT's Copa América exit in the summer of 2024, with Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola saying it could be September or October before Adams returns. Really, Adams just needs to find a way to stay healthy.

Chris Richards

Age: 24 (March 28, 2000)

24 (March 28, 2000) Club: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Position: Central defender

Central defender Contract status: Expires June 30, 2027

Expires June 30, 2027 Transfer market value: $13.2 million (Transfermarkt)

$13.2 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 21 / 1

Richards has struggled for consistent minutes throughout his professional career. He finally started to find them in the 2023/24 season, breaking into the Palace lineup as a defensive midfielder, eventually starting 17 consecutive matches. He became a fixture for one of the better defensive sides in the league, and looks set to be a mainstay for Palace, who are tipped to make a run into the top half of the Premier League table in 2024-25. The key for Richards this year is to continue his trajectory, while translating his club form to the national team level.

Antonee Robinson

Age: 27 (August 8, 1997)

27 (August 8, 1997) Club: Fulham

Fulham Position: Left back

Left back Contract status: Expires June 30, 2028

Expires June 30, 2028 Transfer market value: $27.6 million (Transfermarkt)

$27.6 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 46 / 4

"Jedi" Robinson is entering his prime and is an established starter in an ultra-competitive league, named Fulham's Player of the Season in 2023-24. His two-way motor is unrivaled, and he's established himself as one of the best three or four left backs in the Premier League. With growing interest from around Europe, he'll look to continue improving his decision-making in the final third to pair with his incredible two-way motor.

Matt Turner

Age: 30 (June 24, 1994)

30 (June 24, 1994) Club: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Contract status: Expires June 30, 2027

Expires June 30, 2027 Transfer market value: $7.7 million (Transfermarkt)

$7.7 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 44 / 0

Turner started the 2023-24 season as the first-choice goalkeeper for Forest. A series of unforced errors and the signing of Matz Sels relegated him to the bench for the second half of the season. Turner possesses truly elite shot-stopping ability, but his distribution leaves a lot to be desired (and probably cost him his starting spot last year). If he can't earn the starting job early, a loan move to an English second-tier club would be in his best interest.

USMNT players in Spain's La Liga

Johnny Cardoso

Age: 22 (September 20, 2001)

22 (September 20, 2001) Club: Real Betis

Real Betis Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2029

Expires June 30, 2029 Transfer market value: $27.6 million (Transfermarkt)

$27.6 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 15 / 0

After breaking through at Brazilian side Internacional, Cardoso moved to Spain in the winter window of the 2023-24 season. He immediately stepped into the Real Betis lineup, starting 16 matches in the final three months of the season and putting up some of the best numbers of any La Liga defensive midfielder. There have been rumors of interest from clubs in Italy's Serie A, but it may be better for him to stay at Betis and continue to get minutes. Either way, another standout season in Europe will make it increasingly harder to leave him out of the USMNT lineup, especially with the fitness concerns surrounding Tyler Adams.

Luca de la Torre

Age: 26 (May 23, 1998)

26 (May 23, 1998) Club: Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2026

Expires June 30, 2026 Transfer market value: $3.3 million (Transfermarkt)

$3.3 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 22 / 0

De la Torre has been an inconsistent starter since joining Celta Vigo two years ago. He made a total of 35 appearances in the 2023/24 season, notching a goal and four assists in 22 starts. He's made no secret of the fact that he thinks he should see more minutes for the USMNT, but it's hard to see him doing that without a more consistent role for his club.

USMNT players in Germany's Bundesliga

Lennard Maloney

Age: 24 (October 8, 1999)

24 (October 8, 1999) Club: FC Heidenheim

FC Heidenheim Position: Defensive midfielder

Defensive midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2025

Expires June 30, 2025 Transfer market value: $5.5 million (Transfermarkt)

$5.5 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 2 / 0

After struggling to break into Borussia Dortmund's first team, Maloney dropped down to the 2. Bundesliga with Heidenheim, where he played a crucial role in their 2022-23 promotion to the Bundesliga and ensuing eighth-place finish in the 2023-24 German top-flight. He's a no-nonsense defensive midfielder, who may not be the most spectacular player, but he is a steady presence in front of the backline. He's very much on the fringes of the U.S. national team picture, though, and needs a stellar campaign in 2024-25 to earn his spot in the team.

Kevin Paredes

Age: 21 (May 7, 2003)

21 (May 7, 2003) Club: VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg Position: Winger

Winger Contract status: Expires June 30, 2026

Expires June 30, 2026 Transfer market value: $8.3 million (Transfermarkt)

$8.3 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 3 / 0

The D.C. United product is still trying to find his footing in Germany, but he made significant strides in 2023-24. After making just a single start in the 2022-23 campaign, Paredes started 15 times in the Bundesliga last year and added three goals. He gets in good positions and has all the physical tools one could want from a winger, but needs to develop more consistency with his final action, whether it's picking out better passes or taking his opportunities in front of goal more clinically. At just 21, he should get plenty of looks with the U.S. national team over the next few years.

