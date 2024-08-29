Transfer windows in Europe start closing this week, with deadline day for the top five leagues coming this season on Friday, August 30.

A few other leagues stay open a bit longer, but with the first wave of deadlines coming Friday, there is still a little more time for USMNT players to move. Which, if any, will change clubs?

One player we won’t be intently watching over the next few days is Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

For the second summer in a row, McKennie was unwanted by a Juventus manager. For the second summer in a row, McKennie changed that manager’s opinion and has officially signed a contract extension with the Italian power.

Earlier this summer, though, FC Cincinnati worked hard to sign McKennie, as GIVEMESPORT detailed, but that deal never materialized. McKennie was also in discussions with Aston Villa to be part of a transfer that sent Douglas Luiz to Juventus, but that didn’t materialize either and he signed a new contract.

Anyway, onto the other players to watch before Europe’s major transfer windows close this week.

Tanner Tessmann

Transfer saga for U.S. Olympic captain ends with high-profile move

U.S. Olympic captain Tanner Tessmann has officially completed a transfer to Lyon from Venezia, days before the window closed. The deal includes a transfer fee of $6.7 million, a new club-record for Venezia.

Tessmann’s contract expires next summer, or the fee would have been higher. The midfielder is excited to join Lyon, who showed how much they wanted him in talks with the player and laid a plan for his career.

It’s been a busy summer for Tessmann, linked with various Serie A clubs including Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Roma, just to name a few, but he’s set to continue his career in France. A deal with Inter was contingent on Tessmann spending this season on loan, something he didn’t want. Fiorentina didn’t come close on personal terms.

The 22-year-old joined Venezia from FC Dallas in 2021 for an initial fee around $4 million. He made 99 appearances for the Italian club over three seasons between Serie A and Serie B. In 2023-24, Tessmann was a crucial piece in the club's promotion back to the top flight. He had six goals and three assists from midfield.

Tessmann signed a homegrown contract with FC Dallas and spent just one year in the first team before getting snapped up by Venezia.

Josh Sargent

Norwich City's demands might see USMNT forward stay with Canaries

FC Cincinnati had a bid in the region of $20 million rejected by Norwich City before the MLS transfer window closed, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT last week.

Will a Premier League club move for Sargent before the deadline? TBD. Bournemouth were linked with Sargent but have since signed Brazilian forward Evanilson.

Cincinnati’s pursuit of Sargent is active, sources say, but since the MLS transfer window is now shut, that move cannot happen until the winter if it happens at all. Norwich demanded a minimum of $25 million to let Sargent leave earlier this month.

Sargent is still a key player for Norwich, coming off a career year, and could very easily stay at the club. He has two goals and one assist in three matches to start the season, picking up right where he left off in the spring.

Matt Turner

Other teams are interested, but Forest aim to recoup investment

Stuck as the third-string goalkeeper at Nottingham Forest , Matt Turner is hopeful for a loan move elsewhere in Europe before the window closes, but Forest prefer only a permanent deal to allow Turner to leave. They also hope to recoup as much of the initial $9 million fee they paid to sign Turner from Arsenal last summer.

A Bundesliga club and LaLiga side Real Valladolid have worked on loan deals for Turner, but those bids have been rejected by Forest, sources say.

Turner, 30, joined Nottingham Forest in the hope of regular minutes, but he was dropped from the starting XI by February 2024. Nottingham signed Matt Sels in January 2024 to displace Turner and have since added Carlos Miguel this summer to replace them both.

In Nottingham Forest's first two Premier League matches of the season, Turner wasn’t even named to the bench. If no move happens, Nottingham will have to pay a starter-level salary for a third string.

Gio Reyna

USMNT attacking mid looks set to get another chance

Another USMNT star deemed surplus to requirements at his club, Gio Reyna remains at Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga season kicked off last weekend.

Reyna, 21, was on the fringes of the first team over the first half of last season, then went on loan to Nottingham Forest for the second half, where he also barely played. Before Reyna went to Nottingham Forest, he was linked with a potential loan move to Italy or Spain.

As for now, it looks like he’ll have the chance to win playing time at Dortmund.

"He has to accept his role, free himself from it,” Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told BILD earlier this week. “It was clear when we had the talks in the summer that Gio wanted to take on this role. That there will be enough games in which we need it. We know that he has insane abilities.”

Reyna played nine minutes off the bench in Dortmund’s opening weekend win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Gio can still become very important for us this season,” Kehl said. “There are no other thoughts. There is nothing on the table and I don't sense that the player wants to leave."

John Tolkin

Bundesliga club working hard to land RBNY's Tolkin on loan

John Tolkin remains on the list of a few European clubs for this summer, though the NY Red Bulls would prefer to sell the left back in the winter, sources say.

One Bundesliga club made a loan offer for Tolkin with an obligation to buy if they staved off relegation, sources say. That club is still interested in sorting out a deal for the 22-year-old.

The MLS transfer window has closed, so the Red Bulls could only replace Tolkin with a free agent. The Red Bulls prefer to keep him until the winter because of that reason.

Tolkin signed a new contract earlier this season. He has made 122 first-team appearances for RBNY.

Griffin Yow

Interest growing in U.S. winger after strong Olympics showing

A breakout season at Westerlo and impressive cameos at the 2024 Olympics has Griffin Yow on the radar of several European clubs, including top sides in Belgium, as well Championship clubs in England.

No official bids have arrived yet for the 21-year-old, sources say. It’s unclear if any bids will materialize.

Yow, 21, had seven goals and seven assists in just over 2,000 minutes last year. The D.C. United product joined Westerlo in 2022.

Bryan Reynolds

American right back likely to stay with his Belgian club

Though it looked like a foregone conclusion earlier this summer that Bryan Reynolds would leave Westerlo, he’s likely to stay for at least another half season with no official offers arriving.

Reynolds, 23, has made 73 appearances for Westerlo and is a key player for the club once again this year.

The attacking fullback has seven caps with the USMNT.