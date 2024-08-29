New year, new format. The 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League, the premier club competition in global soccer, is taking on a slightly different look, potentially offering U.S. national team players a greater opportunity to showcase themselves at the highest level of the sport.

Gone is the traditional group stage to open the tournament, replaced instead by a single-table setup dubbed "The Swiss Model". This has allowed for an increase in the total number of participating clubs from 32 to 36, with each playing eight matches in this new league phase, an increase from the six matches per team that were played during the group stages in past years.

Teams are seeded into four pots by their "UEFA association coefficient" and each team will face two opponents from each of the four pots, playing an equal number of home and away games with three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss. The top eight teams (1st to 8th) in the single table advance directly to the Round of 16 in the winter, while teams ranked 9th through 24th will be matched up in a playoff round to determine the remaining eight teams in the Round of 16.

The opponents in the league phase will be randomly assigned by software that will determine the full 2024-25 schedule at a ceremony in Monaco on Thursday, August 29. As the American players get set to learn their respective eight Champions League matchups, we look at each USMNT player and their club's prospects this season. Let's dive in.

USMNT Players in Champions League 2024-25

There are 11 national teamers who will be hoping for UCL minutes

Two Americans will be hoping to make their career debuts in the UEFA Champions League when the tournament kicks off in earnest in September.

USMNT Players in UEFA Champions League Player Club Career UCL matches USMNT caps Folarin Balogun Monaco (France) 0 15 Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic (Scotland) 8 18 Sergiño Dest PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 28 33 Richie Ledezma PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0 1 Weston McKennie Juventus (Italy) 24 56 Yunus Musah AC Milan (Italy) 5 39 Ricardo Pepi PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 8 28 Christian Pulisic AC Milan (Italy) 54 71 Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 18 31 Malik Tillman PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 15 12 Timothy Weah Juventus (Italy) 5 41

Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

Club: Monaco (France)

Monaco (France) Age: 23

23 Position: Center forward

Center forward Champions League appearances: 0

0 Champions League seasons: 0

0 Champions League goals/assists: 0/0

Folarin Balogun will get his first taste of UEFA Champions League action after Monaco qualified as French Ligue 1 runners-up. He has already shown how he can rise to the occasion on the international stage with his five goals in just 15 caps for the USMNT, and two goals and one assist in just 63 minutes of Europa League action with Arsenal. He saw just a smattering of minutes across five different matches in the 2020/21 Europa League competition, but now, at age 23, he has a more prominent role with Monaco on a bigger stage and might even come up against his former employers at Arsenal.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

Russell Cheyne-REUTERS

Club: Celtic (Scotland)

Celtic (Scotland) Age: 26

26 Position: Center back

Center back Champions League appearances: 8

8 Champions League seasons: 2 (2022-23, 2023-24)

2 (2022-23, 2023-24) Champions League goals/assists: 0/0

Carter-Vickers is a key player for Celtic, who qualified for the Champions League this season after winning the Scottish Premier League in 2023-24. They're no strangers to European competition, but making it to the knockout rounds would be an impressive feat.

Sergiño Dest (PSV)

Paul Childs-REUTERS

Club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Age: 23

23 Position: Right back

Right back Champions League appearances: 28

28 Champions League seasons: 5 (2019-20 to 2023-24)

5 (2019-20 to 2023-24) Champions League goals/assists: 1/1

Dest is currently recovering from a torn ACL that will keep him out for the first several months of the season. Unless PSV can make it out of the league phase, it's unlikely that he'll feature in this year's competition, which would halt a streak of five straight seasons with a Champions League appearance.

Richard Ledezma (PSV)

Credit: Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Age: 23

23 Position: Attacking midfield / right back

Attacking midfield / right back Champions League appearances: 0

0 Champions League goals/assists: 0/0

Ironically, Ledezma (who normally plays as an attacking midfielder or winger) has been converted to a right back in Dest's absence, starting PSV's last three matches. An appearance in this season's Champions League would be the first of his career. He has once been in a Champions League matchday squad, making the bench for a Round of 16 second leg match in March 2024.

Depending on how their schedule shapes up, Ledezma and PSV could make it to the knockout rounds, but a deep run in the tournament is unlikely.

Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Club: Juventus (Italy)

Juventus (Italy) Age: 26

26 Position: Central midfield

Central midfield Champions League appearances: 24

24 Champions League seasons: 4 (2018-19, 2020-21 to 2022-23)

4 (2018-19, 2020-21 to 2022-23) Champions League goals/assists: 4/1

After a lengthy summer transfer saga in which Juventus again seemed set on shipping McKennie out, the Little Elm, Texas native signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at The Old Lady through the end of the 2025-26 season. He's yet to make an appearance this season, staying on the bench for Juve's first two Serie A matches, but he's made a habit of routinely fighting his way back into the squad.

Juventus aren't one of the favorites to win the Champions League tournament, but should be capable of making a run to the quarterfinals or even deeper, if the strong start by new manager Thiago Motta is any indication.

Yunus Musah (AC Milan)

Daniele Mascolo-REUTERS

Club: AC Milan

AC Milan Age: 21

21 Position: Central midfield

Central midfield Champions League appearances: 5

5 Champions League seasons: 1 (2023-24)

1 (2023-24) Champions League goals/assists: 0/0

The 21-year-old midfielder is still trying to become an every-match starter for last year's Serie A runners-up, but his talent and positional versatility make him an important rotational piece for Milan. Regardless of their league phase opponents, Milan will always have expectations to qualify for the knockout rounds and advance to the latter stages.

Ricardo Pepi (PSV)

Club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Age: 21

21 Position: Center forward

Center forward Champions League appearances: 8

8 Champions League seasons: 1 (2023-24)

1 (2023-24) Champions League goals/assists: 1/1

The FC Dallas academy product is another member of PSV's extensive American contingent. He's still trying to break into PSV's starting lineup, typically deployed in a super sub role. He was effective off the bench last season, scoring seven goals and two assists in just 459 Eredivisie minutes. PSV could turn heads and make it out of the league stage, and if they do it will likely be due in part to Pepi's goals.

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Alessandro Garofalo-REUTERS

Club: AC Milan (Italy)

AC Milan (Italy) Age: 25

25 Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Champions League appearances: 54

54 Champions League seasons: 8 (2016/17 to 2023/24)

8 (2016/17 to 2023/24) Champions League goals/assists: 8/9

Christian Pulisic has more career Champions League appearances than any other American player in history, and at just 25 years old he's certain to add to that list. He's a core player for Milan, playing both on the right wing and as a No. 10 this season. He looks set for another scintillating season for one of the most intriguing teams in the competition.

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Leon Keugeler-REUTERS

Club: Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Age: 21

21 Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Champions League appearances: 18

18 Champions League seasons: 4 (2019-20, 2020-21, 2022-23, 2023-24)

4 (2019-20, 2020-21, 2022-23, 2023-24) Champions League goals/assists: 0/4

After looking set to exit Dortmund this summer, Reyna is back with last year's Champions League runners-up, although it's unclear if he even has a role to play in the squad. He hardly played last season with the Black & Yellow or with Nottingham Forest, where he was sent on loan for the second half of the season. But Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has been adamant that Reyna still has a role to play in Germany.

It remains to be seen whether and how much Reyna will see the field for Dortmund, but no doubt there should be plenty of minutes to go around the squad, with Dortmund showing last season by reaching the final that they're more than capable of going head-to-head with anyone in the knockouts.

Malik Tillman (PSV)

Piroschka van de Wouw-REUTERS

Club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Age: 22

22 Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Champions League appearances: 15

15 Champions League seasons: 3 (2021-22 to 2023-24)

3 (2021-22 to 2023-24) Champions League goals/assists: 0/3

Tillman's 2024-25 campaign is off to a hot start, scoring twice in three matches to kick off the new season. He's a core piece of PSV's midfield, typically deployed as a playmaking No. 8 on the right of a midfield three. He's one of the more intriguing options to watch on this list, seemingly poised to earn a bigger role with the U.S. national team if he maintains his current trajectory.

Tim Weah (Juventus)

Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Club: Juventus (Italy)

Juventus (Italy) Age: 24

24 Position: Right midfielder/wingback

Right midfielder/wingback Champions League appearances: 5

5 Champions League seasons: 1 (2021-22)

1 (2021-22) Champions League goals/assists: 0/0

Timothy Weah was projected to have a fairly consistent presence on the pitch for Juventus as long as he stayed healthy, and he looked set to see plenty of time for the Italian giants in their Champions League campaign. Unfortunately, the Brooklyn-born winger picked up a hamstring injury in his first Serie A match of the season, shortly before scoring his first-ever goal in the Italian top flight.

While the injury isn't expected to keep him out of action for a significant period of time, Juventus have added Francisco Conceição on the wing. When Weah does return, he'll have a fight on his hands to earn back his spot.