Gio Reyna

Age: 21 (November 13, 2002)

21 (November 13, 2002) Club: Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2026

Expires June 30, 2026 Transfer market value: $19.8 million (Transfermarkt)

$19.8 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 31 / 8

Simply put, Gio Reyna is the most talented player in the USMNT pool. He also hasn't played consistently at the club level for the better part of two years, struggling with injuries at Dortmund and completely failing to break into the lineup at Nottingham Forest, where he played just 230 minutes after joining on loan last in January 2024. He doesn't appear to be in the picture for Dortmund anymore, and desperately needs consistent minutes to continue his development and justify his inclusion with the USMNT at the international level.

Joe Scally

Age: 21 (December 31, 2002)

21 (December 31, 2002) Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach Position: Right back

Right back Contract status: Expires June 30, 2027

Expires June 30, 2027 Transfer market value: $11 million (Transfermarkt)

$11 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 14 / 0

After coming through the New York City FC academy, Scally has established himself as a regular at Mönchengladbach, holding down a mostly consistent starting spot at right back in 2023-24. His path to regular minutes with the U.S. national team has been mostly blocked by Sergiño Dest, a much better attacking option from the right back position. Despite being characterized as a more defensive fullback, Scally is still prone to getting caught out of position at times. He'll need to clean up a few things and develop the attacking aspects of his game to unseat Dest.

USMNT players in Italy's Serie A

Gianluca Busio

Age: 22 (May 28, 2002)

22 (May 28, 2002) Club: Venezia

Venezia Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2025

Expires June 30, 2025 Transfer market value: $7.2 million (Transfermarkt)

$7.2 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 13 / 1

After two seasons with Venezia, including one in the second-tier Serie B, the Sporting KC product has developed into not merely a regular starter for the Venice-based club, but one of their most important players. Last season he played just under 3,000 minutes in 42 matches, scoring seven goals and adding four assists as Venezia earned promotion back to the Italian top-flight. Busio has still been inconsistent for the U.S. national team, with his defensive positioning and decisions in possession often questioned. But this season gives Busio a chance to show he can become a more consistent contributor for the USMNT.

Weston McKennie

Age: 25 (August 28, 1998)

25 (August 28, 1998) Club: Juventus

Juventus Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2025

Expires June 30, 2025 Transfer market value: $30.9 million (Transfermarkt)

$30.9 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 56 / 11

McKennie is an uber-talented midfielder who has never quite found consistency at the club level. That probably hasn't been helped by the fact that Juventus seem to always be on the verge of shipping him out in recent offseasons, despite standout seasons from McKennie in 2021-22 and 2023-24.

Last year, McKennie logged seven assists in 38 matches for the Italian giants, and got regular starting minutes for most of the campaign. But once again, McKennie appears to be on the outs at Juventus, with Italian, English and even MLS clubs linked with the 25-year-old. The player also wasn't included in Juventus's preseason squad.

McKennie needs to find somewhere he can play consistently, ideally in a spot that will force him to shoulder more responsibility in preparation for his role with the U.S. national team at the 2026 World Cup.

Yunus Musah

Age: 21 (November 29, 2002)

21 (November 29, 2002) Club: AC Milan

AC Milan Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2028

Expires June 30, 2028 Transfer market value: $24.3 million (Transfermarkt)

$24.3 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 39 / 0

Musah made 30 Serie A appearances (13 starts) for Milan in his first season in Italy in 2023-24. It was a solid-if-unspectacular debut campaign for the 21-year-old, who has a great ability to advance the ball through pressure on the dribble, but often struggles to make an impact with his passing and can be defensively naïve at times. All said, though, it was a positive first season for Musah, who is still developing but holding his own for one of the top teams in Europe. Like many others on this list, 2024-25 is about continued development and consistency.

Christian Pulisic

Age: 25 (September 18, 1993)

25 (September 18, 1993) Club: AC Milan

AC Milan Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2027 (option year)

Expires June 30, 2027 (option year) Transfer market value: $44.1 million (Transfermarkt)

$44.1 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 71 / 30

Pulisic was fantastic for AC Milan in 2023-24. In 36 appearances (32 starts), the Hershey, Pa. native scored 12 goals and logged eight assists, locking down a starting spot on the right wing and establishing himself as a core player for a club with real Champions League ambition. He's been a consistent producer at the international level, but now he's also back in form at his club, and one that seems to truly value him. He's beginning to enter his prime, and he's reaching levels few USMNT players have achieved before.

Tanner Tessmann

Age: 22 (September 24, 2001)

22 (September 24, 2001) Club: Venezia

Venezia Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2025

Expires June 30, 2025 Transfer market value: $7.7 million (Transfermarkt)

$7.7 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 2 / 0

Like his fellow American Gianluca Busio, Tessmann was a crucial piece of Venezia's promotion from second-tier Serie B in 2023-24. He started 35 of their 38 matches en route to a third-place finish, adding six goals from midfield, and putting up some of the better underlying numbers in the league. Sounds great, right? Not so fast.

Tessmann enters the 2024-25 season in the doghouse after attempts to finalize a transfer fell through, reportedly due to agent complications. Venezia sporting director Filippo Antonelli levied some scathing remarks at the former Clemson American football recruit.

"Tessmann is out of our project at Venezia," Antonelli told Il Gazzettino after Tessman's transfer to Italian side Inter Milan fell through. "... He continues to train with the rest of the [Venezia] squad, but his mind at this moment is just not there. Our approach to Serie A has not changed, we prefer to have players who are strongly motivated to play with the Venezia jersey and fully committed to our project, otherwise it’s better to get someone else."

That's not ideal. Tessmann needs to find a new club where he can continue to build on his strong form from last season and try and break into the picture with the U.S. senior national team after captaining the Olympic side at the 2024 Games.

Timothy Weah

Age: 24 (February 22, 2000)

24 (February 22, 2000) Club: Juventus

Juventus Position: Right wing/wingback

Right wing/wingback Contract status: Expires June 30, 2028

Expires June 30, 2028 Transfer market value: $13.2 million (Transfermarkt)

$13.2 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 41 / 6

Weah made the move to Italy from France in 2023-24, playing in 30 matches (12 starts) in Serie A. He's positionally flexible, playing as an attacking winger or dropping into a wingback role, and there are rotational minutes available for him with the sheer number of games Juve will play. Forcing his way into a more consistent role is the goal for the 24-year-old, who is one of the first names on the USMNT team sheet.

USMNT players in France's Ligue 1

Folarin Balogun

Age: 23 (July 3, 2001)

23 (July 3, 2001) Club: AS Monaco

AS Monaco Position: Center forward

Center forward Contract status: Expires June 30, 2028

Expires June 30, 2028 Transfer market value: $33.1 million (Transfermarkt)

$33.1 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 15 / 5

The Arsenal product showed flashes in his debut season with Monaco, but couldn't quite find the consistency needed for a first-choice striker at one of France's top clubs. After a reported $43 million transfer from Arsenal, he struggled initially, missing two penalties in his first start for Monaco. He eventually put up solid numbers with seven goals and five assists in 29 matches (19 starts), but throughout the season he had plenty of competition for the starting forward job from Wissam Ben Yedder. Balogun begins his 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign as one of the starters at forward, but like so many others on this list, consistency is now the expectation at both club and international levels.

Mark McKenzie

Age: 25 (February 25, 1999)

25 (February 25, 1999) Club: Toulouse

Toulouse Position: Central defender

Central defender Contract status: Expires June 30, 2027

Expires June 30, 2027 Transfer market value: $6.6 million (Transfermarkt)

$6.6 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 13 / 0

The Philadelphia Union academy product made the move to Ligue 1 for 2024-25 after two-and-a-half seasons in Belgium. With Genk, McKenzie was a write-in-pen starter, making 128 appearances in all and helping them to a fifth-place finish in the Belgian Pro League last season. He got his first taste of European action at the club too, appearing in all three UEFA club competitions (including qualifying rounds) during his time at Genk. The move to France is a needed step-up for McKenzie, who hasn't looked particularly close to breaking into the regular rotation for the U.S. national team.

Caleb Wiley

Age: 19 (December 22, 2004)

19 (December 22, 2004) Club: Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)

Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea) Position: Left back

Left back Contract status: Loan through June 2025 (Chelsea contract through June 30, 2030)

Loan through June 2025 (Chelsea contract through June 30, 2030) Transfer market value: $5.5 million (Transfermarkt)

$5.5 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 2 / 0

Wiley is set for his first season in Europe. The 19-year-old Atlanta United product was transferred to Chelsea this summer, who in turn immediately loaned him to Strasbourg, a club now controlled by Chelsea's owners. The 2024-25 campaign is all about adapting to a different level and trying to find his footing.

USMNT players in other top European leagues

Brenden Aaronson

Age: 23 (October 22, 2000)

23 (October 22, 2000) Club: Leeds United (English Championship - 2nd division)

Leeds United (English Championship - 2nd division) Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Contract status: Expires June 30, 2027

Expires June 30, 2027 Transfer market value: $13.2 million (Transfermarkt)

$13.2 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 42 / 8

Aaronson is back at Leeds after spending 2023-24 on loan with Union Berlin, and he has a point to prove.

"I felt like I had unfinished business at Leeds," he told The Athletic in June 2024. "All I want to do is bring Leeds back to the Premier League."

Aaronson struggled to make his mark in 2022-23 with Leeds in the Premier League, and didn't exactly raise his stock with a disappointing 2023-24 campaign on loan with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. He's back in England and ready for the meat grinder of a season that is the EFL Championship. He's off to a decent start, too, scoring a dramatic stoppage time equalizer in their season-opening 3-3 draw against Portsmouth.

Sergiño Dest

Age: 23 (November 3, 2000)

23 (November 3, 2000) Club: PSV Eindhoven (Dutch Eredivisie - 1st Division)

PSV Eindhoven (Dutch Eredivisie - 1st Division) Position: Right back (can also play left back)

Right back (can also play left back) Contract status: Expires June 30, 2028

Expires June 30, 2028 Transfer market value: $24.2 million (Transfermarkt)

$24.2 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 33 / 2

Dest spent 2023-24 at PSV on loan from Barcelona, with the move being made permanent in the summer of 2024. He was a standout for the first part of the Dutch season, scoring twice and assisting eight in 25 starts, typically getting involved in the attack from his right back position. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in training on April 20, 2024, causing him to miss the Copa América and putting him on the training table for the foreseeable future.

Aidan Morris

Age: 22 (November 16, 2001)

22 (November 16, 2001) Club: Middlesbrough (English Championship - 2nd Division)

Middlesbrough (English Championship - 2nd Division) Position: Central midfield

Central midfield Contract status: Expires June 2028

Expires June 2028 Transfer market value: $3.3 million (Transfermarkt)

$3.3 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 5 / 0

The Columbus Crew homegrown, who became the youngest player ever to start in an MLS Cup in the Crew's 2020 win over Seattle, joined Middlesbrough this summer for a reported $4 million transfer fee. Morris slotted right into the lineup, earning early plaudits for his performances. In manager Michael Carrick, he has one of the elite former Premier League midfielders from whom to learn, and he looks well on track for a memorable debut season.

Ricardo Pepi

Age: 21 (January 9, 2003)

21 (January 9, 2003) Club: PSV Eindhoven (Dutch Eredivisie - 1st Division)

PSV Eindhoven (Dutch Eredivisie - 1st Division) Position: Center forward

Center forward Contract status: Expires June 30, 2028

Expires June 30, 2028 Transfer market value: $13.2 million (Transfermarkt)

$13.2 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 28 / 10

Pepi has flirted with the starting No. 9 job for the USMNT, but with PSV he was almost exclusively an option off the bench in 2023-24, with club legend Luuk de Jong holding down the starting role. Only one of his 27 appearances came as a starter, although he did manage to add seven goals and two assists in just 459 league minutes. He needs regular football, and in theory the attack-friendly Eredivisie should be a prime place for him to continue his development. He just needs to actually get on the field.

Josh Sargent

Age: 24 (February 20, 2000)

24 (February 20, 2000) Club: Norwich City (English Championship - 2nd Division)

Norwich City (English Championship - 2nd Division) Position: Center forward

Center forward Contract status: Expires June 30, 2028

Expires June 30, 2028 Transfer market value: $15.4 million (Transfermarkt)

$15.4 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 25 / 5

Sargent has been fantastic for Norwich when he's been on the field, but consistent injuries have made his playing time sporadic. In 2023-24, he played just over 1,800 minutes in 26 matches, but scored an impressive 16 goals and was the starting No. 9 when healthy. His exploits have garnered interest from Premier League and MLS clubs, with GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert reporting that he came close to signing with FC Cincinnati this summer. Regardless of where he plays, Sargent needs to stay healthy and stay on the field. If he does, goals should follow.

Haji Wright

Age: 26 (March 27, 1998)

26 (March 27, 1998) Club: Coventry City (English Championship - 2nd Division)

Coventry City (English Championship - 2nd Division) Position: Forward / Winger

Forward / Winger Contract status: Expires June 30, 2027

Expires June 30, 2027 Transfer market value: $7.7 million (Transfermarkt)

$7.7 million (Transfermarkt) USMNT Caps/Goals: 11 / 4

Haji Wright joined Coventry City as the club's record transfer, signing a four-year deal for a reported $9.9 million fee. He didn't disappoint in his debut season, scoring 16 goals and adding seven assists in 44 league matches, as well as playing a crucial role in Coventry's run to the FA Cup semifinals. Often deployed on the left wing, Wright has developed into a goal-dangerous, direct and dynamic attacker, and with continued strong club form, he could push for more involvement with the U.S. national team.